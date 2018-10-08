4 Reasons This 7.1%-Yielding Stock Is A Very Strong Buy

But of course, there are some risks to be aware of before investing.

This safe 7.1%-yielding REIT is about 31% undervalued, has nearly 17% CAGR long-term total return potential, and is the next stock I'm buying.

Iron Mountain is one of the best REITs you can buy today, thanks to its wide moat, recession-proof business model, long-term growth strategy, and proven management team.

In my high-yield income growth retirement portfolio I focus on three core strategies:

maximum safe high-yield (recession-resistant cash flow)

fast long-term payout growth (long growth runways)

highly undervalued stocks (contrarian, value-focused, high margin of safety)

For months I've been building out full positions in the industry that offered the best combination of these proven investing strategies, midstream MLPs. However, now that this buildout is complete, I'm ready to diversify into other sectors because my long-term plan is to own quality companies in all 11 sectors.

Fortunately, for me, the stock market has proven generous, with REITs recently taking a tumble thanks to a sharp spike in 10-year Treasury yields. This provides me the chance to add more to one of the best sectors high-yield income investors can own.

(Source: NAREIT)

Over the decades, REITs have proven to be not just a great way to generate generous, safe, and steadily growing income, but market-beating returns as well. All while offering below average volatility that helps you sleep at night during inevitable bear markets.

Every week I put my weekly savings to work in the best opportunities that serve my long-term strategy. So let's take a look at why I'll be buying more Iron Mountain (IRM) in the coming days, one of my favorite hybrid industrial/data center REITs.

Specifically, there are four reasons why I consider this 7.1%-yielding REIT to be a fantastic long-term buy. That's not just for its core business, which enjoys a wide moat and recession-resistant cash flows to support the dividend. Rather it's this REIT's strong long-term growth strategy, driven by a proven management team, that leads me to believe Iron Mountain has a very bright future. In fact, from today's mouthwatering valuation (about 31% undervalued), I think this REIT will realistically generate about 17% annualized total returns in the coming decade.

That's not just enough to likely smoke the broader market, but makes Iron Mountain a "very strong buy" that is likely to prove one of the best high-yield income growth stock you can own over the long term.

1. Wide Moat Core Business Is Great Source Of Stable And Recession Proof Cash Flow

Iron Mountain was founded in 1951, and has built itself into the largest physical records storage provider on earth.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

The core business remains physical records management, which accounts for 63% of revenue. The company serves over 225,000 customers in 53 countries on all six inhabited continents via its over 1,400 storage facilities. Its clientele includes 95% of global Fortune 1000 corporations, which are financially strong companies that pay their bills on time. Better yet, IRM's annual customer retention rates are sky-high at 98%. That translates into about 30% of its client boxes remaining in its facilities for 28 years or longer.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

Record management is an extremely wide moat business, with recession-resistant and highly stable cash flow. That moat is created by extremely favorable economics that mean that the REIT's customers have little reason to remove boxes from storage.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

For example, Iron Mountain is currently enjoying about 73% Adjusted EBITDA margins on its storage business, thanks to extremely high retention, strong revenue per square foot, and very low recurring maintenance costs. Those characteristics are similarly shared by its fast-growing data center business (more on this in a moment).

According to Morningstar's Eric Compton, monthly storage prices are about 19 times cheaper than storage retrieval prices:

average monthly storage cost per cubic feet: $.10 to $.22

average document retrieval cost: $1.65 to $2.77 per cubic foot + $0.53 to $0.83 per cubic foot handling fee

More importantly, for large corporate clients, Iron Mountain offers unparalleled reliability and document retrieval with a 99.99999% accuracy rate. Basically, this means the company's bread and butter business is both wide moat, but also extremely lucrative, thanks to high switching costs and strong pricing power.

That's because IRM has spent nearly 70 years building up the world's largest logistics and supply chain to move client files to its facilities. In this highly fragmented industry, few smaller rivals can invest the financial resources to compete with it. In fact, Iron Mountain's growth has largely come from acquiring rivals (industry consolidation), as it did in 2015 when it bought Australian storage giant Recall Holdings for $2 billion.

Today management estimates that in North America alone there is 720 million cubic feet of storage capacity it can eventually acquire. For context, that would represent about 60% growth in its storage capacity, not including massive overseas acquisition and expansion opportunities.

