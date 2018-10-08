Wall Street Breakfast: Brazil Assets Jump As Bolsonaro Takes Lead

Economy

U.S. traders looking to take a day off for Columbus Day will be disappointed to find out that the stock markets will remain open. While equity investors will have to keep their eyes on their portfolios, the majority of banks and credit unions, as well as bond markets, will be closed. The risk-off sentiment that surfaced last week amid rising Treasury yields is still active, with U.S. stock index futures declining overnight before a busy week of American government debt sales.

Chinese equities slumped almost 4% overnight as traders returned to their desks following a week-long national holiday, and a day after the PBOC moved to inject more cash into the financial system. The central bank's move, which will cut the reserve requirement ratio for most commercial lenders by 100 basis points, comes as policymakers worry about economic fallout from a trade row with the U.S.

Britain will be welcomed into the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal with "open arms" after it leaves the EU, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While the U.K. would lose its role as a gateway to Europe after Brexit, it would retain its "global strength", he added. The TPP is a trade agreement between 11 countries, including Japan, Australia and Canada.

The European Commission will not interfere in Italy's budget planning and will assess the budget without bias, according to President Jean-Claude Juncker, but will propose changes "without anger and fondness" if necessary. "It is up to Italian policy-makers to find rules and measures that will allow Italy to remain within the agreed budgetary targets," he told dailies Der Standard and Kurier and weekly Der Falter.

The U.S. will confront Iran at the U.N.'s top court today over billions in frozen assets, following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that $2B should go to victims of terror attacks blamed on the Islamic Republic. In a separate case last week, the ICJ ruled the U.S. must ease sanctions reimposed on Tehran, triggering the Trump administration to pull out of a 1955 "Treaty of Amity" on which both lawsuits are based.

Crude fell overnight as two companies in India, a big buyer of Iranian oil, confirmed 9M barrels ordered for November, suggesting Tehran's exports will keep flowing even after the U.S. reimposes sanctions. Saudi Arabia's crown prince also said the kingdom can tap its spare production capacity immediately to offset any declines in Iranian crude and promised an Aramco (ARMCO) IPO by 2021.

Renewable energy will continue to grow rapidly over the next five years, but not enough to meet long-term climate and sustainability goals, according to a report from the IEA. The agency forecasts renewables will account for 18% of the world's energy by 2040, well below its sustainability target of 28%, and added that renewables in transportation and heating is a major "blind spot" towards a clean power future.