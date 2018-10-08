Introducing A Powerful New Tool To Find Stock Ideas That Are Right For You

How do you find new stocks, that fit your approach to investing? Some investors use stock screens. Some skim lists of investing ideas for titles of interest to them. Some track research and analysis in a particular area, like dividends.

We’ve come up with a new way -- our new Peers tab. It’s available to all Seeking Alpha users, and we offer a more powerful version for PREMIUM members.

Here’s how it works, and where to find it: Most investors already own some stocks they’re happy with, and would like to find similar stocks to them. Instead of trying to define the characteristics you’re looking for in a stock screener, what you often want to know is: “I own this stock; which stocks are similar to it?”

This is exactly what we’ve built on every stock symbol page on our new Peers tab. Click on the Peers tab, and you’ll find a list of stocks similar to the one you’re looking at. For all the stocks in the list, you can compare them based on key characteristics: Dividends, Valuation, Growth, Momentum and Performance. These views enable you to quickly determine the stocks of greatest interest to you.

Peers/competitors is not a novel concept. Many investing platforms present peers based on industry or sector. But we do it differently, using two proprietary methods. The first method is to list “People who follow this stock also follow”. It leverages the collective intelligence of millions of Seeking Alpha users. The second method is to list “Articles that mention this stock also mention”. It leverages the collective intelligence of thousands of Seeking Alpha authors.

The results are remarkable, and different than anything you’ll find anywhere else. Here are some examples:

You’re a dividend investor looking for high yield ideas. You own OHI (Omega Healthcare), so you check the Peers tab for OHI to find similar stocks. The list contains stocks with high yields similar to OHI.



You’re a growth investor looking for mid-cap growth ideas. You own VRSK (Verisk Analytics), so you check the Peers tab for VRSK to find similar stocks. The list contains mid caps with rapid revenue and earnings growth similar to VRSK.

You’re an ETF investor looking for factor and style ETFs with strong momentum. You own MTUM (the iShares Momentum Factor ETF), so you check the Peers tab for MTUM to find similar ETFs. The list contains factor and style ETFs with strong one year performance, similar to MTUM.

You’re a value investor looking for small cap value ideas. You own CBU (Community Bank System), so you check the Peers tab for CBU to find similar stocks. The list contains small-cap bank stocks with similar valuations to CBU.

The beauty of Peers is that it’s fast, easy and powerful. You can find personalized ideas with 3 clicks: click on a stock in your portfolio, click on the Peers tab, click to choose the metrics to compare them.

Free users get a short list of Peers; PREMIUM and PRO+ members get a longer list with more ideas.

The feedback we’ve heard so far from early users: “I love this. I’m discovering ideas I wouldn’t otherwise have found. And it’s saving me time.”

We hope you’ll find it equally powerful. Please leave any feedback in the comments section below.

Special thanks to Alon Rosenbaum, Guy Flenner, Yoni Madar, and Liav Cohen for helping to build this feature.

Thanks,

Daniel Hochman

Senior Product Manager