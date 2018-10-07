Homebuilders And Construction: The Most Affected Segment By Rising Rates/Yields

That's how quickly the tide turns.

As 30-Year Treasury yields ended the week at their highest level in over 4 years, building and construction stocks hit a 52-week low.

Following the election in 2016, building and construction stocks surged higher on the belief that an infrastructure boom would take hold.

Record Time for Treasuries

Treasury yields are at their highest levels since:

3-Month: 2008

6-Month: 2008

1-Year: 2008

2-Year: 2008

3-Year: 2008

5-Year: 2008

10-Year: 2011

30-Year: 2014

A Complete-Clear Break Up

After trading sideways for 8 months, US 10-Year Treasury yields finally break on through to the other side..

Short-Term Rates/Yields

1-Month Libor in October, over time...:

2009: 0.24%

2010: 0.26%

2011: 0.24%

2012: 0.22%

2013: 0.17%

2014: 0.15%

2015: 0.19%

2016: 0.53%

2017: 1.24%

2018: 2.28%

Short-term US Treasuries (BIL, SHV, SHY) are hitting over a decade highs.

2-Year US Treasury yields end the week at 2.88%, their highest level in over 10 years. Market saying 80% chance Fed hikes again in December.

1-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (BIL) Returns over time..:

2009: +0.27%

2010: -0.04%

2011: -0.04%

2012: -0.04%

2013: -0.09%

2014: -0.07%

2015: -0.13%

2016: +0.11%

2017: +0.69%

2018 YTD: +1.24%

Long-Term Yields

Long-term US Treasuries (IEF, TLT) are not too far behind.

As a matter of fact, 10-year Treasury yields are having the biggest three-day climb since December.

The Spread between US and German (EWG) 10-year yields hits a record high: 2.67%.

Global 10-Year Yields - US, Europe (VGK, EZU) and Japan:

US (SPY): 3.23% (highest since May 2011)

UK (EWU): 1.73% (highest since Jan 2016)

Germany (EWG): 0.58% (highest since May 2018)

Japan (EWJ ,DXJ): 0.03% (highest since Jan 2016)

Who is Suffering the Most?

When rates/yields are moving so high and so fast, stocks the board (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM) and globe (IVV, VTI, VOO) are suffering.

Interest rate-sensitive instruments are suffering even more:

However, here's one sub-segment that suffer more than everyone else: Homebuilders and constructors (PKB, XHB, ITB, AIRR)

Following the election in 2016, building and construction stocks (PKB) surged higher on the belief that an infrastructure boom would take hold. Fast forward 2 years and these stocks have under-performed by a wide margin, hitting 7-year relative lows.

Homebuilder stocks (XHB) have declined 13 days (since September 19th, inclusive) in a row, their longest down streak in history.

XHB data by YCharts

As the 30-Year Treasury yields ended the week at their highest level in over 4 years, XHB hit a 52-week low.

Same goes for US Home Construction stocks (ITB) hitting a 52-week low, with their relative strength versus the broad market (SPY) at a 6-year low.

How quickly the tide turns.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow and turn on "get e-mail alerts" (see below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.