Amazon: Selling The Dream

Advertising revenue is very small and should not be a reason for Amazon's share price to continue to climb.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) has many die-hard fans. And many investors feel that Amazon's advertising revenue is meaningful. I highlight how not only are they small, but that Amazon's advertising revenue is not growing as fast as many believe. Finally, I discuss how much free cash flow Amazon should be making to support its present valuation.

Advertising Prospects

In this article, let's discuss one reason why investors believe Amazon should cross the trillion-dollar market cap: advertising sales.

Amazon continues to see strong adoption from sellers and third-party advertisers wishing to leverage Amazon's platform to reach prospective customers. Essentially, Amazon hopes to offer consumers smarter recommendations. Additionally, vendors wish to increase brand awareness of their products. Sounds promising, right?

The investment community is quick to sight Amazon's outstanding growth capabilities from advertising witnessed in Q2 2018. More specifically, when we look under Amazon's hood for its revenue drivers in its 10-Q for Q2 2018, we read a line saying 'other'. Amazon states that this line primarily includes sales of advertising services. Amazon's other line saw a jump of more than 129% YoY to $2.2 billion (const. curr.) which has the illusion of being astounding.

The first thing to contextualize is how immaterial Amazon's other line is in the grand scheme of things. Sure, it is growing fast, but this is off a tiny base. At the end of Q2 2018, this amounted to 4% of total revenue.

Change In Accounting

Secondly, upon further analysis of its 10-Q, reported in its footnotes, we can read the following disclosure:

Certain advertising services are now classified as revenue rather than a reduction in cost of sales [...] Service sales [...] increased by approximately $1.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018 due to the reclassification of certain advertising services that were previously classified as a reduction of cost of sales.

Accordingly, assuming no growth in Amazon's advertising business, which is an unrealistic assumption, given that we know this business line is indeed growing. Nevertheless, if we were to make this assumption that advertising services were not growing, we would then estimate that Amazon's Q2 2018 other revenue line benefited from approximately $600 million of revenue, simply down to a change in accounting recognition.

Consequently, what we had previously been clamouring as astounding growth in advertising services of 129% YoY, is actually a significantly less punchy number at 69% YoY - which although still fantastic, it is not quite the same.

Now looking into Q3 2018, when Amazon releases its earnings in a few weeks' time, readers will be watchful of whether its advertising service revenue is growing as fast as they were expecting.

The Ultimate Metric - Buffett's Owner Earnings

In an attempt to ground readers, I wish to spend a moment to highlight Amazon's 'owner earnings'. According to Wikipedia, it is the,

total of the net cash flows (owner earnings) expected to occur over the life of the business, minus any reinvestment of earnings

Now, readers don't need to pause and consider these terms, we can simply think of owner earnings as free cash flow. Amazon's free cash flow at present is $546 million for its trailing twelve months. Having followed Amazon for some time, I know the spiel, Amazon is ''investing for growth'' at present. And that's why this clear-cut metric is down 61% YoY.

Realistically, Amazon is punching through tremendous and consistent growth, there is no argument here. For example, it's top line is expected to grow approximately 27% in Q3 2018.

Although, having said that, I have argued that a large part of this growth comes from the lapping of easy comps from last year's Q3 2018 - given that the acquisition of Whole Foods Market took place towards the back end of August. Thereby, this acquisition offers Amazon a one-off, non-recurring boost to its top line in Q3 2018, as close to two full months of the Q3 quarter last year did not include Whole Foods.

Here's the math: According to Amazon's Q3 2017 pro forma financial information, in the month of September 2017 (and last few days of August 2017), Whole Foods Market generated very roughly $1.3 billion. Thus, very roughly speaking, we can assume that Whole Foods makes about $1.3 billion during a month in Q3, therefore making $2.6 billion in two months. Then, given that the acquisition took place approaching the final month of Q3 2017, therefore this year, Amazon will be able to post easy comps in Q3 2018 by having Whole Foods for an additional 2 months.

In other words, part of the growth of the midpoint 27% we are guided for Q3 2018, will have benefited from last year's large acquisition of Whole Foods Market.

Valuation

Considering that the article focuses on Amazon's advertising prospects, I have used as its peers, companies where most of their revenue is derived from advertising. One could argue that Amazon is predominantly an online retailer and that we should at least consider companies like Walmart (WMT) when valuing Amazon given that Walmart's online revenue is guided to finish FY 2018 with approximately 40% YoY growth.

While on the other hand, Amazon is a tech company, and most investors will value Amazon relative to the likes of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOG). Rationally, I believe this to be sensible and have thus included tech companies as Amazon's peers.

The above table is a reminder that its peers' cash flows (from operations) are being priced at less than half those of Amazon's. Furthermore, we should bear in mind that companies like Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) are extremely asset-light, and should actually see their cash flows trading higher than capital-intensive Amazon.

Moreover, using a very rough approximation of Amazon's market cap of $930 billion, and assuming that Amazon's growth prospects would continue to rise in the ballpark of 20% YoY over the next 5 years, then, in that case, Amazon should be generating at a minimum $25 billion in free cash flow.

Source: Author's calculations; plain vanilla DCF

The objective reality is that investors who are buying Amazon today at $930 billion market cap are in a sense implying that Amazon could look to generate $25 billion in free cash flow and grow that free cash flow by 20%. Looking over Amazon's financials, its strongest year was all the way back in FY 2016 when Amazon's free cash flow generation was $3.9 billion (having netted out finance and capital lease obligations) - which is not even a fifth of what the company needs to generate to support its present valuation.

Takeaway

I put a spotlight on Amazon's advertising prospects and show they are not as strong as we may think they are. Additionally, I show how much free cash flow Amazon needs to generate to support its present valuation.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

