Exxon And Its Real Value

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is the largest publicly traded global energy company. The company is the world's largest refiner and one of the world's largest manufacturers of oil and specialty chemicals. Recently, analysts have been talking about a bullish case for XOM because Exxon Mobil has posted decent gains from the middle of August, and there is some expectation of a turnaround with the stock for the better. In addition, Exxon is exploring the sale of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets in favor of focusing its portfolio on more potentially productive locations such as Guyana and Brazil and onshore in the Permian basin of Texas.

The aforementioned news is good for Exxon and its stock. Improved earnings outlook should increase share price and a restructuring of Exxon’s portfolio to make it more efficient and stronger should boost company financials in the long run. But while the near future is looking rosy, the company still has some fundamental concerns that need to be looked into. This article will focus more on the current state of the business fundamentals and how it has performed over the past 10 years, what these findings mean about the future possibilities of the business, and what the real value of XOM is vs. the share price. The conclusion will aim to help short-term investors make a more educated decision, while other patient, long-term dividend investors might still be satisfied with holding it long term.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 54/100. Therefore, Exxon isn’t considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. Exxon has high scores for Ability to Recover from Market Crash or Downturn, a decent score for 10-Year Upward Price Per Share. However, it has low scores for Return on Equity, Return on Invested Capital, and Gross Margin %. It has extremely low scores for EPS and PEG Ratio.

These findings could indicate that Exxon might be a difficult business to predict since it is not showing good scores in many categories.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into these categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has experienced most of its growth after the economic crisis, from 2010 to 2014. But for the past 4 years, the share price average has been mostly flat. But overall, share price average has grown by about 15% over the past 10 years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Looking closer at earnings history, we quickly see that earnings growth has been inconsistent over the past 10 years. These inconsistent earnings make it much harder to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

So why has the EPS been so inconsistent? If you look closer at the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices over the last 10 years, you can see that it fluctuates in a similar manner to Exxon’s earnings (see chart below). Therefore, the issue with inconsistent earnings may not only be a company-specific issue, but also an issue with the oil industry in general. So if you’re looking for a stock that provides very consistent earnings, then Exxon and the oil industry may not be the best choice for you.

WTI Crude Oil Prices - 10-Year Daily Chart

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

The return on equity was good in 2013 and 2014. But like earnings, the ROE seems to also be tied to the fluctuations of the oil industry prices. As oil prices dipped down in 2015 and 2016, so did the Return on Equity. Again this is worrisome because your stock returns could rely heavily on erratic oil prices.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Return on Invested Capital directly correlates to the Return on Equity. Exxon showed strong returns in 2013 and 2014, then fell in 2015 and 2016. I’m interested in consistent ROIC and ROE of 16% or more, so Exxon has fallen short in those terms of its ability to make consistently high returns.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Exxon’s Gross Margin Percent history shows that margins have been steady over the past 5 years. This is a good sign, showing that the company is consistently keeping a difference between its cost of goods sold and its revenues. On the other hand, I prefer to invest in a company with consistent margins over 30%. Exxon clearly doesn’t maintain gross margins at that high of a level, but maybe it is difficult for the oil industry to maintain gross margins at 30% or higher.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

In the table below we see a comparison of various oil companies’ gross margin vs. Exxon’s gross margin percent. The average of all of these oil companies’ gross margin is around 28%. Therefore, Exxon’s gross margin of around 22–24% seems reasonable for their industry. But it still doesn’t mean that the company has very good margins. There are many other companies and industries that have margins over 30%. So while Exxon’s gross margin isn’t bad for its industry, an investor might be better off investing in another company or industry with better margins and possibly less competition.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is at a good level, especially for a company of this size.

Exxon’s Current Ratio of .81 is less than ideal, indicating that it might not have enough assets to pay its current liabilities.

According to the balance sheet, the company could improve upon its financial health.

The Price-Earnings Ratio indicates that XOM could be at a fair price when comparing XOM’s P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of XOM has been between 16 and 18; so currently XOM is within its normal P/E Ratio range.