The larger Iron Mountain's storage business becomes, so too does its moat, cash flow diversification, and profitability.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

For example, IRM's adjusted EBITDA margins have been steadily expanding over time, and recently have seen a sharp acceleration to the upside. That's thanks to two key factors. First is the fact that, despite what many investors might think, physical storage is not an industry in secular decline. IRM's net document volume growth continues to rise, slowly but steadily, each year.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

Combined with annual price increases made possible by its wide moat (sticky customer relationships), Iron Mountain enjoys steady growth in its core business.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

In fact, despite the rise of digital office communications, Iron Mountains' physical storage business is on track for its fourth consecutive year of accelerating revenue growth.

However, as great as IRM's core storage business is at underpinning its safe 7.1% dividend, ultimately what makes me so bullish on this REIT is its long-term growth strategy. More importantly, its management team that has my full confidence they can pull it off and deliver excellent long-term cash flow and dividend growth in the years to come.

2. Long-Term Growth Strategy And Proven Management Team To Execute On It

Ultimately quality management is what drives long-term investor returns. Any global business is complex, with numerous moving pieces that management needs to stay on top of. What's more, industries are always evolving over time, and a good REIT must be adaptable in order to allocate investor capital well, and grow cash flow and dividends over time. Fortunately, Iron Mountain has a Grade A management team, led by President and CEO William Meaney.

He's been CEO since 2013, and before that he spent 8 years running the Zuellig Group, a Hong-Kong based international conglomerate. During his tenure at Zeullig Meaney tripled the company's sales and established strong global connections that have allowed IRM to grow strongly overseas. Meaney is also the one who converted IRM to a REIT in 2014, thus eliminating its corporate tax burden. He orchestrated the Recall Holdings acquisition, and his excellent integration of that company means the REIT is on track to achieve $230 million in cost synergies by 2020.

Most importantly, Meaney is the one who launched Iron Mountain on its current strategy of accelerating its revenue and cash flow growth via expanding into large and fast growth opportunities.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

Specifically, he's focused on boosting investment into the REIT's growth portfolio, meaning data centers and international storage. By 2020 IRM expects to have increased its annual operating cash flow growth rate by at least 25%, to over 5% per year.

One leg of that long-term growth strategy is continued expansion into faster-growing emerging market storage. Thanks to Meaney's global connections, IRM has been rapidly ramping up its presence in faster-growing markets like China and Latin America.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

That's helped drive emerging market storage revenue growth that's more than triple its North American business (7.7% in the first half of 2018). And thanks to rising economies of scale adjusted EBITDA margins are steadily rising and could eventually hit the same levels it enjoys domestically.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

But the most exciting aspect to IRM's future growth plans is its diversification into data centers, which supports the massive growth in cloud computing (currently 50% per year).

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

That includes expanding its data centers into the top 10 domestic and international markets. Today IRM is well on track to eventually hit that goal, with data centers in 11 cities.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

Iron Mountain is already in top tech hotspots such as Singapore, London, Amsterdam, and top east coast markets (Northern Virginia and New York City). In total IRM has 12 data centers (complete or under construction) in North America, Europe, and Asia serving over 1,100 corporate clients. With 90.1% occupancy and average remaining leases of 3.4 years, IRM also enjoys rising profitability and recurring and recession-resistant cash flow from its data centers.

Over the long term, management is targeting 10% to 13% cash yields on invested capital, roughly in line with its core physical storage business. Data center Adjusted EBITDA margins are already 52% and rising, meaning this target appears attainable.

Best of all those facilities have a combined capacity of 100 MW, but management believes it can nearly triple that in the coming years. This is why by 2020 Iron Mountain expects 10% of operating cash flow to be coming from its fast-growing data center business.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

Overall management's plan for stronger overseas storage and data center growth should be capable of driving strong increases in revenue, but more importantly, adjusted funds from operation or AFFO. That's the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what pays the dividend.

Through 2020, management expects that strong growth in cash flow to allow it to raise its dividend at least 4% per year. The reason that the payout will grow slower than AFFO is because Iron Mountain has a smart strategic plan to deleverage its balance sheet and retain sufficient AFFO in the future to reinvest in its business.

