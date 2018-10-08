BancorpSouth On Track, With More Growth Opportunities Ahead

BancorpSouth has used multiple M&A transactions to build scale in Texas, where it is just outside the top 25 in an attractive, still-fragmented growth market.

Since my last update on BancorpSouth (BXS), this Mississippi-based regional bank has managed to close three significant M&A transactions and meaningfully expand its lending franchise in Texas. At the same time, the bank still maintains an uncommonly good mix of low-cost core deposits and solid credit quality, as well as meaningful fee-generating businesses.

At the time of that last article, I didn’t think the valuation of BancorpSouth shares was all that exciting or likely to lead to outsized gains. Since then, the shares have basically tracked the performance of regional banks in general with surprisingly little deviation from either the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) or the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT). And the story is largely the same today – while I do believe BancorpSouth scores well in most of the quality metrics that matter, and I believe there is significant opportunity for tuck-in/fill-in M&A within its footprint, the core growth potential isn’t exceptional and the current share price seems pretty fair at a time when banks are looking at a turn in the operating environment.

Pivoting Toward Texas

Texas and Florida have been hot banking markets for some time, and it’s not too hard to see why. With large populations, above-average population growth, and above-average business creation, these are markets where banks see above-average loan growth potential for a long time to come. They’re also still relatively “open” markets insofar as only two banks in Texas hold more than 10% deposit share in the state (JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC)) and the five largest banks hold a little less than half of the total deposits in the state.

BancorpSouth has used multiple acquisitions, the latest being Houston-based Icon Bank which closed on October 1, to build up its presence in the state, and BancorpSouth now has about 0.35% share in the state, making it the 27th-largest branch-based bank in the state. BancorpSouth has also established a decent presence in the attractive Austin market (in the top 20 with around 1% share) and a new toehold in Houston with the Icon transaction.

Over the last two years, Texas has been BancorpSouth’s primary driver of growth, with Texas accounting for 60% of overall loan growth. Loans made in Texas now account for 22% of the bank’s total, making it the second-largest market behind BancorpSouth’s home market of Mississippi where it makes almost 30% of its loans (and where it is the #3 deposit-holder, with about 10% share). BancorpSouth hasn’t been all that active in energy lending in Texas, nor is its investment CRE lending outsized, but I would note that nearly 20% of its lending in Texas is for construction. Maybe that’s not unreasonable given the pace of development in Texas, but I would note that construction lending has always been a more volatile, riskier, and higher loss-making lending category across the banking sector over time.

A Strong, If Not Terribly Exciting, Core

BancorpSouth’s pivot toward Texas is the sizzle, but the “steak” is worthwhile as well. As I mentioned, the bank is still a leading player in Mississippi (where Regions (RF) leads), with strong share in Hattiesburg, Biloxi/Gulfport, and Jackson. The bank also has a credible presence in Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Of all of those, I consider the bank’s exposure to Tennessee to be the most attractive, and I expect the company to look to build on its footholds in Memphis and Nashville over time. Markets like the Gulf Coast regions of Alabama and Mississippi are arguably undervalued/overlooked in the market (they’re growing in popularity as retirement destinations as Florida becomes more expensive), but they don’t offer quite the same growth opportunities at present.

Still, what many of these markets do offer is attractive, sticky, low-cost deposits. Over 30% of BancorpSouth’s deposits are non-interest-bearing (most banks this size are in the 20%’s), and only 15% of its deposit base is in higher-cost time deposits. Customers have stayed loyal through this rate cycle, and not only has the bank produced a low cost of deposits (in the 0.30%’s), but the full-cycle cumulative deposit beta has been only 19%, versus close to 30% for its peer group.

On the not-so-good side of the equation, core lending growth outside of Texas hasn’t been spectacular, and the bank saw only 1% qoq lending growth in the last quarter (including Texas). The bank also continues to see high operating expenses, with an efficiency ratio in the mid-60%’s and about 10 points higher than peers. Some of this can be attributed to the bank’s non-banking operations (it generates substantial income from insurance brokerage) and some to the fact it is still in relatively early stages of driving deal-based cost synergies. I also attribute some of that to its large, eight-state banking footprint and its lack of scale in many markets, but I think investors have to accept the reality that this is, for now, a structurally higher-cost bank.

The Opportunity

There are a lot of banks in BancorpSouth’s footprint that would make sense as modestly-sized tuck-in deals that would add more core deposits and opportunities for cost efficiencies. I fully expect the bank to pursue these, though I think management’s preference is to do deals that enhance growth (Texas, maybe Tennessee, and maybe the Florida panhandle) over deals that back-fill the footprint and drive margins.

I also believe BancorpSouth could itself be a target. With its spread across the South and positions in attractive markets like Tennessee and Texas, not to mention its insurance operations and its higher expense base, this bank could fit the bill for what BB&T (BBT) is looking for, though it is a little smaller than the low-end of BB&T’s expressed preference ($17 billion in assets, versus BB&T’s expressed desire for $20B-plus). Regions and SunTrust (STI) would also be potential acquirers given the size, footprint, and nature of the operations.

On its own, and excluding M&A, I see BancorpSouth as a mid-to-high single-digit grower, though I think “excluding M&A” is a little problematic when it comes to long-term modeling, as I’d be shocked if there weren’t several more acquisitions in this bank’s future. Without such deals, BancorpSouth’s core earnings power supports a fair value around $30, though a P/E-based approach would argue for a fair value closer to $35. My ROTE-driven P/TBV approach backs up that $30 target, but I’d remind readers that ROTE-P/TBV gives no credit for growth, and actually punishes TBV-dilutive M&A in the short term.

The Bottom Line

When I last wrote about BankSouth, I expected $130 million in adjusted earnings in 2016 and $150 million in 2017, and the bank produced $133 million and $153 million, respectively. I expected sector-matching stock performance, and that’s pretty much what has happened. My views really haven’t changed, and at this point I see BankSouth as a bank with above-average quality, above-average rate sensitivity, and decent-to-good growth prospects trading at a more or less fair valuation.