XOM currently pays a dividend of 3.82% (or 3.68% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regard to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 63%, which means that there is still some room to grow the dividend, but if the payout ratio continues to move closer to 100%, then the dividend may not be sustainable. Also notice that XOM has a history of buying back stocks, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 2.92 % to 3.69%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend and the dividend payouts have been consistent. In fact, XOM has been increasing annualized payouts consistently for 35 years (since 1983). From this chart over the past 5 years, we can see that the dividend yield TTM has also grown from 2.92 to 3.68. Therefore, this stock has good potential for investors that want a decent dividend that consistently pays out over the long run.

Although XOM participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

“There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of XOM, the company doesn’t have available funds of immediate cash but the company does have a high borrowing capacity. While XOM would probably be fine in the long term because of its substantial equity, the company is leveraged with a shortage of cash in the short term. And from the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when XOM was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2014. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that this was a time when XOM was buying back the most amount of shares. Therefore, it seems like XOM hasn’t done a good job of returning value to shareholders through share repurchases because they have executed the buybacks when the stock has a worse chance of selling below its intrinsic value.

If I were currently interested in buying XOM now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near its highest point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it could be a good time to buy now if my priority is a better-than-average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with XOM is below average. First of all, the dividend yield is not overly attractive. Share buybacks have not been executed during optimal times. The payout ratio is approaching areas of unsustainability. The good point is that the dividend yield is at a high when compared to the past. In addition, XOM has been consistently paying out increasing dividends since 1983.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 4.63. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, XOM is overpriced in multiple categories.

If XOM continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years or past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If XOM continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, past 5 years' book value growth and past 5 years' equity growth, then the stock is overpriced.

According to XOM’s typical P/E ratio relation to the S&P 500's P/E Ratio, XOM is slightly undervalued.

If XOM continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $71-72 per share.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, XOM is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but in the short term, XOM doesn’t have enough cash to cover current liabilities. Its dividend situation is decent and could provide consistency for dividend investors, and the stock is overpriced according to the provided valuation analysis. XOM’s mostly inconsistent earnings and the erratic prices of the oil industry make the company more difficult to analyze and value. Gross margin percent is slightly low, but reasonable for oil industry stocks.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 12.46%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 28.23% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 24.26% over this year's forecasted earnings.”

(Source: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect at best about 12% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 3.82% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 15.82% and this is probably a best-case scenario.

Here is an alternative scenario based on XOM’s past growth:

During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about -7%. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 3.35%. So we’re at a total return of -3.65%. Therefore, our annual return could likely be much less than 12% on certain years and possibly higher than 12% on other years as the company regains losses from previous years. This is because of the inconsistent earnings pattern of XOM, which makes it difficult to expect a certain earnings growth.

If considering actual past results of XOM, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

10-Year Return Results if Invested in XOM: Initial Investment Date: 10/3/2008

End Date: 10/3/2018

Cost per Share: $77.94

End Date Price: $86.15

Total Dividends Received: $24.32

Total Return: 41.74

Compound Annualized Growth Rate (CAGR): 4%

5-Year Return Results if Invested in XOM:

Initial Investment Date: 10/3/2013

End Date: 10/3/2018

Cost per Share: $85.50

End Date Price: $86.15

Total Dividends Received: $14.66

Total Return: 17.91%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate (CAGR): 3%

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 3% to 4%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in Exxon, willing to sweat through the erratic oil prices and political influences of this industry, you could expect Exxon to provide you with around a 12%+ annual return if you wait for the right time to sell. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, XOM’s inconsistent earnings and the possibilities of low returns might not be worth the risk.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So in a best-case scenario with XOM, you could expect to have slightly better results than an S&P 500 index fund. But in a worst-case scenario, you’re more likely to have a worse return than the S&P 500 index fund and you could possibly just be covering slightly more than inflation costs.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that my money could be better invested in a more consistent company and likely a more consistent industry at this time. That being said, I have bought XOM in the past and if the opportunity presents itself again of Exxon being in a better fundamental position and selling at a bargain price, then I’d be interested in re-exploring this company.

