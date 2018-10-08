Earnings Preview: Legg Mason Looks For Synergies To Grow Profits

But with share repurchase debt still being paid off, investors shouldn't expect much in the way of investment in the next 12 months.

There is scope to change this though. Management is confident about its European business and synergies between its subsidiary companies.

Revenues and AUM have been stable for the past few years, but the company has one of the lowest profit margins in the industry.

Asset manager Legg Mason (LM) will report its fiscal 2Q19 earnings towards the end of this month. It comes at a time when pressure continues to build on asset managers, particularly as others launch zero-fee funds. And for what it's worth, Legg Mason certainly isn't alone in feeling this pressure.

Ahead of the earnings release, here are some key points that investors should be watching for.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Legg Mason tells a familiar story seen across most traditional mutual fund managers. Revenue growth has been limited at best. AUM has also remained stable with shifts in asset classes more determined by market performance than anything else.

Breakdown of revenue and the trailing 12-month operating margin. Units: $ millions. Source: Legg Mason investor relations

It raises an issue for investors because if revenues aren't really deviating from between $700m and $750m a quarter, and operating margins are among the lowest in the industry, there doesn't seem to be much of a reason to remain long Legg Mason. However, the firm is starting to work on ways to reduce costs by having its subsidiary companies work together. Legg Mason's largest - Western Asset - is in discussions with QS Investors, Clarion and Rare, while ClearBridge, Brandywine and Martin Currie are all exploring joint product development.

This should be seen as an important driver of profit growth for the next year or so, particularly as there's little cash available for further investments (discussed below).

Moves outside of the US

CEO Joe Sullivan spoke highly about the potential for the European business in the previous earnings call, and he will likely do the same in the upcoming call:

We've seen our European business improving markedly over the past two years with record gross sales the past two quarters and record net sales this quarter. In our view, Legg Mason's long-term investments in Europe are paying off and they're paying off just as this consolidation phenomenon is building. And frankly we believe we've only just scratched the surface in Europe. - Joe Sullivan, Legg Mason CEO

It's an important move because although the firm doesn't specify how much of its AUM comes from Europe, it does split both AUM and revenues by US- and non-US domiciles. The revenue split between US- and non-US-domiciled AUM has been relatively stable over the past two years, fluctuating around 71% from the US. But that is during a time when US-domiciled AUM accounts for a growing proportion of total AUM, growing from 65% to 70% over the same period.

The revenue split between US- and non-US-domiciled AUM, and the proportion of AUM from the US. Source: Legg Mason investor relations

The firm is generating more revenue per unit of non-US AUM, so it will be interesting to see what progress has been made in Europe.

Creating value for shareholders

As with most mutual fund managers, shares are being repurchased and dividend payments are increasing. The weighted average share count has declined from 110m to 85m over the past three years and a 21% dividend increase was approved in April. Over the past few quarters, the average trailing 12-month dividend payout ratio has been between 35% and 40% a quarter. I expect management to say that this is ongoing and that the quarterly dividend payment will remain high.

The effect of the share repurchase program (left) and the dividends per share (right). Source: Legg Mason investor relations

One problem, of course, is that the firm is still somewhat handicapped by the Shanda investment. It borrowed $225m to buy back the stake from Shanda. $100m had been paid back by 2Q18 and the rest should be paid back by the end of this year. And then after that has been paid off, the firm has bonds coming due in July 2019, so there won't really be much capital available for other uses - M&A or otherwise - until this time next year at the earliest.

Profit distribution aside, CEO Joe Sullivan was correct in noting "the incredibly-negative sentiment that surrounds the industry," but Legg Mason is one of the firms suffering most. When compared to peers (AllianceBernstein (AB), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and Franklin Resources (BEN)), Legg Mason's stock price performance congregates with the latter two as the laggards of the mutual fund management industry.

AB data by YCharts

With little money to invest in revenue drivers for at least 12 months, one thing is certain: challenging times continue to lie ahead.

I'll write a review of the earnings release soon after they're published. Readers can find my other calendar Q3 earnings previews and reviews of asset managers and investment banks here.

