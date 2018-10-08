A Buying Opportunity Is Opening Up In Entegris

We still see a secular growth trend in place with the company doing better than the industry and some operational leverage boosting earnings further.

While China is a fast-growing market for the company, we don't think their sales (12% of revenue) will be too much affected.

At the time of Q2, there was little sign of any significant slowdown.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide.

Its shares have fallen off a cliff recently:

So we wondered whether there is an opportunity emerging, as there is little to suggest any crisis in company's performance - quite the contrary. Here is a 5-year overview that shows healthy progress in growth and operational performance:

ENTG Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Q2 figures

The second quarter was another good one (from the company's earnings deck):

And here is how the different segments developed:

A longer-term view:

In Q2 revenues

SCEM: 35% of revenue

MC: 32.5% of revenue

AMH: 32.3% of revenue

Growth drivers

Industry growth

Memory

Purity

Increasing SAM through acquisitions

Node changes, particular for SCM

6x-9x vertical NAND for SCM material intensity and new materials

There are a number of tailwinds which the company is enjoying, starting with the growth of the industry itself, driven by the increasing electronic content of lots of stuff, moving beyond PCs and mobile to automotive, IoT, VR, AI, etc.

The WFE production processes are also increasingly complex, which adds layers of demand for the company's products and services. Node changes are an obvious example (boosting growth for its SCM division, in particular).

Then there are technology shifts, like the shift to EUV, for which the company has developed a series of new solutions (and the SAES acquisition is very useful here).

But also the increasing complexity of 3D NAND memory, increasing the vertical stack (6x, 9x etc.), which again drives demand of the SCM division in particular as the material intensity of production increases through adding production steps and layers and opening up the process to the introduction of new materials (from the Q2CC):

but more importantly for us the opportunity is really around the introduction of a number of new materials because those very high [indiscernible] structures are calling for different fencing materials, different ways to edge those very deep and narrow structures.

Higher purity levels are increasingly demanded as these increase yield and device performance and reliability (from the Q2CC):

to achieve those very, very high levels of purity, the ecosystem needs to start thinking about reaching higher levels of purity much earlier in the supply chain and that's providing us with the opportunity to add a number of new filtration points not just in the fab or sub-fab, but increasingly with the bulk chemical manufacturers and even with sub-suppliers. So think about the proliferation of filtration points and the ecosystem now being asked to use much more advanced filtration solutions than in the past, which drives the adoption of better filters, but also increases the frequency of replacement of those filters.

This has been an important secular tailwind for the company, enabling it to grow faster than industry CapEx. Its MC (micro contamination) division grows at 20% a year (last year and this year), way in excess of industry growth (8%).

Acquisitions

There were three recent acquisitions:

Here is company management (from the Q2CC):

PSS adds innovative fluid sensing technologies for CMP applications and Flex Concepts augments our emerging life sciences business with new capabilities for single use bio-processing bags. The addition of these businesses will not only add to our capabilities and value proposition, but we believe they will contribute to our top-line growth and will significantly add to our earnings powers this year and beyond.

SPG (SAES Pure Gas) was bought for $355 million in cash and plays right into the industry demand for higher purity levels. It will add $50-55 million in revenues in H2 2018.

Management also claims there are some $5 million in cost synergies to be reaped, 60% of which will occur by the end of Q1 2019, with the rest materializing over the following three quarters.

What is also noticeable is that these acquisitions can be paid out of cash:

Apart from adding 500 basis points to growth (see below), the acquisitions also add between $0.08 and $0.10 per share in earnings this year and from $0.16 to $0.20 in 2019. Management remains on the lookout for new strategic acquisitions.

Guidance

Here is management summing up the four elements (from the Q2CC):

So we expect the annual growth rate for us to be about 16% in 2018 and they are four components beyond that. The first one is, the industry baseline and we expect both MSI and CapEx to grow at about 8% this year in 2018. So that's the first component. The second component is our commitment to outpace the industry by about 200 basis points. The third component is we expect to pickup some positive foreign exchange of - a little bit less than a point. And then, approximately 500 basis point will come from the addition of SAES and PSS this year.

Trade trouble?

One of the elements of the selloff of these types of companies is their possible exposure to China. With nearly 12% of sales to the Chinese market (and growing at twice the company's average revenue growth), there is indeed exposure.

