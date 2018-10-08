PepsiCo: Strong Growth Offset By Other Headwinds

I am impressed with accelerated growth in light of the performance of peers and the core positioning of the company, yet do not find enough comfort to buy more.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) has been a darling of investors within the consumer staples space. Investors liked the strong organic achievements of the company under the leadership of Indra Nooyi, who is now leaving, creating some nerves among investors. After all, her leadership resulted in strong achievements of the company, as it benefited from some nice bolt-on acquisitions as well.

This transformation is needed, as consumers are slowly but gradually moving to healthier alternatives, which means that its core exposure to soda and potato chips gave PepsiCo a "bad hand being dealt". Her inputs for the company have been huge, as she has been holding top jobs since the early 2000s.

With shares having risen from roughly $40 to $106 in the past 18 years, the results have been decent but not necessarily very impressive at roughly 5-6% per annum. While shares have more than doubled in the past 17/18 years, note that they increased a factor of 20 times between the early 1980s and 2000.

Recently, investors have gotten more upbeat on the prospects of the firm driven by its leadership and that of "bolt-on" deals like the purchase of SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) as announced in August. While this appears to have been a steep price for SodaStream at a $3.2 billion price tag, the reality is that it remains just a rounding error in the overall valuation of PepsiCo. Unlike improved positioning in terms of changed consumers tastes, this deal clearly had an environmental rationale behind it as well.

About That Transformation

The first page of the annual report of last year is very informative. Why? On this page, PepsiCo lists all of its major brands and more or less puts in them into three roughly equally large segments called "fun-for-you", "better-for-you" and "good-for-you". Ironically enough, the "traditional" chips and soft drinks brands are labelled as the "fun" part, as the better-for-you category comprises the "light" or "healthy" product alternatives in these categories.

PepsiCo remains a balance between a food and beverage company, with each contributing roughly the same in sales last year, as little over half of its sales are still generated in North America, although the international business is pretty large as well and is rapidly on target to become equally large as the home market.

While the company claims to have made a real transformation, the reality is that sales were pretty stable or slightly down at $63 billion for some years now, in part held back by the strong dollar.

The Current Stance

The basic premise of investors in the stock was that of strong leadership guiding PepsiCo throughout its "positioning" problem by focusing on an organic and acquisition-driven model to re-position the company. The reality is that organic growth has been solid in the first half of the year, coming in at 2.5% for the six-month period and even 2.6% in Q2. This was driven by the international operations and recovery in the North American beverage unit.

In that light third quarter, sales were very strong, with organic sales growth coming in as high as 4.9%, although reported growth was limited by the stronger dollar, as the international operations were responsible for the growth acceleration.

The growth acceleration is nice, but it came at the expense of margins. Reported gross margins were down 30 basis points, and the company notes that adjusted gross margins are down just 10 basis points, but this is nothing really new, with inflationary trends building up across the system for a few quarters already. What is new is the 75-basis point reduction in operating margins, which is mainly the result of inflationary pressures as well. This relates in part to freight and commodities, but also higher advertising costs, which indeed fuelled sales growth.

PepsiCo has benefited from stronger growth, in part offset by margin compression, as tax reform remains the key driver behind earnings growth. This allowed core earnings to rise by 9% to $1.59 per share, as the company sees core earnings at $5.65 per share this year. This marks a five cent reduction from the previous guidance, which the company attributes to a stronger dollar, with higher sales growth and margins pressure having a neutral combined effect on expected earnings.

With the company being on track to do $65 billion in sales, this number will see about a one percent boost in 2019 from the SodaStream deal alone, as its +20% growth rate provides a lift of roughly 20 basis points to expected sales growth next year. So, based on this deal and recent quarterly results, sales growth momentum is no big concern, although margins are feeling pressure from some inflationary pressures (mostly from input cost inflation).

Ending the quarter with $13.9 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, PepsiCo has been increasing leverage a bit, with debt amounting to $35.1 billion before accounting for the $3.2 billion deal with SodaStream. The near-$25 billion net debt load furthermore excludes a few billion in pension-related liabilities. While these remain high absolute sums, leverage ratios only come in around 2 times, modest multiples by all means.

Uncertainty Increase

Note that it is not just currencies and concerns about margins which weigh on the shares, as a gradual increase in interest rates has hurt the shares as well. Having fallen to $106, earnings multiples have fallen to 18-19 times, for a 5.3% earnings yield, little over 2 percentage points over the risk-free rate (or the 10-year treasury yield).

These higher rates are precisely what are weigh heavily on the prospects for the shares. After all, a 25-basis point increase in rates, ceteris paribus, reduces the earnings multiple by one time. Furthermore, it adds nearly a hundred million dollars in additional pre-tax interest expenses. That has the potential to reduce earnings per share by a about five cents, and hence, the valuation by another dollar. These two factors combined clearly indicate the sensitivity of the shares to rates.

Having cut my position significantly at $115 per share, I am left with a fairly small allocation, which I consider to be fairly valued at this point. Currencies and margins create some headwinds, but the fact remains that organic growth is solid, although one can question the longevity of that with its leader now having left the company. Then again, we should not overestimate this impact either, as total sales of the company have been flat at best in recent years and the new CEO is a true veteran.

Weighing it altogether, I have a largely neutral stance on the shares right now, as the modest dip is not enough for me to start buying again despite the stellar organic growth and very compelling dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.