Why Devon Should Exit The Barnett

Where Devon Energy has already divested some of its position and what is next on the chopping block.

The Barnett shale play in Northeastern Texas was one of the first plays to benefit from the emergence of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling as a widespread development concept in America’s oil & gas industry. Unfortunately, over the course of the last 15 years, the Barnett shale was forced into the corner of irrelevancy due to plummeting domestic natural gas prices. This was due to Barnett wells having relatively high operating and development costs versus other sources of domestic natural gas supplies (both associated and non-associated natural gas streams).

When Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) purchased Mitchell Energy back in 2001, it acquired a very large stake in the Barnett shale play. At the time, the purchase made sense as American natural gas prices soared over the subsequent years. As the shale revolution got underway and domestic gas prices tanked, these tectonic shifts in America’s energy landscape (eventually) prompted Devon Energy Corporation to make serious changes to its asset base. Let’s dig in.

Why divesting makes sense

It started off with Devon Energy’s decision to sell off its Johnson County, TX, Barnett position for $553 million in a deal announced earlier this year. Readers should note that this is widely considered the best acreage within the Barnett.

The company divested 21,000 BOE/d net as part of the deal (80% natural gas, 20% natural gas liquids). In return for the cash infusion, Devon gave up roughly $100 million in annual operating cash flow generation, but keep in mind that doesn’t include burdening that cash flow with corporate overhead. After factoring in G&A expenses, interest expenses, and corporate income taxes, the actual amount of cash flow Devon Energy is giving up is significantly lower.

Below is a look at Devon Energy’s field-level (excludes corporate level costs as defined by Devon) cash margin (excluding the impact of the Johnson County sale). You will notice that DD&A expenses aren’t included as part of this disclosure (which primarily reflects the cost of drilling wells, purchasing the lease on the necessary acreage tracks, and the associated infrastructure that makes production possible). While hard to know for sure, I expect that the Johnson County acreage was marginally profitable on a net income basis while the remaining position is scrambling to break even after factoring in DD&A expenses.

Note that one of Devon Energy’s biggest obstacles in the Barnett is the play’s relatively high gathering, processing, and transportation costs. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) effectively paid to exit the Barnett shale back in 2016 due to the onerous GP&T expenses the embattled firm was contending with, a product of minimum volume commitments.

Most, if not all, Barnett operators locked themselves into agreements with midstream players that entailed producing above a given output level so the midstream operators would have enough production to handle (to justify expanding and maintaining midstream infrastructure in the play). In the event that production falls below those levels, instead of the midstream firm taking it on the chin, the upstream operator would pay a penalty to the midstream entity.

In its Q2 2018 operations report, Devon Energy noted that in the Barnett its “Minimum Volume Commitments [are going] to expire in 2018”. This will generate a “~$100 million cash flow benefit in 2019”. At its current production levels, that implies Devon Energy is paying at least $2.49/BOE in MVC penalties, or about half of its cash margin in the Barnett.

Devon Energy’s Barnett output has plummeted from 188,000 BOE/d net in 2015 to 169,000 BOE/d net in 2016 to 153,000 BOE/d net in 2017, a product of the company allocating capital elsewhere. With only $50 million of its 2018 capital expenditure budget going towards the Barnett, those declines will continue. Management assumes Devon will produce ~110,000 BOE/d net out of the Barnett during the second half of 2018.

Having the MVCs expire is very beneficial, but note once again that its cash margin in the play doesn’t include non-cash costs like DD&A. While this asset generates modest amounts of cash flow, it most likely isn’t generating a significant amount of net income.

Realized prices on a barrel of oil equivalent basis are almost always going to be low in a play that is heavily weighted towards natural gas. Higher realizations for its natural gas liquids production (a product of rising West Texas Intermediate prices, as WTI is usually a proxy for NGLs realizations) isn’t enough to offset realizing $12-$18/BOE for dry gas sales (at a 6 Mcf to 1 BOE conversion). Wishing for a very cold winter isn’t a viable strategy, as that boon eventually fades.

After the Johnson County divestment, Devon Energy still has leases on 400,000 net acres across Denton, Parker, Tarrant, and Wise counties in NE Texas. This position produced 1,000 barrels of oil, 34,000 barrels of NGLs, and 460 million cubic feet of natural gas per day net during the second quarter of 2018. Devon is actively marketing part of this position and plans to announce several other deals over the coming months and years. The company has put 100,000 net acres on the chopping block which comes with 5,000 BOE/d net in production, with that position located in the Western part of Wise County, TX.

Final thoughts

Readers should note it is highly likely Devon Energy Corporation wants to completely exit the Barnett, which will dramatically improve company-wide profitability metrics while sacrificing only minimal amounts of net income and cash flow generation in the process. While the proceeds most likely won’t be stellar, the profitability improvements will filter down to its income statement and that should get noticed by the investing community. Personally, I think those proceeds should go towards debt reduction and not share buybacks, as lower interest expenses and an improving risk-profile is more advantageous than a smaller share count. Thanks for reading.

