A Tencent Crown Jewel To IPO In The U.S.

What’s more is that it's monetizing an increasing proportion of its 800m strong user base – a figure surpassed in China only by Tencent’s QQ and WeChat messaging platforms.

Unlike most other Chinese IPOs this year, it’s profitable and is seeing rising margins.

Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is set to list a notable part of its multimedia empire: Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). This is unlike any IPO we’ve seen this year and I expect it will be the most sought-after IPO we’ve seen in a long time.

Sounds hyperbolic, right? Well, Tencent Music is a fully integrated part of the dominant Tencent ecosystem, giving it full access to over one billion monthly active users. This is the biggest IPO to come out of China since Alibaba (BABA). In my view, the hyperbole is justified.

Understanding Tencent’s music empire

In a country where Spotify (SPOT) can’t be accessed, domestic players are dominant. Yet while the big three tech giants in China (Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba and Tencent, collectively known as the BAT) have fingers in most pies, Tencent is dominant in music. Tencent Music Entertainment has four programs:

QQ Music : Tencent’s standalone music app.

: Tencent’s standalone music app. Kugou : Similar to QQ Music, and well-known for its radio station playlists.

Kuwo : Users live streaming themselves singing for likes, as well as videos and music.

WeSing: Karaoke app where you record yourself singing and you can compare your score to friends.

From left to right: QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo and WeSing. Source: the four apps

These are the top four music apps in China, and four of just five music apps with more than 80m monthly active users.

That Spotify is blocked in China is another interesting part of this IPO. Tencent Music and Spotify swapped shares with each other in December 2017, so that each firm owns a minority stake in the other. Tencent Music subsequently transferred its Spotify stake to Tencent, while Spotify owns 9.1% of Tencent Music. Because Spotify is blocked from disposing its shares, it stands to make around $3bn, if Tencent Music has the $30bn valuation expected.

An overview of the financials

I’ve covered a few Chinese IPOs (Pinduoduo (PDD), NIO (NIO) and Qutoutiao (QTT)) recently and they follow a similar mold: strong user growth, outrageous spending, ballooning losses. So it is a breath of fresh air to see Tencent Music’s IPO prospectus. Quarterly revenues of $680.4m (RMB4.5bn) in 2Q18 are a continuation of a strong growth trend. But perhaps most impressive is that both operating and net margins are rising every quarter; both being above 20% in 2Q18.

Breakdown of revenue, and two profitability measures. Units: RMB millions. Source: Tencent Music Entertainment investor relations

A growing user base…

The reason for strong revenue and profit growth is the firm’s user base. Not only is it growing – 644m monthly active music users in 2Q18 – but the proportion of users willing to pay for services is growing. The online music services business alone has 23.3m paying users, but at 3.6% of all music users, there’s significant scope for further monetization.

Monthly active users are growing every quarter, as are the percentage of users that are paid subscribers. Source: Tencent Music Entertainment investor relations

Investors familiar with China can sometimes become desensitized to user bases. That’s not a criticism; it’s just that many companies have user bases in the hundreds of millions. But Tencent Music should capture everyone’s attention: over 800m monthly active users is staggering. Let me put it into context:

Company and platform Daily Active Users Monthly Active Users Quarterly Active Users Yearly Active Users Tencent’s WeChat 1,057.7m Tencent’s QQ 803.2m Tencent Music 800m+ Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall 576m Pinduoduo 195.0m 343.6m Baidu’s search app 148m JD.com (JD) 313.8m

Note that not every firm reports the same time period for user metrics. All figures as of calendar 2Q18. Source: Investor relations sites of the companies mentioned

For Tencent Music, there’s still room to grow. We can state that China has a population of 1.4bn, and outside of China the platform faces stiffer competition from the likes of Spotify. But to be a bit more realistic, everyone within Tencent’s ecosystem should be a potential user of Tencent Music. That’s now over one billion people.

…that benefits from Tencent’s massive ecosystem

Perhaps it’s the Tencent brand that will add the most to the IPO’s value. Alibaba employees aside – who are reportedly told not to use WeChat – it’s very difficult to not use a Tencent product in China every day. For example:

Communication : Tencent’s WeChat and QQ platforms allow for instant messaging, audio calls, conference calls and video calls. There is no rival platform.

Entertainment : QQ Video is a popular platform to watch both domestic and foreign TV shows and films. The Alibaba-backed Youku ( : QQ Video is a popular platform to watch both domestic and foreign TV shows and films. The Alibaba-backed Youku ( YOKU ) and the Baidu-backed iQIYI ( IQ ) are equally popular.

E-commerce : While Tencent doesn’t have its own shopping platform, it is the biggest investor in Alibaba’s biggest rival JD.com. In addition, the Mini Programs accessed through the WeChat platform make shopping very easy. Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall are the biggest rivals, but there’s a deliberate incompatibility when trying to share products from these two sites on WeChat.

Payment : Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat have completely replaced cash and credit cards.

Music: Tencent’s music platforms are the top four music apps by mobile MAUs. There are no serious rivals.

What’s interesting is how all of this dominance comes from WeChat. Because everybody uses WeChat in China (well, except around 350m people), other platforms benefit. And because there are no rival platforms – as much as Alibaba’s Laiwang and Momo (MOMO) tried – it seems impossible for anything to replace it.

Prospects for the IPO

I’m very optimistic about the prospect of this IPO. Anything that involves Tencent receives a lot of hype. However, such IPOs can be split into two camps:

A Tencent investment: firms like Pinduoduo count Tencent as an investor. However, because of capital outflow controls, Tencent and Alibaba are investors in most private tech firms in China. Investors shouldn’t read too much into this association.

A Tencent company: a business fully integrated into the Tencent ecosystem. This is gold.

The market has been very receptive to Chinese tech IPOs this year. Pinduoduo, NIO and Qutoutiao all rank among the top-performing IPOs of the year, despite not being fully integrated in any major Chinese tech ecosystem. Tencent Music could surpass them all.

PDD data by YCharts

There is also precedence for how Tencent unit IPOs perform. China Literature (OTC:CHLLY) – Tencent’s e-book business – became the largest tech IPO in Hong Kong since 2007 and rose 86% on the first day. However, both China Literature and the three aforementioned IPOs in the US have performed badly post IPO. Investors should be aware that optimism for Chinese tech IPOs tends to dissipate quickly.

As for how this affects Tencent, the tech behemoth owns 58.1% of the shares in Tencent Music, which could be valued at $17.4bn, should the listing give Tencent Music a $30bn valuation.

