Demystifying The Mystery Behind STAG Industrial

STAG is well-positioned to continue growing its platform and delivering investors with solid earnings and dividend growth.

Although the company is considered an industrial REIT, the company is unique in that it focuses on properties in secondary markets.

Part of the mystery of STAG has been the company’s underlying investment thesis.

Since my article in early August, shares in STAG Industrial (STAG) have declined by over 8% providing a better margin of safety for new buyers. However, before hitting the BUY button, investors should take a closer look at this uniquely-positioned industrial REIT to ascertain the risk and reward hypothesis.

It's been almost seven years since my first STAG article (November 2011) in which I explained:

“In many instances a high “margin of safety” is correlated to a lower yielding alternative and a “riskier” investment is correlated to a more speculative one. However, the world is not black or white and STAG is a perfect example of a REIT with a sound investment platform AND a high dividend yield.”

STAG shares have returned just over 20% annually since my November 2011 article, and just over 200% in total. Over the years, I have maintained either a BUY or STRONG BUY on the company recognizing that the benefits of owning shares in this monthly-paying REIT is to deliver stress-free income and robust price appreciation.

As I reflect on STAG’s performance over the years, including my very first article, it’s interesting to see how the market has viewed the Boston-based REIT. At times, STAG has outperformed and at other times, shares have disappointed.

Part of the mystery of STAG has been the company’s underlying investment thesis. Although the company is considered an industrial REIT, the company is unique in that it focuses on properties in secondary markets.

For some pundits, that may suggest higher risk, but STAG has been successful in mitigating the secondary market risks by focusing on (1) selectivity, (2) diversification, and (3) retention.

I find STAG comparable to Realty Income (O) in a few ways.

First off, STAG and O pay monthly dividends.

Secondly, STAG can acquire properties in many markets that the larger industrial REITs can’t, so the investment pipeline for STAG is much larger (than the peers).

Third, STAG has a conservative balance sheet in which the company has more financial flexibility.

Fourth, STAG has been successful at growing its dividend and maintaining a healthy payout ratio.

Keep in mind, the biggest difference with STAG and O is that there is substantially higher retention risk with STAG. The STAG leases are shorter (that average 4.8 years) and most tenants are not investment grade. However, both REITs are benefitting from their scale and cost of capital advantages, and that’s why they continue to grow their dividends regularly and predictably. Bow ladies and gentlemen let me help you demystify the mystery behind STAG…

Debunking Secondary Market Risk

STAG Industrial stands for “Single Tenant Acquisition Group,” and that’s why the company seeks to acquire individual, single-tenant industrial properties that are priced according to the binary nature of their cash flows. The acquisition of these properties and the addition of the binary risk cash flows they generate to a diversified portfolio mitigates the risk and enhances the stability of cash flow derived from the portfolio.

By precisely targeting single-tenant industrial properties, adhering to a relative value investment model and developing operational expertise in its target markets, STAG has consistently delivered a combination of both income and growth to its shareholders. Asset selectivity is very good and the prospectus for continued pipeline fulfillment looks promising.

By adhering to the above-referenced dividend safety strategy, STAG investors like me have been well-served. There has certainly been price volatility along the way, but the predictability of dividend performance provided me with the necessary confidence to grow my nest egg, recognizing that the short-term fluctuations would average out. Since going public, STAG has grown from 105 buildings to 370 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 72.5 million in rentable square feet.

STAG owns standalone (or free-standing) buildings, and the company's average building size is around 215,000 square feet. That's important because it ranks 2nd in terms of the largest industrial REITs based on average building size.

STAG sees the opportunity to identify and acquire mispriced assets in the Primary and Secondary markets is very large and that it’s in the company’s best interest to have the portfolio’s distribution trend toward the Primary/Secondary distribution of the overall industrial market.

With rents rising past pre-recession levels in secondary and tertiary industrial markets, those markets are behaving very well but relative to the overall market are still lacking a little bit.

CBRE maintains there is a lot of opportunity in those markets, because there is still available stock to some degree, because there are still rents under control, and e-commerce users bringing access to customers in those markets.

STAG defines secondary markets as "net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet, and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas."

Because of its Class B (secondary markets) industrial investment rationale, the company enjoys low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types). Also, its Class B tenants tend to stay longer, since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility.

STAG refers to its well-diversified model as a "virtual industrial park." It makes sense, since the REIT's portfolio of properties represents many of the different categories that you would see while driving through a large industrial park. As you can see below, STAG has only one tenant with exposure of more than 2% (based on ABR) and the top 10 tenants represent less than 14% of ABR.

To mitigate secondary market risks, STAG has built an impressive portfolio that provides well-balanced tenant diversification. As illustrated below, STAG has considerable diversity within its top two categories – capital good and automotive.

The Balance Sheet Is Getting Stronger

Over the years, STAG has become a stronger REIT driven in part by the company’s disciplined balance sheet management practices. With debt to EBITDA below 5x at quarter-end, the balance sheet continues to strengthen after an active few months in the capital markets. Common equity was issued, preferred equity was called and redeemed after the quarter, private placement debt was closed and funded, and the revolver was upsized and refinanced.

During the second quarter, STAG raised $177 million in gross proceeds through its ATM program at an average share price of $25.92. This resulted in leverage of 4.7x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.4x at quarter-end.

In June, STAG called its Series B preferred equity and fully redeemed the security on July 11. (After this redemption, STAG only has one series of preferred equity outstanding, a $75 million, 6.875% Series C, which is callable in March 2021).

