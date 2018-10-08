Hartstreet: EOG's Progress In The Powder River Basin Bodes Well For The Play

We think the play has significant upside given the good results and multiple intervals to de-risk.

Well costs are very low at $5.3 million for a 9,500-foot lateral when focusing on the Turner formation.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has continued to impress across the unconventional US. There is a significant amount of data produced in the Bakken, Permian and Eagle Ford. We have seen much less in areas like the Powder River Basin (PRB) and Tuscaloosa. The PRB is interesting, much like the Niobrara, due to its multiple intervals and low well costs. It does not have the upside of deeper core plays but can reach payback in a relatively short period of time.

The PRB is producing well and has a number of intervals that have not been de-risked. At today's oil price, an average payback time of 12 months is already attained. We expect a relatively large improvement as well design improves and larger pads are in place. The very good results in the PRB by EOG provide additional upside. Every play EOG leaseholds outperforms the competition. It continues to be ahead of the game, and this is a great future predictor of overall results.

In general, we believe EOG is increasing the value of its acreage in the PRB. We also believe those valuations will continue to improve its valuation. We believe this is being done through better well design and de-risking of additional intervals.

We pulled the production data from 227 horizontal locations in the PRB with production dates beginning on 1/1/2016 or later.

There is a significant disparity by location. There are a number of horizontals that have produced more than 200 KBO within the given time frames. Arbalest 66 has produced 464,400 BO in the first 26 months of well life. The Sundquist well produced 383,000 in the first 17 months.

Most of the locations were completed in Converse (purple) and Campbell (light green) counties. The total completions from these two counties is 210 of the 227 horizontals.

These two counties also outperform with respect to the oil production curve. Campbell produces the most oil at 165,600 in the first 31 months. Converse is second with 155,500 in 30 months. Niobrara and Weston counties are a distant 3rd and 4th.

When we break down oil production by formation, Parkman has the best curve. It is followed by Teapot, Turner, Frontier and Shannon. The Niobrara, Sussex, Muddy and Mowry formations are the bottom four.

EOG Resources is the most active operator in the play over this time frame, followed by Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

There is a significant difference in oil production by operator. Kerr-McGee has the best production curve, followed by PetroHunt, EOG Resources and Devon. Keep in mind, Kerr-McGee completed one location and PetroHunt had 7.

The average oil and natural gas production for the 227 horizontals is 153 KBO and 457 MMcf in the first 31 months of well life.

Of the 227 locations, EOG completed 80. Not only is it the most active, it has also been at the top with respect to productivity. EOG has the most leasehold in the Campbell/Converse core.

EOG completed 42 locations in Campbell and 38 in Converse. Its locations produce almost identically in those counties. Converse County outperforms with respect to natural gas.

To identify EOG's success by formation, we differentiated its production by interval. Parkman has the top oil curve, followed by Frontier, Turner, Frontier/Turner and Niobrara. The Parkman formation produces 219 KBO in 29 months. Turner produces 180 KBO over the same time frame. EOG could have more upside if it would switch focus.

When we analyse the BOE curve, the Mowry formation is the best, followed by Frontier, Turner, Parkman and the Niobrara.

The average EOG PRB horizontal produces 188 KBO and 723 MMcf. This is 33 KBO and 266 MMcf better than the average.

EOG's current Turner well costs are $5.3 million for a 9,500-foot lateral. WTI pricing is $70/bbl. The average EOG location in the PRB produces 133 KBO and 471 MMcf in the first year. After reducing WTI for NRI (20%), differentials ($5) and cash costs ($10/bbl), oil revenues are $5.4 million. This estimate does not include NGLs or natural gas. Payback is reached in 10-11 months on average. EOG is showing how productive the PRB can be, and it is likely the play is highly undervalued. We think oil prices are headed higher, and that will make the play more attractive. Not only has it done well in Wyoming, we have addressed its success in the Permian and Super Hogs across other US plays.

We think there is upside to the stock that could push it to $150 in the next 12 months. It continues to see massive wells across all plays, and those offset the underperformers in a big way. EOG's upside is based on its Super Hog-type locations, as all operators will have poor producing horizontals. The competition has the unenviable position of trying to produce EOG-type results.

Disclaimer: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG, DVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.