First Look At StoneCo's IPO

The company generated just under $200 million of revenues in FY17. In the first six months of 2018, StoneCo has also achieved 2x revenue growth.

StoneCo's clients, the majority of which are local businesses, benefit from a seamless and cloud-based payments system. The company has 200,000 customers to date.

Last week, a Brazilian technology company filed for its IPO in the U.S., following in the footsteps of a handful of Chinese and European companies that have elected to list in New York. The company is StoneCo (STNE), one of the leading digital payments processors in Brazil - and needless to say, it's not often that we have a chance to invest in a fast-growing company based in Brazil.

StoneCo is a company that has reached considerable scale - last year, it hit the equivalent of $200 million in revenues - yet it's still growing like a weed. In the first half of this year, StoneCo has already generated nearly as much revenue than in all of 2017 - putting it on track to double revenues this year, or even more than that.

Brazil, of course, has seen plenty of turbulence this year. The iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ) is down nearly 10% year-to-date and has seen several gyrations throughout the year. It's currently enjoying an upswing due to a sudden lift for the conservative presidential candidate in the election polls.

But despite the fluctuations in Brazil, there's no doubt that it's the largest emerging economy in South America, and one of the fastest-growing in the world. As the country modernizes its technology infrastructure and more and more businesses turn to cloud-based technologies to manage payments, there's room for StoneCo to essentially become the PayPal (PYPL) or Square (SQ) of the country and its ~200 million people (roughly two-thirds the population of the U.S.).

Year over year, StoneCo's TPV (total payments volume) has been rising, and while it's still very small compared to U.S. fintech counterparts, StoneCo is largely addressing a greenfield market - whereas U.S. companies are heavily saturated and pressured by increased competition. On top of that, StoneCo's own "take rate" - or the percentage fee that it charges for transactions - has also been growing. Note also that StoneCo has managed to become profitable in the first half of 2018.

Figure 1. StoneCo IPO cover sheet Source: StoneCo F-1 filing

In my view, StoneCo's association with Brazil will likely lead to a stark valuation discount against U.S. peers like PayPal, despite its much faster growth. In that way, StoneCo presents a compelling opportunity to invest in a rocketing growth stock - a high-risk, high-reward play. Pricing and valuation are still TBD, but here's what we know about the IPO so far:

Leading payments platform in Brazil

It's surprising that, for a company that is on track to hit ~$400 million in revenues this year and has 200,000+ active clients under its belt, StoneCo was actually only founded in 2012. Since then, the company has achieved tremendous scale and is actually operating at reasonable margins.

Here's what StoneCo's founders, Andre Street and Eduardo Pontes, wrote in the IPO founders' letter about the initial conception of StoneCo:

The first thing we learned early on was that Brazil was a country ripe with opportunity. Not only because of its large population and developing economy, but also because of the relatively weak presence of electronic payments and simple, user-friendly technology to support modern commerce and foster Brazilian entrepreneurship. When we started our first business in 2000, to facilitate transactions between online buyers and sellers, e-commerce in Brazil was in its very early stages and incumbent providers of payment processing services were unable to service the needs of online merchants."

Prior to StoneCo, there were few usable end-to-end platforms for managing payments and business transactions. StoneCo helps both brick-and-mortar and digital businesses strengthen their payments infrastructure while also reducing fees and costs charged by legacy providers and banks.

The company also notes that in 2017, it became the first non-bank entity to become authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil to operate as a Merchant Acquirer Payments Institution.

The following images, also taken from StoneCo's F-1 IPO filing, showcases the Stone payments platform in action at several of the company's SMB clients:

Source: StoneCo F-1 filing

A hyperlocalized go-to-market model

One of StoneCo's pillars of success is an extremely high-touch go-to-market model. The company refers to its sales strategy as The Stone Business Model. The cornerstone of this business model are the Stone Hubs, or the ~180 sales centers that StoneCo has deployed throughout Brazil.

These boots-on-the-ground teams help StoneCo gain a hyperlocalized understanding of its target market - and the company's expansion to 200,000 clients is due in large part to the rollout of these Stone Hubs. Sales and marketing teams make up nearly half of StoneCo's total headcount of ~3,200, indicating a focus on growth.

StoneCo also offers its customers what it claims to be "white-glove, on-demand" customer service through a field team called Green Angels. These teams reside within StoneCo's local Stone Hubs and are on call 24/7, traveling by motorcycle to clients (reaching them typically inside of an hour) to troubleshoot any problems they might have.

StoneCo's established reach and its reputation for customer service create a major moat for this company as it continues to grow and attract the envy of competitors. StoneCo also noted that it notched an NPS score of 65, the highest among peers in key markets of Brazil. As previously noted, Brazil has around 9 million small and mid-sized businesses, so StoneCo is still tackling a wide market opportunity with nearly limitless growth potential.

In its most recent quarter, StoneCo processed R$18.5 billion in total payment volumes (TPV), or the equivalent of $4.8 billion at today's exchange rate of R$0.26 to the dollar. For comparison, PayPal processed $139.4 billion of TPV in its Q2.

Figure 2. StoneCo TPV and client growth Source: StoneCo F-1 filing

Note, however, that StoneCo's revenue growth has also come from a growing take rate, or the fee that it charges on transactions. As of 2Q18, StoneCo's take rate stood at 1.85%, a 22bps improvement sequentially and a 38bps improvement year-over-year:

Figure 3. StoneCo take rate growth Source: StoneCo F-1 filing

Financial overview

Here's a look at StoneCo's financials:

Figure 4. StoneCo historical financials

Source: StoneCo F-1 filing

The key distinguishing factor here, of course, is the massive growth rate. In the six months through June 2018, StoneCo generated total revenues of R$635.7 million ($164.9 million), growing at 92% y/y. This puts the company on track to approximately double its revenues this year.

Note that in addition to transaction revenues that StoneCo earns through payment processing, it also earns revenue by charging subscription fees to its client base. StoneCo also offers working capital solutions that give customers the opportunity to "sell off" future receivables at a discounted rate to gain access to cash or pay off suppliers. This "financial income" generates about half of StoneCo's total revenues. The ability to provide both a technology platform as well as merchant advances and financial services makes StoneCo an "end-to-end" platform.

As StoneCo has grown in scale, so has its operating margin. The company generated an operating profit of R$132.1 million ($34.3 million) in the first half of 2018, despite having generated a loss of -R$71.6 million in 1H17. Needless to say, it's rare for a technology company growing its revenues at a ~2x pace to be able to turn a profit.

Key takeaways

From its scale (3,200 employees, 200k clients, and 180 Stone Hubs), we can deduce that StoneCo is a highly established player in Brazil, yet one that still has a massive growth runway. As StoneCo continues to build out its network of Stone Hubs in new markets, it can continue to generate tremendous top-line growth. Each Hub, in itself, operates a "land and expand" model - reaching ~5x of its initial volume two years after launching. StoneCo has momentum on its side, and thanks to the fact that it's not operating at a profit, it can self-finance its buildout:

Figure 5. Stone Hub active client expansion trends Source: StoneCo F-1 filing

In my view, StoneCo presents an uncommon opportunity to invest in a Brazilian technology company that is tackling a large and underserved market. Keep an eye on this IPO as it draws nearer - more to come as pricing and other details become known.

