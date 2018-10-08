Crispr Therapeutics Is A Momentum Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/5/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 5.
Bearish Calls
Camping World (NYSE:CWH): It trades in-sync with Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) which hit a 52-week low. This is not the right time to buy.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI): Don't go down the food chain. Buy Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) instead, whose anti-migraine drug Aimovig is strong. Cramer's trust owns the stock as well.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR): Most utility stocks are going down due to the rise in interest rates. Cramer is recommending Dominion (NYSE:D) and American Electric (NYSE:AEP).
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP): It's a momentum stock and momentum is out of favor. This is not the right time to buy.
Editor's note: There were no bullish calls on the show.
:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up