Chevron Is A Strong Buy Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Report

Driven by Wheatstone and the Permian, expected production growth of 4-7% is running toward the "upper-end" of guidance.

Very odd considering a relatively high percentage of Chevron's production is liquids and sensitive to Brent pricing.

The stock has not traded in line with the significantly higher move in the price of oil.

Chevron (CVX) has been a disappointment this year - certainly not in terms of its operational and financial performance, but in terms of the stock price. Taking a look at the chart below, it is clear the stock has not traded in line with the significantly higher move in the price of Brent crude:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As can be seen, shares of CVX are flat this year while the US Brent Oil Price Fund (BNO) is up 30%. Note that Brent started 2018 at $66.65/bbl and closed last Friday at $84.94/bbl (up 27% YTD). The chart above shows BNO with a slightly higher YTD gain because BNO's benchmark is the near month futures contract traded on the ICE Futures Exchange as compared to the daily Brent price.

Regardless, it is clear that Chevron has not participated in the rally in Brent. This is very odd because, much like ConocoPhillips (COP), a relatively high percentage of Chevron's production is liquids (oil and LNG). As a result, it too is highly levered to the price of Brent. So much so that a $1/bbl move in the price of Brent causes a $450 million change in cash flow:

Source: September Presentation

Considering Brent is up more than $16/bbl this year - well, you do the math. Investors can clearly debate about how long Brent will remain at its current level, but it is clear that on a year-to-date basis Chevron's stock does not reflect the increasingly bullish outlook for its financial returns.

To be sure, some investors (and I include myself in this category) expected more in Chevron's Q2 EPS report - even though quarterly net income of $1.78/share was a 130% increase above the prior year Q2 net income of $0.77/share (see The World Is Flat If Blue Chip's Q2 Isn't A Home Run). But Q2 wasn't a home run because it did not meet street expectations. As a result, it is Chevron's stock price that has been flat.

But note that the company met its own expectations in Q2:

Source: September Presentation

Meantime, Oil & Gas 360 reported back in June that Asia LNG pricing was extremely strong this summer as demand soared:

LNG prices typically peak during the Northern Hemisphere winter amid heating demand and during the summer to fuel power generation, but this year prices have climbed 32 percent since mid-April to $9.60 per million British thermal units last week and are trading near $10 per million Btu this week.

That, combined with the fact that much of Chevron's LNG production from Gorgon and Wheatstone are contracted to the Brent index, bodes well for a very strong Q3 EPS report. And remember, Chevron is still ramping up Wheatstone's Train 2 after achieving first production in June (i.e. Q2). According to the Q2 conference call transcript:

The ramp-up has exceeded expectations as Train 2 reached nameplate capacity within weeks of startup. We've already exported the equivalent of six cargoes of Train 2 production, and we’re planning to take a pit stop in the third quarter to remove the start up strainers.

This is a very positive catalyst for Chevron considering:

Combined net production from our operated LNG trains was 282,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter. With Wheatstone Train 2 ramping up and Gorgon Train 2 back online, we’re already seeing net production approaching 400,000 barrels per day.

What's Wrong?

So "the street" must see some really negative issue to keep a lid on the stock price. Can it be debt? Not a chance: Chevron's balance sheet is investment grade and the second best in its peer group after Exxon Mobil (XOM). At the end of Q2, CVX's debt/cap ratio was 20.1%, down from 22.5% a year earlier - well below its peers:

Source: September Presentation

At the end of Q2, Chevron had $7.63 billion in cash - up from $4.76 billion in Q2 of last year. Cash flow from operations in Q2 of this year was $6.86 billion, up 44% yoy.

And it can't be disappointment with the dividend as Chevron raised it 4% in January for a $4.48/share annual payout. CVX currently yields 3.7%, still considerably higher than the 10-year treasury despite the recent rally in bond yields.

Note also that the company announced it restarted its share repurchases and expects to repurchase up to $3 billion of stock on an annual basis:

We believe annual share repurchases of $3 billion can be sustained over most reasonable price scenarios.

So, it would appear investors can check the boxes in terms of balance sheet, dividend, and share buybacks.

Production Growth?

So could it be production growth that has investors unenthusiastic about the stock? Nope, that can't be it as Chevron has been guiding for 4-7% production growth this year (excluding asset sales) which is best in the peer group. As can be seen in a previous slide, production growth is trending toward the "upper-end" of guidance. That is no doubt being driven by the ramp-up of Wheatstone Train 2, which will add an additional net ~120,000 boe/d.

But also note that Chevron's Permian production of ~270,000 boe/d in Q2 was up significantly from the 92,000 boe/d in Q2 of last year and was ahead of expectations due to higher well productivity. The company is running 20 rigs in the play. Chevron has 2.2 million net acres in the Permian and has owned that acreage for so long that >80% of its property has no or very low royalties. Last year, Chevron increased its Permian resource base by 20% to 11.2 billion boe while decreasing production and development costs by ~40% since 2015.

Summary & Conclusion

Chevron has underperformed this year while continuing to deliver excellent operational and financial performance: production continues to grow, as too does the dividend, cash flow, and net income. The company restarted its buyback program and expects a $3 billion/year run-rate is sustainable under any reasonable commodity price scenario. The balance sheet is rock solid and the stock yields 3.7%. The company could earn close to $8/share this year.

Chevron is a STRONG BUY and I reiterate my year-end $145 price target. That would be a 16% increase from Friday's close in just 3 months.

I will leave you with a long-term chart of Chevron and note that the stock is currently trading below where it was in 2014. Note that was before the completion of Gorgon and Wheatstone (~400,000 boe/d of net production), and before the Chevron began ramping up in the Permian.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, COP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.