Bitcoin: Not For The Faint-Hearted Even When It Seems So Hated

Technically and historically speaking, cryptocurrencies still have plenty of room to grow.

Bitcoin might be such an opportunity, but the charts are so weak that I wouldn't rush in yet.

Normally when something falls over 80% you might think it's a great opportunity.

Crypto-Currencies: 2018 - a Year to Forget

Every major crypto coin (COIN) - Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Bitcoin cash (BCH-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), XRP (XRP-USD), ZCash (ZEC-USD), ZenCash (ZEN-USD) - is down in 2018 with an average decline of 74%.

Currencies: 2018 - a Year to Forget

Nonetheless, cryptocurrencies can fit in smoothly in the below chart where the YTD performance of traditional currencies are presented.

Bitcoin: Not for the Fainthearted!

Describing Bitcoin (BTC-USD) annual returns over the years (2011-2018) as volatile would be the understatement of the century.

Has the Crypto Market Become Boring?

SEC delaying the approval of various bitcoin ETF proposals is perhaps behind the crypto market becoming so boring (relatively speaking, of course) in recent weeks.

Commodities are to Blame?

Since many view Bitcoin as a commodity - it might be the weakness of commodities that drive BTC down. A quick glance at the S&P Commodity Index (GSG) versus the S&P 500 (SPY) shows that commodities have been in a downtrend since Bitcoin’s inception in August 2008.

On the other hand, Bitcoin rallied 596,666,566% from a price of $0.003 in March 2010 to $17,900 in December 2017 so it's hard to claim that the negative trend in commodities played has held Bitcoin back

All-time high: Ancient History (in Bitcoin terms)

In the last 3 months of 2017, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high once every 3 days, on average. Bitcoin has now gone 293 days without a new high. The longest streak ever was 1,176 days (from December 2013 to February 2017).

Volatility is Declining

Bitcoin's annualized volatility over the last month is 34%, the lowest since May 2017.

Now, get this: Bitcoin's annualized volatility over the last 10 days has moved down to 13%, its lowest level since Dec 2016.

In light of the rapidly declining volatility, it's no wonder many investors don't believe that Bitcoin will ever surpass its all-time high, from last December, again. Lower volatility means lower expectations.

Technically Speaking...

We still might have a gap to close before thinking a new uptrend.

Not to mention that the crypto bubble is so much greater than anything we've ever seen before.

GBTC: 81% Off Peak!

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) is now down 81% off its December 18th, 2017 peak.

GBTC: Premium to NAV Collapsed

At its peak last December, the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) was trading at a premium to NAV of over 100%. Today the premium stands below 15%, lowest level of the year.

Bottom Line

Is the current premium attractive? It certainly seems so.

Nonetheless, when the charts look so weak - I wouldn't jump in.

