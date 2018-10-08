Crispr Therapeutics Is A Momentum Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/5/18)

Amgen is a buy due to its anti-migraine drug Aimovig.

Camping World is going down in-sync with Thor Industries.

Dominion Energy and American Electric Power are the utility stocks worth buying.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 5.

Bearish Calls

Camping World (NYSE:CWH): It trades in-sync with Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) which hit a 52-week low. This is not the right time to buy.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI): Don't go down the food chain. Buy Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) instead, whose anti-migraine drug Aimovig is strong. Cramer's trust owns the stock as well.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR): Most utility stocks are going down due to the rise in interest rates. Cramer is recommending Dominion (NYSE:D) and American Electric (NYSE:AEP).

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP): It's a momentum stock and momentum is out of favor. This is not the right time to buy.

Editor's note: There were no bullish calls on the show.

