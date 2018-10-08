Looking For Yield In All The Wrong Places

We examine the current landscape and give you our take on this high duration holding.

Late last year, fresh off the Christmas euphoria we identified Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) as a prime candidate to short for a normalization of yields.

A screenshot from that article is presented below.

Source: Bonds, Just Bonds

Back then our simple recommendation was to trim and not extend duration risk.

With the 30-year bonds trading at one of the smallest premiums to the ten-year since the global financial crisis, we think it is time for investors to cut the duration in their portfolios. This is methodical pruning of "return free risk" as we believe this spread will mean revert to a 1%+ range in 2018 with selloffs in both sets of bonds.

The high duration space has taken a big hit since then and the selloff has been brutal in EDV. While 11.1% might seem like a small amount to some equity investors (Tilray (TLRY) achieved it in under 60 seconds), it is over 3.5 years of total yield for EDV.

Reasons for the selloff

We expected inflation to ratchet up over 2018 and it certainly has.

However, a biggest cause of concern was the extremely low real yield. That is nominal yield minus inflation was at the lower end of its 50 year range. At the time of writing our previous piece last year, real rates were at a measly 0.5%. We were and still are concerned that the market will normalize this to a much higher level.

Source: GlobalEconomy.Com

Despite this selloff in bonds, real yields remain remarkably low as inflation has risen alongside the selloff. EDV yields 3.23% translating into a 0.6% real yield on CPI.

Even using the forward inflation expectations, EDV yields are rather shallow 1% above inflation. So while the market is beginning to price higher real yields as we expected, this is not the end of the move, in our opinion.

The continuing risk

To achieve the 3.23% yield, EDV takes on a duration of almost 25 years. We call that return-free risk. While we do not expect the 8% real yields that the early 1980's delivered, we think 1.5% real yield with 3% inflation is a distinct possibility and EDV would have much further to fall (about 20%) to get yields up to 4.5%.

Where can investors find yields then?

Quite a few places actually. We outlined a method recently which allowed us to get a higher yield, with less risk and zero bonds in our portfolio. You can read about that here (non-paywalled). Our recommendation to prune duration in portfolio still stands and going out a few extra years to capture a few extra basis points of yield, is definitely something we do not feel comfortable with. High quality REITs trading at or below their NAVs and yielding twice as much as EDV is another area where we would want to look. In the shorter run a blowout in yields will have a negative impact on this asset class. But this asset class is still poised to deliver better returns than long dated bonds as we recently described.

Conclusion

EDV has delivered good returns since its inception in 2007 and has outperformed iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by a wide margin.

Source: Vanguard

But it is not going to repeat that going forward as we don't have close to that kind of yield compression potential that we did 10 years back. For those that still prefer bonds, we suggest a lower duration portfolio, with slow movement towards higher duration over time as yields compensate you for the risk. We would also watch for the selloff to create more attractive opportunities in investment grade space where buying and owning individual bonds and holding till maturity would potentially deliver better returns.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.