(Source: Iron Mountain investor presentation)

By the end of 2018, it expects its leverage ratio to fall to 5.5, and then hit 5.0 in 2020 before eventually settling around 4.75 in the long term. Meanwhile the AFFO payout ratio will decline from an already safe 81% this year, to 73% in 2020, where the REIT plans to maintain it in the future.

How realistic is that growth plan? Well analysts are currently bullish on the stock, expecting 2018 AFFO/share growth of 5% in 2018 (in line with management guidance). For 2019, growth is expected to remain roughly the same, but then quadruple in 2020 as the REIT's various growth projects are completed.

(Source: Brad Thomas, Rhino Real Estate Advisors)

Note that in 2020, Iron Mountain is expected to achieve industry-leading growth, tied with QTS Realty Trust (QTS) for the fastest of any data center REIT. And the medium-term growth rate is expected to be the second highest of any industrial REIT. This means that IRM is a great choice for anyone looking for exposure to the thriving data center and industrial REIT industries.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

The current analyst consensus actually shows IRM's 2020 AFFO payout ratio declining to 71%, slightly below management's already conservative guidance. A payout ratio that low would translate into substantial retained cash to fund the REIT's long-term growth projects, which will continue to be focused on overseas storage expansion and data centers. It will also make for a very safe dividend and Iron Mountain a sleep well at night or SWAN stock. This means its dividend will be rock solid, and capable of continued growth even during a recession.

This industry-leading long-term growth potential is why Iron Mountain has one of the best dividend profiles in all of REITdom. That's ultimately why I'm so excited to buy more and recommend you considering doing the same.

3. Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe Yield And Nearly 17% Long-Term Return Potential

The most important thing I look at when recommending or buying a stock is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, this is what has traditionally driven REIT total returns over time.

REIT Yield AFFO Payout Ratio Projected 10-Year Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Iron Mountain 7.1% 81% 4% to 6% 11.1% to 13.1% 16.9% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.4% 8.0% 0 to 5%

(Source: Management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard)

Iron Mountain's current yield of 7.1% is mouthwatering, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout or the median REIT's 5.3%. More importantly, that dividend is safe courtesy of a modest 81% AFFO payout ratio and extremely stable and recession resistant cash flow.

However, in a capital intensive and growth-oriented industry such as, this there is more to a safe dividend than just a solid payout ratio and stable cash flow. The balance sheet is also important because too much debt can inhibit a REIT's growth and even force it to cut its dividend should credit markets freeze up. This is what occurred during Financial Crisis when many REITs cut their payouts despite solid payout ratios.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Iron Mountain 5.6 3.6 BB- 4.8% Sector Average 6.0 3.5 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, earnings supplement, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs)

The good news is that, despite a junk bond credit rating, Iron Mountain's balance sheet is actually above average compared to most REITs. Its leverage ratio is lower and its interest coverage ratio slightly higher. Iron Mountain's debt is 74% fixed, long-term bonds (average duration 6.6 years). This means that it is able to lock in borrowing costs and thus minimize its business model's sensitivity to rising long-term interest rates.

And with management planning on a long-term leverage ratio of just 4.75, I fully expect this industry blue chip to eventually achieve an investment grade credit rating. That will ensure low borrowing costs in the future, even should long-term interest rates rise. Note that despite the junk bond credit rating, IRM's average borrowing cost is about 2.5 times lower than its cash yield on invested capital. This means the REIT's manageable debt is helping to drive strong cash flow and dividend growth.

Speaking of dividend growth, that's one of the most appealing aspects to this REIT. Through 2020, the dividend will grow modestly, at 4%. That's roughly double the rate of core inflation per the Fed's latest forecast. However, beyond 2020 when the payout ratio achieves management's long-term target range and the balance sheet is much stronger, IRM's dividend growth rate is likely to start matching its AFFO/share growth. With the long-term analyst consensus of 6% cash flow growth (which I consider reasonable), that means that long-term IRM investors will probably see 6% CAGR dividend growth.