In the light of Chinese aim to get their own semiconductor industry off the ground, one might be inclined to the view that the Chinese authorities might be inclined to not put significant tariffs on critical suppliers like Entegris.

The company also sources from China (Q2CC):

they're really not JVs, they are more sort of contract manufacturing arrangements. But we have one with regard to specialty gas. So we've got a partner there who is helping us with refilling cylinders and distributing those in China. And then, we've got a partner that is manufacturing kiosk for us. So those are both part of the SCM business.

But management also argued they are not IP exposed in China, so these operations do not seem terribly critical.

Cyclical slowdown?

Another reason for the stock price decline in the last two months could be fear of a cyclical slowdown. Industry CapEx is slowing down to about 8% growth with some fab push-outs, but (from the Q2CC):

we expect the industry CapEx to be about 8%. So certainly a slow down in the back end of the year that will have some bearing on our CapEx business, but that will be offset by strength in our unit driven business

In Q2, there was some softness in the logic sector, but management actually expects this to improve in the back end of the year.

Next year, management sees meaningful node transitions which usually boost their revenue, and we see little evidence of cyclicality in the company's earnings (see below) in the last five years.

Then, there is the increasingly important memory business. No slowdown on the horizon here, at least not at the time of the Q2CC:

So for Entegris both advanced DRAM and NAND continue to be a very, very fertile ground for service market expansion and it has benefited all three divisions. So if you think about the first half of the year, memory contributed about 40% of our revenue. And that has to be compared to a contribution of just about a third of our revenue a year ago, so very significant growth momentum in the memory segment of our business. And we frankly expect that momentum to carry through the balance of the year and into 2019.

Margins

ENTG Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The trend in both gross as well as operating margins is rising, although Q2 figures slightly dented both. Non-GAAP gross margin in Q2 (47.7%) was slightly helped by a one-off $2.9 million insurance claim benefit, and in Q3 gross margins will slightly retreat to 46-47% as a result.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 24.4%, considerably above its GAAP version, as it excludes stuff like amortization and share-based compensation.

The SPG acquisition is lowering gross margin a little (approximately 30 basis points) but boosting (non-GAAP) operating margins at the same time.

Cash

We have already seen how easily Entegris can just acquire others paying out of its cash balance, brought in by very solid cash flows:

ENTG Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

And share-based compensation isn't a significant factor, neither is dilution, despite the acquisitions:

ENTG Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company does have a fairly substantial debt outstanding ($650 million):

But Entegris is hardly leveraged up to the hilt. The company spends part of its free cash flow on both dividends and share buybacks, a moderate $10 million each in Q2, with the cash dividend at $0.07 per share in Q2, providing a dividend yield of 1%.

ENTG Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

ENTG PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The multiples look fairly stretched (apart from the EBITDA one), but one has to take into consideration that the earnings multiple is GAAP and backward-looking.

Analysts expect an increase in (non-GAAP) EPS from $1.91 this year to $2.21 the next, which would give the shares a forward multiple of 12.6. That doesn't actually mean all that much in a cyclical industry, but how cyclical is it really?

ENTG EPS Diluted (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The negative outliers (Q2 2014 and Q4 2017) are due to one-off GAAP issues (acquisitions). The company's non-GAAP versions were much better ($0.20 in Q2 2014 and $0.42 in Q4 2017), so we don't see much cyclicality, at least not the last 5 years. Nevertheless, the shares are falling off a cliff (see chart at the start of the article).

Conclusion

We think Entegris has a lot going for it. There are significant tailwinds. With the advent of 5G, which will give the IoT market a considerable impetus, we see a secular increase in the production of semiconductors and the increased complexity of production processes produces another tailwind.

The company has essential capabilities which it expands through strategic acquisitions allowing it to grow considerably beyond the industry.

It is experiencing margin expansion, strong cash flow generation, and as a result, (non-GAAP) earnings are growing considerably faster than revenues.

We find little reason for the cyclical downturn and or China trade trouble that investors seem to fear. We don't see much cyclicality in earnings, and we think it's not likely for China to restrict access to critical technology considering its ambitions for its own semiconductor industry.

Sentiment could well drive the stock lower still, but we think levels are already getting attractive to start accumulating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENTG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.