Royal Dutch Shell: Accelerated Development Of Libra Block Net Positive

Late last week, a consortium of oil & gas companies led by Brazilian giant Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced that it has concluded its extended well testing at the massive Mero field in the Santos Basin. If the name sounds familiar, it is because we have seen a number of promising developments for the oil & gas industry come out of the Santos Basin in the last couple months, as the region is quickly developing into one of the hotspots of Brazilian oil production. Overall, the highly successful Mero test will prove to be a good development for all of the companies involved in the consortium, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which has a 20% stake.

Brazilian Pre-Salt

The primary appeal of Brazil for energy companies is the presence of the pre-salt layer located off of the coast. As I have discussed in a few previous articles, such as this one, the pre-salt layer is a diachronous series of geological formations on the continental shelves of extensional basins formed after the break-up of the prehistoric supercontinent Gondwana. As Gondwana consisted of the continents of the southern hemisphere today, the main place where these formations emerged is in the South Atlantic Ocean, namely off of the coasts of Africa and Brazil.

The reason why this area is so appealing to energy companies is the enormous deposits of oil & natural gas located in the region. In fact, current findings from Petrobras and others point to the presence of 50-100 billion barrels of recoverable oil in the Brazilian portion of the pre-salt alone. This estimate, if correct, would represent a significant fraction of the total reserves in the world.

As with many of the world's most prominent resource locations, the difficulty comes in accessing these resources. This is because the oil & natural gas is located beneath the ocean floor in water depths of 6,600-9,800 feet. Even there though, there is still a salt layer that is 6,600 feet thick, and it is below another 6,600 feet of post-salt sediments. Thus, accessing these resources is a very expensive process that requires the use of a modern ultra-deepwater drilling rig, such as those operated by Transocean (NYSE:RIG).

About The Mero Well

The Mero field is located in the same offshore block as the massive Libra field in the Santos Basin, so naturally, the consortium is actively working to develop both fields simultaneously. The announcement earlier last week was that the consortium concluded a test meant to determine the production flow rate of the Mero field. This is something that energy companies do when they are attempting to determine the best way to develop an oil field in an economic manner. In this case, the test, which began in November of last year, saw the test well deliver a sustained production rate of 58,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is phenomenal for an ultra-deepwater well. The company, unfortunately, did not provide a timeline for bringing the Mero field to full production, but it seems logical that it will ultimately do this.

The report at Offshore Energy Today appears to suggest that the consortium will piggyback off of the development of the Libra field when it comes to developing Mero. This actually makes a lot of sense given the proximity of the two fields. After all, it would be much more cost-effective to simply use the infrastructure that is already in place at Libra rather than constructing entirely new infrastructure.

For its part, the consortium will be increasing the development rate of the Libra field following the success of these tests. The current plan is to deploy four final production systems at the site over the next few years. Each of these systems will be able to produce approximately 180,000 barrels of oil per day for a combined total of 720,000 barrels per day. As Royal Dutch Shell owns 20% of the consortium, 20% of this massive total will accrue to the company. It is easy to see why this would be quite good for the firm and its shareholders.

Royal Dutch Shell In Brazil

Royal Dutch Shell has been one of the more active foreign companies in Brazil ever since the nation began opening itself up to foreign oil investment. Around the end of 2016, the European supermajor announced its intention to invest $10 billion into the nation over the following five years. This is part of the company's plan to double its ultra-deepwater production by the early 2020s. The Brazilian pre-salt would be a logical place to accomplish this given the enormous concentration of resources in the area.

This $10 billion would be far from the company's only investment in Brazil. In fact, at the time of the announcement, Royal Dutch Shell had already deployed more than $30 billion in the South American nation. It is currently the largest foreign investor in Brazil, largely due to its conviction that the nation will soon become an energy superpower. The Brazilian government has not always been friendly to foreign investors, which may make this something of a risky bet, but it could certainly be a profitable one if it works out.

Valuation

Clearly, the eventual start-up of production at the Libra field will be good for Royal Dutch Shell's forward earnings. However, it is still important to make sure that we do not overpay for any stock, because paying too much is the best way to achieve sub-optimal returns. One metric that we can use to judge the current valuation of a stock is the price-to-earnings growth multiple, which is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward growth. As a general rule, a ratio of greater than 1.0 is an indication that a stock may be overvalued, and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Royal Dutch Shell is expected to grow its earnings at a 13.00% rate over the next 3-5 years. This gives the stock a PEG ratio of 0.92 at the current price, which is an indication that it may be undervalued at today's price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent success at the Mero field could prove beneficial for Royal Dutch Shell because the consortium is accelerating the development of the Libra Block as a result. Royal Dutch Shell has invested a lot of money in Brazil over the years, and it may be beginning to greatly pay off for the company. The stock appears like it may be undervalued relatively to the growth that it will deliver going forward, so it might be worthy of further investigation.