Combined with the current 7.1% yield that means about 13% total returns, even if the current valuation never recovers. For context, the S&P 500's historical CAGR total return (since 1871) has been 9.2%. Thus, Iron Mountain is offering investors:

more than triple the market's yield

roughly the same long-term dividend growth (S&P 500's median payout growth since 1990 has been 6.4%)

far superior total return potential

But when we consider valuation then IRM looks even more attractive. That's because from today's historically high prices Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard think the S&P 500 will deliver between 0% and 5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. That's compared to Iron Mountain's valuation adjusted expected total return of nearly 17%.

This courtesy of this future SWAN REIT being so incredibly undervalued, which is why I consider it a "very strong buy" right now.

4. Valuation: 31% Undervalued Makes Iron Mountain A "Very Strong Buy"

IRM Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's been a rough year for REIT investors in general, but IRM investors in particular. Thanks to two strong 10-year yield spikes in 2018 income investors have seen negative total returns and massive market underperformance. However, while some see this as a reason to stay away from the sector and IRM, I view it as a great long term, deep value buying opportunity. One I'm taking advantage of in my real money portfolio.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock, but for stable businesses like REITs two have shown to be the most useful over the decades. The first is to compare its P/AFFO (REIT equivalent of a P/E ratio), to its historical norms.

P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Growth Baked Into Current Price Analyst Long-Term Growth Forecast 11.3 (Sector Average 16.1) 12.5 1.4% 6.0%

(Sources: Management guidance, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham, Simply Safe Dividends)

Right now, the average REIT trades at 16.1 times AFFO, and Iron Mountain just 11.3 times 2018's guidance. That's below its historical average of 12.5, and implies shares are pricing in just 1.4% long-term AFFO growth. Remember that analysts think 6% is the most likely long-term growth rate. This basically means that IRM is almost certainly deeply undervalued. Thus buying today should result in even stronger returns when the valuation rises in the future. But how much of a return boost are we talking about?

To answer that I turn to dividend yield theory or DYT, which has shown to be highly effective at valuing quality dividend stocks since 1966. That's when asset manager and newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began beating the market by using this time-tested and dead simple investment strategy.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Dividend yield theory has allowed IQT to deliver over three decades of market-beating returns, with lower volatility to boot (superior risk-adjusted returns). DYT states that for stable dividend stocks, whose business models and long-term growth rates don't change much over time, yields are mean reverting.

Or to put another way they cycle around a relatively fixed point or "fair value yield." Buy when the yield is above that level and when it falls back to its historical norm, shares will grow faster than dividends and cash flow; thus boosting your returns.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 8-Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Return Boost Estimated Long-Term CAGR Total Return Potential 7.1% 5.9% 3.9% 4.9% 31% 3.8% CAGR 16.9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Moneychimp, Dividend Yield Theory, Dividend Growth Model)

When it comes to applying dividend yield theory to Iron Mountain, there are some complications to take into account. For example, it didn't receive IRS approval to convert to a REIT until 2014, and so between 2010 (when it first started paying a dividend) and 2014, it was a lower yielding c-corp. What's more, about half of its history as a REIT has been during the current sector bear market.

Thus IRM's 5-year average yield is likely higher than it will normally be, while its 8-year median yield is lower. To estimate its fair value yield I split the difference and average the two figures to arrive at a long-term projected fair value yield of 4.9%. That seems appropriate for a low risk, industry blue chip with strong long-term growth characteristics. That implies the stock is currently about 31% undervalued.

I can't predict when IRM's yield will return to about 5%. It could occur within a year, or take much longer. But over the long-term (5+ years) REITs tend to trade purely off fundamentals, not short-term sentiment driven by interest rate fears. My valuation adjusted total return model (Gordon Dividend Growth Model which has been effective since 1956 for stocks like this), assumes that in 10 years IRM will have returned to fair value.

This means over the next decade investors are likely to see shares outpace cash flow and dividend growth by 3.8% CAGR. Thus my expected long-term annualized total return of: 7.1% yield + 6% long-term AFFO/dividend growth + 3.8% valuation boost = 16.9%.

For quality dividend stocks I'm more than happy to recommend buying at fair value under the Buffett principle that it's "better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price". I consider Iron Mountain to be a wonderful REIT and a future SWAN stock (in 2020 when deleveraging is done).

