Hartstreet: Conoco Well Design Provides Bullish Narrative For The Next 12 Months

COP continues to push better production in the Bakken. We expect this will drive production gains across all plays and provide better top-line numbers than are currently estimated.

Conoco (COP) is the second-best Bakken operator from June of 2017 to June of 2018. We covered this in our last article which can be found here. It trailed Marathon (MRO), but oil production per location was relatively close. There are a number of reasons why this is important. The Bakken has seen the majority of its best geology already drilled and completed. Lessor geology should provide worse results, but technology continues to improve faster than geology depletes.

The Permian continues to lead unconventional US oil news, but other plays continue to improve. Logistical issues continue to hammer west Texas, which may mean there is upside in North Dakota. Logistical issues are nothing new to US plays. The Bakken has experienced major problems getting crude out of ND in the past. When it occurs, differentials widen and provide opportunities in other plays. In 2013, EOG Resources (EOG) railed its Bakken crude to St. James to get better pricing when this occurred. LLS prices were so much better than Bakken crude that increased cost to rail from ND to Louisiana was more than offset. I am not saying differentials will increase to 2013 levels, but it will continue to occur. This may provide a unique opportunity in the Bakken, as logistical issues are worked through in West Texas.

We pulled 42 Conoco horizontal well results from June of 2017 to June of 2018. Its Anderson Ranch well had the best oil curve. It produced 272 KBO over the first 12 months. Over 14 months, the number increased to 313 KBO. 16 locations have produced over 250 KBO to date. Conoco has improved its Bakken production per foot as much as any operator from 2014. It has moved from sliding sleeves, and increased sand and fluids usage. The increased number of entry points has been the biggest catalyst, but all are important.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Conoco's focus has been on McKenzie County, but it is important to note its very large leasehold in the Bakken's higher pressure areas. A large portion of its acreage is in and around the Nesson Anticline. This geology has been an area of exceptional results. This includes the middle Bakken and Three Forks intervals.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average McKenzie location produces 30K to 40K barrels of oil more in the first year of well life. The graph below provides McKenzie County's outperformance for Conoco. This is not a surprise, as NE McKenzie is the home of a large number of the best horizontals in North Dakota.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average COP North Dakota horizontal from 6/2016 to 6/2017 produces 191 KBO and 277 MMcf in the first year of well life.

Source: Welldatabase.com

To show Conoco's improvement year over year, we pulled its locations from 6/2017 to 6/2018. It completed 83 horizontals in North Dakota over this time frame. Its Verder location produced 288 KBO in 11 months of well life. It was online for only 10 months due to being shut in. COP used over 10MM lbs of frac sand on this specific well. The majority of locations the year prior was approximately 4MM lbs. More importantly, the 2017 to 2018 locations show a large difference in production based on proppant usage. The best locations use anywhere from 10MM to 14MM lbs of sand. The poorest oil producing locations used 4MM to 7MM lbs. Keep in mind, less sand is used in areas with geology that is not as good. The idea is to keep costs down on wells with less upside.

Source: Welldatabase.com

62 of its 83 horizontals were completed in McKenzie County. McKenzie County saw a relatively large increase in oil production in the first year. Dunn County saw the opposite. McKenzie produced 253 KBO in the first 12 months and Dunn 113 KBO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The graph below provides a 12-month production average for COP's horizontals in North Dakota from 6/2017 to 6/2018. It produced 232 KBO and 340 MMcf.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Conoco has seen a relatively large jump in oil production per Bakken horizontal year over year. We continue to see a jump in volumes of sand and fluids. The improvement of 41 KBO and 63 MMcf in one year is quite good and is representative of its well design changes being implemented in a much more active manner. A company like COP won't see the leveraged improvement of a focused, unconventional operator. That said, well design improvements will improve COP's results in the Bakken, Niobrara, Eagle Ford and Delaware. The average increase in revenues per Bakken well is approximately $2MM. This is after we pull costs, logistics, NRI, etc. It completed 83 North Dakota locations this year, providing a total of $170MM. This does not include its acreage in other major US plays. We continue to believe WTI is headed to $80/bbl and we are currently at the low end of the range.

This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.