GE: Lost Cause?

There’s been a lot to digest with General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the last few days, so it’s worth taking one piece of news at a time and evaluating the impact at the group level. If you’re an investor looking at this name, you need to isolate the main issues from the noise. After focusing on a few key items, namely the credit rating downgrade, the potential second dividend cut, and the continued fallout from the Power division, the opportunity to look at GE’s valuation with a thoughtful perspective arises. I believe that while GE is cheap, there are still many uncertainties surrounding the stock, and future impairment risk may stymie any short-term rally.

Source: GE

Many Moving Parts

A resolution to Power came on Monday morning with an indication that nearly all $23 billion of the Power division will be written down. Let’s put the writedown in context of the total asset base. GE has total assets as of Q2 2018 at $342.7 billion, so the writedown from a group level perspective is roughly 6.7% of total assets. Writing down any portion of assets isn’t a positive, but I noticed that the stock immediately rallied 10% off the news. Why was this the case? It was actually less centered on this writedown, but rather news that there would be a new CEO. However, in the sessions following, the market has finally gained clarity around the Power division, which has prevented the stock from moving lower. For over a year now, the Power division’s future was hanging in the balance and was a rather large overhang for investors. This writedown, in terms of total goodwill, is rather large, representing 28% of the total amount.

As a reminder, Power is the single largest segment of GE. It comprised 24.4% of revenues in Q2 2018, just ahead of the 24.2% from Aviation. Oil & Gas, which includes the Baker Hughes investment, is third at 17.9% of sales. With that being said, writing down a significant amount of goodwill in the company’s most important segment is concerning, but it also speaks volumes about the company’s ability to be realistic with its asset base.

Source: Investor Presentation

This writedown prompts me to look at the remaining goodwill and evaluate future impairment risk. The company had $82 billion in goodwill prior to the Power writedown, so we have to assume this will move to about $57 billion on the next quarterly report. As a % of total assets, all else equal, it’ll comprise about 17%. I’ve seen far worse, in all fairness. Some companies have balance sheets that are loaded with intangibles and goodwill, comprising sometimes in excess of 50% of total assets. I’d say that the percentage of goodwill relative to total assets is at a comfortable level, however the nominal amount of goodwill is still high. If more problems pop up in the next twelve months, like malfunctions in the gas turbines, then goodwill is at risk and that could lead to another profit warning. That’s my primary concern with GE right now, because a profit miss means the valuation becomes more expensive.

News was also out that the company will appoint H. Lawrence Culp as CEO after CEO John Flannery has effectively failed to stymie the drop in the stock and turn around the Power business. I have mixed feelings about this, but this is actually the GE you want to see as a prospective shareholder. It shows that the board can make the difficult decisions needed in order to spur a turnaround. Speaking of difficult decisions, news broke late Monday that they’re considering a second dividend cut.

Recall that when GE first cut its dividend, it was quite the historic feat considering it had only happened one other time since the Great Depression. That’s a remarkable track record, and investors know that. If a second cut takes place, assuming it’s the same magnitude as before, shareholders are looking at a $0.06 quarterly payout, which will bring down the yield to 1.98%. The current yield is nearly 4%, which is far better from the equity investor’s perspective, but it’s simply not what’s best for the underlying business.

By cutting the dividend another 50%, which I actually don’t think is the market’s base case, the company gets a backhand liquidity injection for future quarters. In fact, the amount of the injection would be about $500-600 million a quarter considering that GE’s dividend outflow was $1.04 billion in Q1 2018 and $1.19 billion in Q2 2018. I mentioned before that it’s the debt burden that remains a primary problem, and that kind of increased liquidity can allow the company more flexibility to pay down short-term maturities. It’s also worth noting that if the dividend is cut another 50%, then its annual payout will be lower than the post-financial crisis payout.

Is GE Cheap Enough?