Thus, when I see it trading at a 31% margin of safety, I classify it as a "very strong buy" and put my money to work adding more. Of course, anyone buying a stock must first be comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

We have to address every REIT investor's chief short-term concern right now, rising long-term interest rates. The REIT bear market was triggered by 10-year yields rising from an all-time low of 1.4% post-Brexit (mid-2016), to 3.23% recently. They are up 0.8% since the start of the year, mostly due to the bond market reacting to the strong economy.

It's certainly true that over the short term REITs can be highly rate sensitive, especially when 10-year yields spike sharply higher. That's because over the past 12 months, REITs have had a beta to yield of 0.69, and storage REITs (IRM's core business) about 0.91. This basically means that if 10-year yields rise 1%, REIT yields rise about 0.7%, thus causing share prices to fall.

But while short-term losses are no fun, it's important to realize two things. First, REIT rate sensitivity is purely a short to medium-term phenomenon. Over the long run, there is almost no correlation between 10-year yields and REIT total returns.

For example, during the 1970s, 10-year yields were high and rising for a decade. They peaked in 1981 at nearly 16%, yet over this time REITs still managed to deliver great returns. In fact, most years REIT total returns were not just positive, but in the double digits (up to almost 50%). Ultimately, the long-term correlation of REIT returns to 10-year yields is just 0.04, meaning that long-term rates explain just 2% of the sector's returns over time.

That's because high interest rates usually mean a strong economy, which means thriving customers that can accept higher rents. This is why REITs tend to not just do well in a rising rate environment, but also deliver great returns.

For example, since 1995, we're had eight periods of rising long-term rates, including this most recent one. In six of those periods, REITs generated positive total returns (75% of the time), and in five of them they beat the market (63% of the time).

According to Brian S. Wesbury, Chief Economist at First Trust, the average for the 10-year yield has been 6.3% over the past 40 years. Since it's very unlikely that long-term rates will return to, much less greatly surpass it, I'm not worried about the Iron Mountain's growth plans being at risk from rising rates. That's especially true given that the deleveraging plan should eventually earn it an investment grade credit rating, and permanently lower costs of borrowing.

But that doesn't mean that there aren't some risks to owning this REIT to consider. Most notably is the fact that as Iron Mountain diversifies into cloud computing it will be facing strong competition from major rivals like Digital Realty Trust (DLR), and Equinix (EQIX). Remember that Iron Mountains' wide moat and industry dominance is purely due to the unique economics of physical document storage.

When it comes to cloud computing and data centers the REIT is still an underdog, who is competing in an industry with far lower cap rates than what it's used to. That means data center growth through acquisitions might be more challenging and take longer to achieve management's targeted profitability.

That's why going forward I'll be watching closely to make sure that IRM is able to deliver on the strong long-term revenue and margin expansion guidance. That is what will ultimately drive AFFO/share and dividend growth most analysts (and I) currently expect from it. But in the meantime, I'm more than happy to enjoy my low risk 7% yield, and steady 4% annual dividend growth, all backed by recession resistant and extremely stable recurring cash flow.

Bottom Line: Iron Mountain Is A Screaming Buy For Anyone Looking For Generous, Safe Yield And Market-Thumping Long-Term Returns

Don't get me wrong, I totally understand why many income investors are worried about buying REITs right now. With the economy continuing to beat expectations and long-term interest rates recently storming higher, fears that the REIT bear market might drag on for years are rampant.

But remember the immortal words of Warren Buffett, history's greatest value investor: "You pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus.” The fact is that over the long term, REITs have proven (since 1972) to be capable of generating excellent income growth and total returns across all manner of economic, sector, and interest rate environments.

Iron Mountain, having been in existence for 67 years, is a time-tested REIT whose wide moat and recession-resistant business model makes it a great choice for high-yield investors. That's because this REIT has proven it can grow even when average 10-year yields were 6.3%, a level that we're almost certainly not to see repeated in the future.

Iron Mountain may very well struggle in the short term should long-term rates storm higher. But over the coming decade, its long-term growth plan, backed by a proven management team, and fast improving balance sheet, should make it a great high-yield income growth opportunity for today's value investor.

In fact, with an estimated long-term annualized total return potential (over the next 10 years) of nearly 17%, I consider Iron Mountain not just a "very strong buy," but one of the best high-yield stocks you can own today. That's why it's the next stock I'm buying for my real money retirement portfolio.

