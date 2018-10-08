Brittle Recovery For Airbus

Each year, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) engage in a fierce order battle. In 2017, Airbus won that battle by numbers, but in terms of dollar value, which AeroAnalysis ultimately considers to be more important, Boeing easily outperformed Airbus.

For 2018, Airbus expects to maintain a book-to-bill ratio of 1. By looking at the orders, we can see a willingness to commit, pricing, product, and availability come together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft depending on the model.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will be having a look at the order inflow and deliveries for Airbus in September. The August report can be read here if you are a PRO subscriber, alternatively it is freely available to our Premium subscribers.

Order inflow September 2018

Figure 1: Orders Airbus September 2018

During the month of September, the company received a total of 37 orders:

Farnborough International Airshow order: Viva Aerobus finalized an order for 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft and converted 16 existing A320neo orders to Airbus A321neo orders on a one-to-one basis.

Farnborough International Airshow order: Salam Air ordered 1 Airbus A320neo.

A private customer ordered 1 Airbus A320ceo.

Swiss ordered 7 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 3 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Qatar Airways converted existing orders for 5 Airbus A350-900 to orders for the Airbus A350-1000 on a one-to-one basis.

During the month we saw a minor uptick in order activity, but it still isn’t big and the mix certainly isn’t appreciable. By now, we’d like to see some solid order inflow for the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo and that still is not happening. Possibly in 2019 that could start to pick up, but for now order inflow for wide body aircraft is timid. Positives were some Farnborough International Airshow order announcements ending up in the order book and the conversion from Qatar Airways shows trust in the Airbus A350-1000. We will likely see an order boom in December, but the mix is going to matter most. What is also interesting to note is that conversions from one subtype to the other are recorded but they don’t seem to be influencing the tally of the month in which these conversions occur either via a new order/cancellation combination.

So far, order numbers have not been blowing us away, but when comparing the first 9 months this year to last year, we observed that the gross order inflow is just marginally lower (8 units) and net orders decreased by 15 units. Orders definitely are not the correct metric to measure current performance, but with all the negativity surrounding the Airbus A320neo program and slow wide-body sales, you would almost get the impression that the company is getting no orders. Order inflow is slightly lower year over year. Although we believe Airbus will get some orders in by year-end, we want to see consistency in orders to show that Airbus’s new sales method and strategy are not only compliant but also effective and back on the level where it is supposed to be in combination with a more appreciable order mix.

Last year, Airbus received 56 orders in September, while a positive adjustment was made to the number of cancellations. In September 2016, it received 49 orders, while 89 aircraft on order were scratched from the order book. Averaging the net orders for the previous two years shows that with 37 net orders, the net order inflow was far below the average of 8-9 orders observed in September during the previous two years.

For September, the list price of the orders was $4.6B, but after discount, this likely is closer to $2.1B.

Deliveries in September 2018

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus September 2018

For 2018, the company has set a delivery target of 800 units for native Airbus aircraft and 18 Airbus A220 aircraft in the second half of the year. In September, Airbus delivered 69 aircraft, or 8.4 percent of the aircraft it aims to deliver in 2018:

Airbus delivered 1 Airbus A380 during the month.

Airbus delivered 10 Airbus A350, slightly higher than the production rate of 10 aircraft per month (11-month cycle) that it hit in April on the industry side.

Airbus delivered 4 Airbus A330 aircraft, which is slightly lower than the production rate, likely related to the Airbus A330neo being feathered into the production system.

Deliveries for the Airbus A320 families were 14 current engine option aircraft and 37 new engine option aircraft.

3 Airbus A220-300 aircraft were delivered.

Year over year, Airbus deliveries in the first 9 months increased by 49 units continuing the trend. The increase can be attributed to backloaded deliveries from the start of the year being delivered in the second half of the year, though we believe the current production output is not reflective of targeted production rates, and even with backloaded deliveries, Airbus is facing a mammoth-sized challenge to reach its delivery target. Airbus needs to average 105 deliveries in the coming 3 months.

Airbus A320 program deliveries increased by 11 units in September compared to last year. The positive is that since May, the company has started to deliver more Airbus A320neo aircraft than Airbus A320ceo aircraft. Obviously, the deliveries from earlier this year are backloaded, but what should happen in the coming months is a combination of living up to the production rates and the push-out of the backloaded deliveries. That is a challenging task for the remainder of the year. Earlier this year we expected 95-105 deliveries for the Airbus A350. Based on the current realized figures as well as the ramp-up pattern, we expect 95 deliveries.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2018, Airbus expects to maintain a book-to-bill ratio of 1. For Airbus, reaching desired book-to-bill ratios doesn't seem like a big challenge, but there should be more emphasis on capturing more wide-body orders in the mix, especially given the challenges the company is facing with the Airbus A320neo. Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In September, Airbus booked 37 gross orders while delivering 69 aircraft, indicating a 0.54 gross book-to-bill ratio. In terms of value, this ratio was 0.44. For the first 9 months, the gross book-to-bill ratio is .62, and is .75 in terms of value which is a slight deterioration month over month.

Conclusion

In September, Airbus logged 37 orders in its official order and delivery book. We continue to believe the company is saving many of the orders announced at the Farnborough International Airshow for December.

Reaching the delivery target is still possible, but we also need to point out that even the slightest of delays or new problems on the Airbus A320neo could dent the delivery target significantly. So, the company needs a strong second half of the year and a perfect 4th quarter to reach its targets. Further delays will definitely result in missing the delivery target for 2018. In the coming months, in the absence of any new supply chain issues, we expect backloaded deliveries to be reflected in Airbus single-aisle delivery numbers. A ramp-up in single-aisle deliveries should be visible in the remainder of the year, while we expect the Airbus A350 deliveries to come in at the lower side of our expectations.