I’ve seen a wide variety of opinions on GE as to whether or not it’s cheap enough to buy shares today, perhaps in a small allocation relative to your overall portfolio (e.g. 1-2%), and revisit the position in three years. I think that’s largely avoiding the problems at hand and that investors shouldn’t be as careless as to let their returns suffer and have time be the backstop for their portfolio. To begin a conversation on whether or not GE is expensive, we have to think about the company’s capital structure.

Bloomberg’s debt screen will show that GE has approximately $112 billion in debt, which is a staggering amount, and the nominal amount certainly creates a large headwind. GE has roughly $7.7 billion due in 2018 and $18.28 billion due in 2020, creating rather large short-term headwinds for the company. So, two things begin to immediately become apparent. At the end of Q2, debt was 60% of the capital structure, with 28.9% being equity and 10.5% being minority interests. Having over half of the capital structure stemming from debt does two things. On the positive side, it lowers your weighted average cost of capital (in theory) so that when GE goes to tap the debt capital markets for continued financing, it's not seen as an outsized risk. Interestingly, the slide below from the June investor update was left out of the Q2 2018 earnings presentation from July.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, it also increases the total number of obligations and can create walls in the debt profile, such that a significant amount is due in any one given year. In my opinion, the risk of refinancing here is high, and in order to get debt investors excited about GE, the company's is going to have to sweeten the pot by offering a higher interest rate from now on. The weighted average fixed coupon right now is 3.97%, and I have a feeling that following today’s Power news, we’ll see that bump up considerably.

As debt financing becomes more expensive for GE, this is going to become an increasingly large burden, and obviously, this concern isn’t new to shareholders. Interestingly enough, until Tuesday, GE had one of the best credit profiles in the entire equity market, rated A2/A by Moody’s and S&P, respectively. Then, S&P cut its rating twice to BBB+, which while still one of the higher notches of investment grade, was not a positive development. However, I believe it does more to accurately reflect the burdened capital structure and the nominal amount of debt and ongoing impairment risk.

Why is the capital structure central to valuation? Due to how burdensome the structure is, such that it’s causing GE to mull another dividend cut, let alone remove its CEO after just a year of service, there needs to be a significant discount reflected in the shares relative to both other conglomerates and the broader market. GE trades at 12.3x forward earnings; however, this will likely deteriorate post-profit warning as consensus EPS estimates come down (currently at $0.93 for the full year 2018). That’s optically cheap relative to the broader market at 17.94x forward earnings and reflects a 45% discount. Answering the question, “Does GE deserve a 45% discount to the broader market?” is the key to whether or not taking a position is a good idea at this time.

I think the other valuation component investors need to consider here is the sector discount. GE is a conglomerate and operates with significant stakes in Energy, Health Care, and Industrials, predominately the latter. Fortunately, there’s an index to help us benchmark this valuation, and that’s the S&P 500 Industrial Conglomerates Index. This index trades at 18.18x forward earnings, barely a 1% premium to the broader market. Thus, the discount that GE trades at is relatively the same as its discount to the broader equity market. Clearly, the market doesn’t think that industrial conglomerates are an issue, so the discount here is entirely idiosyncratic.

I think that if certain issues weren’t present, such as the dividend overhang, further impairment risk, and a debt-heavy capital structure, then this stock can trade back to its trailing five-year average P/E of 16.5x. That means there’s significant upside for an investor by taking a position today and holding it through the next three years. However, that relies on these issues having much more resolve than they do today, and it’s possible investors feel GE has re-based for the long term and that an “expensive” valuation for the stock would be near the 14x region, which may not fully compensate investors for the risks being taken on. I’m in the camp of investors that wants to wait for a definitive plan around the dividend and see the beginnings of debt reduction before I step in and take a long-term position.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

GE can’t walk away from their problems and take a backseat in the next few weeks because they’re due to report Q3 2018 earnings on October 25th, a little over three weeks from now. This is a good thing, as I believe more clarity is on the way. I don’t believe this is a stock for the faint of heart, and I mean that in the sense that this isn’t the GE that we used to read about in case studies and call it the proverbial blue chip. Investors should continue to wait this one out and re-evaluate when more clarity around key risk factors is gained.