STAG’s $175 million private placement notes closed in April and were funded in June with the proceeds applied to the balance on the revolving credit facility. The transaction consists of two tranches, $75 million of seven-year notes and $100 million of ten-year notes with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%.

On July 27, STAG drew the remaining $75 million associated with Term Loan D. This facility is now fully outstanding with an all-in swap interest rate of 3.15%. The proceeds were also applied to the outstanding revolver balance.

STAG refinanced its revolving credit facility that now matures in 2023. It was increased from $450 million to $500 million with a reduction in the pricing grid of 10 basis points. Also, STAG originated a new $175 million term loan that matures in 2024. The term loan is fully swapped with a delay draw feature for up to one year with an all-in rate of 4.12%.

Including these debt transactions, STAG’s available liquidity is $739 million and pro forma leverage is 4.9x. These above-referenced capital market transactions enhance an already strong balance sheet, which continues to be well-positioned to support STAG’s attractive opportunity set an impressive growth trajectory. STAG intends to maintain balance sheet flexibility and keep leverage comfortably below the upper end of the target range of 5x-6x.

Although STAG has not obtained an A-rating like Realty Income, the company enjoys an investment grade balance sheet (Fitch BBB/Stable Outlook) and maintains low cost of capital and that provides the company with a large and persisting opportunity to acquire mispriced industrial real estate assets.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, STAG’s bottom line growth was a focus as the company reported a 10% increase in core FFO per share over the prior year period. As the company’s CEO explained, “this should not come as a surprise given the momentum of the platform, accelerating acquisitions volume, same-store NOI growth, impressive retention and re-leasing spreads.”

STAG’s Core FFO was $0.45 for the quarter, an increase of 10% as compared to Q2-17. The 10% FFO bump is due in large part to a combination of acquisitions achieved from the last 12 months and internal growth metrics.

STAG’s acquisitions volume for the year more than doubled, with over $190 million closed in Q2-18 through July 31st with an average stabilized cap rate of 7.1%. As STAG’s CEO explained:

“The acquisition team was successful across a broad array of markets in which STAG operates marketplace, markets like Houston with a well-established institutional capital presence and markets like Charlotte which benefits from attractive demographic trends including significant population growth but has not yet drawn the same attention from organized institutional capital.”

The two REIT announcements earlier in the summer – Prologis (PLD) acquiring DCT Industrial, and Blackstone (BX) acquiring Gramercy Property Trust – served as benchmarks, further validating the strength of industrial real estate in the U.S.

STAG's relative value approach to acquisitions enables the company to find attractive risk-adjusted returns across many markets. With over $270 million acquired through July, and the historical trend of relatively larger third- and fourth-quarter acquisition activity, STAG opted to raise its acquisition guidance for the year to a range of $600 million to $700 million.

STAG has a very scalable model and, over time, the company’s G&A is expected to move to around 10% of NOI from its current levels of 14% to 15%, as the scalability impacts the level of G&A.

Retention Getting Much More Predictable

As I alluded above, retention is a bigger risk for STAG because the company has shorter-term leases (than O). However, the company has now built impressive scale that enables the company to maintain more predictable tenant retention.

STAG’s retention for the second quarter was 88% with cash re-leasing spreads of 8%. These results contributed to the trend of improving same-store NOI growth. The 75% to 80% is still a good number for the full year.

STAG’s cash and GAAP re-leasing spreads were 8% and 15%, respectively, on total leasing for the quarter and 8% and 16% year-to-date, respectively. The combination of these metrics produced positive same-store cash NOI growth this quarter. This continues to track STAG’s same-store guidance for the year of between 25 and 75 basis points of growth.

STAG Proving It Can Play In The Big Leagues

STAG’s latest quarter could be summed up as one of the best (quarters) since the company went public. FFO was up 10%, leverage was reduced to 4.7x, acquisition guidance was boosted, retention was strong, and G&A was down. E-commerce continues to be an incremental demand driver across all markets, and in a recent Forbes article, I explained, “It’s Boom Time For Logistics Landlords.”

As seen below, STAG is forecasted to grow FFO per share by 6% in 2018, 6% in 2019, and 5% in 2020. Keep in mind, these are analyst estimates (provided by FAST Graphs) but these forecasts should not be ignored.

Now let's examine STAG’s FFO per share and dividends paid per share:

As you can see, STAG has reduced the payout ratio from 91.2% (in 2015) to 79.3% (2018). This suggests that the dividend is much safer and that the management team is working hard to maintain strict discipline. Now let’s examine the dividend yield, compared with the peers:

As you can see, STAG has the highest dividend yield in the peer group. Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple for STAG and the peers:

STAG has built a unique platform that is aligned with investors, especially “retail” investors. It’s true, most institutional investors (if not all) don’t care about REITs that pay monthly dividends, but STAG has purposely engineered its platform with “Average Joe and Jane” in mind.

As I said, intentionally or not, STAG has taken a few pages out of O’s playbook and paying monthly dividends is just one (of the pages). Others include scale (diversification) and cost of capital. Collectively, both REITs know how to grow their dividends and provide their investors with stress-free monthly income.

Compared with Prologis and Realty Income, STAG is still small, with a market capitalization of $2.74 billion. However, this represents opportunity as the company can easily grow its platform without competing for the “trophy” deals in gateway markets (like PLD).

In conclusion: Hopefully, this article was helpful in demystifying STAG and we believe that there is an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the recent pullback. STAG is well-positioned to continue growing its platform and delivering investors with solid earnings and dividend growth. We expect to see more generous dividend growth in 2019 (~5%) and we forecast the shares to return 15-20% over the next 12-18 months.

STAG ‘s Q3-18 conference call is on November 2nd.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

