IHS Markit: Opportunity From Trade Tensions

Positive Earnings Surprise, Again

With consistent outperformance, market analysts must have been conditioned to expect more from IHS Markit (INFO). Yet, the consultancy and analytics titan managed to report its eighth consecutive quarter of surpassing the consensus revenue estimates. By EPS, it is also the fifth consecutive quarter that IHS Markit has reported a beat.

IHS Markit announced third quarter (three-month period ending August 31, 2018) revenue growing 10.6 percent year on year and 7 percent on an organic basis (excluding the impact from the prior year biennial BPVC revenue). The revenue at $1.001 billion is the second highest IHS Markit has ever achieved and the second time since the $1 billion mark was breached the prior quarter. The EBITDA (adjusted) rose 11 percent over the prior year.

Deferred Revenue Shines Again

As explained in my earlier article on IHS Markit, the Deferred Revenue performance gives a good indication of the business health of the information and analytics company on the organic front. This is due to its subscription model, where revenue is locked in for the next couple of years. There can be plenty of bells and whistles to augment the top line number as that is what the media loves to tout as headlines.

As for the deferred revenue, a steady trend provides visibility into the company future top line reporting. The high revenue visibility was one of the factors cited by Deutsche Bank in initiating IHS Markit at Buy early this month. Other drivers include secular tailwinds, economic moat, margin expansion opportunity, and solid FCF conversion, all of which I have mentioned in my prior articles as the reasons for my bullishness regarding the business. At $897 million, the quarter has seen yet another steady period for its deferred revenue.

Cash Flows Stay Steady

Those familiar with IHS Markit know it has been capable of using its strong cash flow generation to engage in synergistic acquisitions. Despite numerous acquisitions, IHS Markit has managed to keep its cash & cash equivalents quite stable at around $150 million for more than a year. This is facilitated by a rising operating cash flows. This alone, however, is insufficient. The use of debt is rising significantly (see the chart below), particularly in the past quarter due to the acquisition of IPREO.

The company had originally intended to sell MarkitSERV to raise cash and reduce the debt component but it has decided to keep the business as it was unable to obtain a satisfactory deal price. Nevertheless, the debt to equity ratio remains low at 0.28 times. In addition, the management has planned to use up to the third quarter of next year to delever before committing to $500 million of share buybacks.

"We’ve decided the best financial and strategic outcome for IHS Markit at this time is to keep our MarkitSERV business. We completed a disciplined and comprehensive sales process with both strategic and private equity parties and could not reach agreement at a sufficient value for the asset with an ongoing acceptable commercial relationship. MarkitSERV has an integral part to play in the post trade industry consolidation that we expect to occur in the coming years and continues to be a valued strategic partner across the whole financial markets. We look forward to continuing to invest and build this business and we’ll take the lead in innovating and looking for opportunities to partner with industry and our customers."

- Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO, IHS Markit (Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call)

Investor Takeaway

The market had responded favorably to IHS Markit's third quarter results with a good bump in its share price. However, despite another price appreciation following Deutsche Bank's initiation at Buy, the stock is back to pre-announcement level. That is likely attributable to the interest rate hike and intensifying trade tensions. What IHS Markit has as a tailwind to its Resources segment is the fact that the crude oil prices have been climbing.

Wall Street analysts continue to like the stock. Even the bearish ones have raised their price targets on IHS Markit upwards steadily. The consensus price target is presently at $58.60. While the 9 percent upside isn't much, it is noteworthy that the price target has followed the revenue growth. The price target would have room to grow as long as IHS Markit continues its steady execution.

INFO data by YCharts

On the hot topic of tariff impact on companies, Lance Uggla replied that he did not "see impact of tariffs changing our growth on a forward basis". This makes sense when you understand that IHS Markit is in the business of advisory and consultancy. Executives all over the world are looking for analysis and studies to help them navigate the uncertainty brought about by the various policy changes. This is where IHS Markit comes in. The CEO said it best (below).

"I attended the Temasek Singapore Summit. There was lots of enthusiasm for business and opportunity, but there was also a lot of talk about the general geopolitics and the impact of tariffs and a lot of discussion. I think for a company like ourselves that's information and services base has a small consulting angle to it, I think that we bring a light on markets to help people make decisions in many different environments and sometimes the market that's got some turmoil to it requires more support from experts. And IHS Markit we have 1,700 research analysts out of our 14,000, 15,000 people globally that are very specialized in a variety of market activities across energy, transportation, aerospace and defense, technology, financial markets."

- Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO, IHS Markit (Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call)

