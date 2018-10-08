Suncor Could Benefit From The Increasing WCS/WTI Differential

The stock may be slightly overvalued at the current price but Suncor going on an acquisition spree could change this.

The company has already contractually secured enough pipeline capacity for its current production, but it will not be able to grow further.

Suncor is unlikely to be hurt by an increasing discount to WTI due to its refineries that ensure that 80% of its production is sold at Brent prices.

The differential between WCS and WTI is increasing due to the lack of infrastructure to take oil away from the Canadian oil sands.

Over the past week, we have seen the price differential between West Canada Select and West Texas Intermediate crude oils widen, hitting a record of $43.25 per barrel on Thursday. That is the largest spread between the two oils on record. This was, however, entirely predictable due to Canada's limited supply of pipelines. I discussed this back in April in one of my most popular articles to date.

The Financial Post suggests that even the country's rail capacity is insufficient to transport all of the crude oil being produced in the oil sands, essentially leaving the country's producers with a growing stockpile of oil and no way to move it. Interestingly however, this situation could prove to be a good one for Canada's largest oil sands producer, Suncor Energy (SU).

WCS vs. WTI

As I mentioned in my earlier linked article, West Canada Select oil has been trading at a discount to WTI for quite some time. As we can see here, the discount has typically been in the $10-$20 range over much of the past year:

Source: Government of Alberta

The reason for this is the increased difficulty of getting Alberta crude oil to the market compared to Texas oil due to the lack of sufficient pipeline infrastructure servicing the oil sands region. This has forced producers in the region to use alternative methods to get their oil to market such as shipping it via train or truck. Unfortunately, these methods of transporting crude oil are much more expensive than using pipelines. As crude oil and refined products are both commodities, oil producers in the oil sands do not really have the ability to pass on these added costs to their customers. Therefore, the oil itself sells for cheaper.

Suncor's Advantages

Suncor is the largest oil producer in the Canadian oil sands region and this gives it a few advantages over smaller operators in the area. First and foremost of these is the company's refining operation. As I stated in a previous article, Suncor owns three refineries located throughout North America. This gives the company the ability to process roughly 80% of its own production.

This means that Suncor is receiving Brent oil pricing for the overwhelming majority of its production. This means that Suncor as a whole does not suffer as much from the pricing differential as other oil sands producers and also greatly increases the revenue from each barrel of oil that it produces.

Of course, in order to get the crude oil to its refineries, the company needs to be able to get the oil to them. This brings us back to the problem of insufficient pipeline capacity servicing the Canadian oil sands. Fortunately though, back in May, Suncor stated that it had already secured sufficient pipeline capacity under contract to accommodate all of its then current oil sands production along with its expected production growth from the Fort Hills ramp up. While the company did say that it would not be able to grow further, this does provide some confidence that it can get its oil production to market.

Of course, this optimistic scenario is dependent on the pipeline operators being able to fulfill their contractual obligations to Suncor. When we consider the company's size, its dominant position in the oil sands, and its financial strength, it seems unlikely that a pipeline operator would renege on a contract with Suncor in favor of a smaller oil sands producer but I suppose it is possible. There would be significant legal consequences from this though so it is rather unlikely. Overall, we can conclude that Suncor will not likely run into transportation issues.

Further Opportunities for Suncor

Another opportunity could arise for Suncor if the widening price differential between WCS and WTI leads to consolidation among oil sands producers. This is a common occurrence in difficult energy pricing periods such as what we saw in the early 1990s or the middle part of the current decade.

The theory behind this thesis is that Suncor uses its significant financial strength and begins acquiring smaller players at relatively cheap prices. Although the company already has an enormous reserve base, this could allow it to expand it at a relatively cheap price per barrel, particularly as few other major oil companies have shown an interest in developing projects in the oil sands.

Recent Stock Price Performance

Suncor's stock price has apparently been reacting to the widening discount of WCS vs. WTI over the past month despite the fact that the company will be little affected by it.

Source: Fidelity Investments

This may present an opportunity to buy in, particularly if someone wants to believe that the area may see some consolidation going forward. Unfortunately, though, Suncor will not likely see much growth otherwise, for reasons which I discussed in an earlier article. This is due largely to the lack of sufficient pipeline infrastructure to accommodate further growth in the oil sands and the company's limited reserves outside of that region.

Valuation

The fact that Suncor's growth potential is relatively limited outside of acquisitions may be one reason why Zacks Investment Research suggests that the stock may be somewhat overvalued, despite its recent decline (although the site does have a buy rating on the stock). We can see this by looking at the stock's price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is an adjusted form of the standard price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward growth into account.

According to the site, Suncor will grow its earnings at a 10.02% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a PEG ratio of 1.55 at the current level. As a PEG ratio greater than 1.0 is generally an indication that a stock may be overvalued, this would seem to indicate that an investor may want to wait for the price to decline further before buying in.

It is quite possible though that we will see more rapid earnings growth should the regional consolidation narrative kick in, in which case the PEG ratio would naturally decline.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canada's lack of sufficient pipeline capacity is having a very real effect on the oil sands growth story, which we can clearly see by looking at the increasing differential between Albertan and Texan crude. Suncor itself is insulated from this however due to its refining operations and the company already securing sufficient pipeline capacity to move its own production. The company may even be able to take advantage of this situation by acquiring weaker players. Therefore, current stockholders have no need to worry. However, it may not make sense to buy in at the current price due to the company's limited growth prospects.

