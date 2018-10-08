Investment Thesis

BT Group (BT) is a telecommunications firm based in the UK that offers both residential and commercial broadband services as well as mobile phone service. BT Group is a strong buy and offers a case study in what a well-managed business and a safe investment should resemble. The firm operates in the UK which is an advantageous location to operate a telecom firm in since the area has a higher level of population density than the United States. High population density means that when BT invests in laying down new infrastructure, it will be more cost-effective since the company will be gaining access to more potential clients per mile on average than a United States-based telecom firm. Since although there are places that are quite dense in terms of population in the United States, there are even more places that are not, think rural Montana. While BT Group does not compete in the US domestic market, this difference is important for investors who have the option to invest in either market, and it indicates that BT Group will have an easier time adopting 5G technology. BT Group also exudes integrity and again intelligent management by the high emphasis the business places on customer service.

Turning more towards a solid look at the numbers along, BT Group does not disappoint. On the Income Statement, I see top-line revenue rising in the last five years; interest expense is only 18.4% of operating income which indicates that any debt is well in hand. Net Income has also been exceedingly stable, which makes sense given the subscription-based nature of telecom. On the balance sheet, assets exceed liabilities by about 32%, BT does not appear to be facing any kind of pension crisis as steps are being taken to improve the pension fund. For the last ten years, operating cash flow has been exceedingly stable and exceeded dividends paid by 70% in 2017. The firm also has increased its dividend payments steadily since 2010. All of these factors combine to make BT Group an exceedingly safe and desirable investment offering a 7% dividend yield.

Qualitative Factors

The qualitative factors in favor of BT Group are immense. BT Group benefits from operating in a geographically smaller and more population-dense country. While this is not a competitive advantage against its domestic competitors, for investors in telecom stocks, this can be seen as an advantage over US domestic telecom firms that have a much larger area to cover, including many rural areas that offer a very low return on the cost of installing the network for telecom firms. The geographic benefit has even greater importance with the impending switch to 5G technology. The reason being that the signal that 5G will be broadcast on is said to have a shorter range than current cellular signals. The shorter range will require the deployment of a larger number of smaller broadcast devices to provide coverage. Telecom firms operating in smaller more population-dense countries will have a better return relative to their international peers during the switch due to this advantage, as BT Group will have a superior number of potential new connections per 5G broadcast box installed. Again, this isn’t an advantage relative to its domestic peers but should be considered by investors looking to invest in telecom as BT Group may have lower expenses during the switch, relative to US Telecom firms. BT Group also has obtained licenses to broadcast on 5G frequencies already.

BT Group also benefits from a few different forms of competitive advantage against its competitors. It currently has infrastructure for both mobile and broadband that covers 90% of the country geographically. This is a source of competitive advantage over any new competitors since it is not easy nor cheap to build a network that expansive. BT Group benefits from controlling 36% of the broadband market share and 28% of the mobile market share. The large portion of market share makes the firm the largest telecom provider in the UK. I would say that content that size is a competitive advantage in telecom since if BT Group has consumers that desire to switch to its service from a competitor, the company almost certainly will have the ability to connect them to its network without new investment; this may not be true of a smaller firm.

The final qualitative factor that should be considered is management's very strong emphasis on customer service. It provides one very illuminating statistic stated in its last annual report that, on average, a customer only waited on hold 41 seconds before being connected to a customer service representative. BT Group also places a special emphasis on keeping its word to the customer through a metric it refers to as “Right the First Time.” This is meant to internally track when the company is not keeping its word to customers. It shows management's special attention to ensure that service appointments among other things are not canceled, late, or delayed because of errors on the firm’s part. Management states that ideally, BT Group would have such a good reputation with its customers that it serves as advocates for the brand by only providing positive word of mouth. This emphasis on the customer is even more critical in the telecom industry since the industry provides services that are essential parts of modern day life. A happy customer has the very real chance of being a life-long customer.

Quantitative Factors

The quantitative factors for BT Group are equally as strong. Top-line revenue has been growing consistently since 2013; operating income, however, has stayed relatively flat through this time. This is due to an increase in operating expenses that does not have one single clear cause. It may be related to network maintenance that was described in the annual report. There was also extensive discussion about expanding network coverage and covering as much as the last 10% of the UK that is not covered, by BT Group, as possible. The latter might mean that expenses have raised reflecting a larger network but the business has not yet realized the positive synergies from the growth. Also, from the income statement, it can be seen that interest expense is only 18.4% of operating income. This shows that BT Group has a very large margin of safety relative to the cost of its debt. The firm could take a pretty substantial hit to revenue and still be able to pay its debts.

Moving to the balance sheet, the firm has total assets in excess of total liabilities by 25%. Of the GBP32 billion in total liabilities, there was about GBP 4 billion listed under accounts payable that peaked my attention. Upon reviewing the most recent annual report, it would appear that this GBP 4 billion in accounts payable is composed of unrecognized revenue from partially fulfilled contracts that BT Group is still providing service for. Thus, it is for the most part future income unless BT Group is unable to deliver the promised services, which seems highly unlikely. There are also liabilities listed under pensions on the balance sheet. Upon further review, it would appear that if BT Group doesn’t take action, it will have a multi-billion dollar shortfall in its pension fund in the future. Management is, however, aware of this and appears to be remedying the issue before it becomes a future crisis. None of this has impacted the firm's financial strength.

Looking at the cash flow statement, net cash provided by operations is extremely stable over the last ten years - likely a result of the subscription-based nature of the business that lends itself to stable cash flows. Operating Cash Flow also exceeds Dividends Paid by 70%; this is even after the firm has raised the dividend by 574% in nine years. An investor can be very confident in this firm's ability to cover its dividend currently offering a 7% yield, and it seems likely that the dividend will continue to grow, as it certainly has room. For the last ten years, BT Group has had an average Free Cash Flow of GBP 2.14 billion annually; this figure has also been remarkably stable over the last ten years.

Recommendation

BT Group is worthy of a strong buy recommendation; at no point during my analysis of BT Group's fundamental strength did I find anything at all that I do not like. I only have positive things to say about BT Group all the way around. The long-term prospects here are great, the business is trading at a low P/E and offers an attractive 7% dividend yield. BT Group also operates under conditions that are favorable to the upcoming roll-out of 5G technology globally. It would seem that BT Group offers a level of potential profitability for investors that is very large relative to its price. BT Group is a high-quality telecom firm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.