AXA Delivering On Its Pledges, And The Market Is Starting To Notice

It’s been a rough year for European insurance companies, though AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) (AXAF.PA) seems to finally be getting a little interest. While other European insurers like Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY) and Prudential (PUK), both of which I still happen to like, have done better over the past 12 months, the gap is shrinking and AXA has outperformed over the last six months (including meaningful outperformance relative to Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY) and Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY) as well). I believe this renewed interest in coming as investors start to appreciate the long-term benefits of the XL Group deal, as well as the company’s commitment to execute on longer-range capital deployment plans.

I believe AXA is undervalued by a wide enough margin to be worth a serious look now, as I see double-digit appreciation potential on just mid-single-digit long-term earnings growth. Capital redeployment is a key unknown, particularly with respect to whether AXA will deleverage, return cash to shareholders, reinvest in organic growth initiatives, and/or engage in further M&A. While the late November investor day is an opportunity for management to lay out its plans for capital deployment in more detail, expectations do appear to be rising and management needs to deliver.

Continuing To Reshape The Business

AXA closed its purchase of XL Group on September 12, and I’ve previously discussed the longer-term impact of this deal in more detail. To summarize, acquiring XL Group shifts even more of AXA’s risk exposure away from market risk and toward underwriting/operating risk (which is a good thing if you’re good at it). I believe the growth prospects in P&C and reinsurance in developed markets are relatively better than for life and savings products, and I believe access to AXA’s lower-cost capital will allow XL to improve upon its historical ROEs. I’d also note that XL Group isn’t as risky today as commonly perceived, as the company has reduced its catastrophe exposure by about 30%-40%, increased its use of reinsurance/retrocessional coverage, and shifted toward specialty insurance lines (about one-quarter of premiums).

Prior to the release of first half earnings, AXA also executed a restructuring in its Swiss operations that essentially took away its financial risk and released EUR 2 billion in capital. Between this restructuring and the IPO of its U.S. life and savings operations (AXA Equitable (AEH) ), which AXA intends to fully dispose of as quickly as is practical, AXA really only has substantial financial guarantees at high rates in place in its German business, and restructuring/selling the German AXA Leben business is certainly a possibility.

Last and by no means least, around the time of its first half earnings release, AXA surprised the Street by announcing the sale of AXA Life Europe, its European variable annuity business, for EUR 1.2B. This move further reduces AXA’s market and credit risk and further illustrates that AXA’s management really doesn’t want to be in the business of taking on market risk as part of its business model (it would much prefer the non-correlated risks of protection products, P&C insurance, and health products).

A Better-Balanced Insurance Operation

AXA is now up to a roughly 50% earnings exposure to P&C insurance on a pro-forma basis, and I believe it has an attractive diversification of market exposures and risk. About 40% of the business is retail (predominantly motor and property, across Europe and Asia), another 30% or so is smaller commercial, 25% is large corporate, and the remainder is reinsurance. Through XL, it is now a top-10 reinsurance company, in addition to its #5 P&C positions in France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, U.K., Hong Kong, and Malaysia, and it is also the largest player in the Lloyds market. Combined ratios have been improving in the business, and better underwriting and capital management can drive improved results here in the coming years.

What To Do With The Capital?

AXA’s business continues to grow. In addition to solid 17% growth in its small health business (“small” being relative, as it generates over $1.2 billion in annualized underlying earnings), the P&C business saw 4% growth in earnings in the first half. The Life and Savings business also continues to grow, with new business up 8% in the first half, led by 19% growth in France, and mid-single-digit growth in Europe and Asia.

AXA has previously laid out what it views as core and growth markets, with Brazil, China, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, and Thailand making up that latter group. AXA generates ample capital and cash flow to continue supporting organic growth in those markets (as well as the 10 core markets that generate more than 80% of its earnings), and the question is really more about whether AXA wants to pursue additional M&A to accelerate the growth process. I’d say it’s possible, but not necessarily likely – I think deals would likely have to be rare opportunities to acquire hard-to-replicate assets (probably from another multinational insurance company deciding to scale out of sub-scale operations).

Between the capital it has raised from its Swiss restructuring, the sale of AXA Life Europe, and the future sell-down of its AXA Equitable stake, AXA management will have a lot of capital to allocate. Deleveraging is certainly a possible option, and one that I think the market would generally support. The bigger question, though, is how much management will direct to dividends, special dividends, and/or buybacks – with potentially billions in capital to allocate, AXA could make a noticeable dent in its share count if it chose that route (which I believe the market wants and expects).

The Opportunity

After adjusting my model for the various strategic moves management has made, as well as first half earnings, not all that much has changed and what has changed has largely been for the better. I’m still looking for mid-single-digit long-term earnings growth from AXA, and I think the business is likely to be more stable and predictable now than in the recent past. I’ve also elected to reduce my long-term discount rate slightly, as I think the shifts AXA is making by restructuring its life insurance guarantees and getting out of variable annuities reduces its market and credit risk.

The Bottom Line

With those changes, my fair value moves into the low $30’s for the ADRs, and I see broadly similar growth and risk profiles for Aviva, AXA, and Prudential. I like Prudential’s exposure to faster-growing Asian markets, AXA’s improved capital management and P&C potential, and Aviva’s combination of an underrated life/savings business and growth potential in emerging markets (including Asia). AXA is still more of the turnaround option (if more in perception than financial performance), and I think there is still enough upside here to make it worth serious consideration as management demonstrates that they are indeed serious about reshaping the business.

