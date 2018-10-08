Macro Musings Podcast: Will Luther On Cash, 'Supernotes,' And Cryptocurrencies

Will Luther is an assistant professor of economics at Florida Atlantic University and is the director of the Sound Money Project at the American Institute for Economic Research. Will is also an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and is a returning guest to Macro Musings.

He joins today to talk about a recent debate over the future of cash and the current state of cryptocurrencies. David and Will also discuss the implications of issuing “supernotes” (like $500 and $1000 bills), the existence of stable coins as cryptocurrencies, and opening up the Fed’s balance sheet to the general public.