8% Yielders From One Of The Best Mortgage REITs

DX-A carries one of the highest yields we cover for preferred shares. Further, it only carries a risk rating of 3.

While both preferred shares are in the hold range, DX-A is significantly more attractive than DX-B.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Dynex Capital (DX) has two of the best preferred shares in the sector with yields around 8%: DX-A (DX.PA) and DX-B (DX.PB). When hunting for yields over 8%, investors normally need to take on quite a bit of risk. DX preferred shares carry a risk rating of 3 and are a good fit for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

Source: The REIT Forum

We see both preferred shares from DX as being in the hold range, but DX-A is the most attractive by a large margin. Before we dive into the preferred shares, investors should have some understanding of the underlying portfolio from DX.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Note on DX common stock

Dynex Capital is a small mortgage REIT with the right idea. They’ve been repositioning their portfolio to move capital into the 30-year fixed-rate agency RMBS and away from other asset classes.

DX currently trades at a price-to-book ratio lower than the sector average.

DX provides another great slide that demonstrates why this change in their allocation makes so much sense:

This would be a good time to point out that most of the other categories are pretty close to the tightest levels seen in the last few years.

If anyone noticed that the agency ARMs (top of the “other” category) are trading at wider spreads than normal, congratulations. It looks like the ARMs are offering a great risk/reward, but the market for ARMs isn’t as liquid as it was before. The bid-ask spread on the ARMs can get surprisingly wide. The high score there depends on whether you are using the low bid or the high ask. Consequently, investors shouldn’t rely on the spread on ARMs being as attractive as it looks here. Fortunately, DX has an incredibly small allocation to that space today.

DX preferred shares

Both preferred shares from Dynex Capital are within the hold range:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

DX-A has a very attractive yield at 8.39%. For a risk rating 3 preferred share, this is a great yield. The only downside is that the worst-cash-to-call is:

The negative $0.27 worst-cash-to-call tempers our enthusiasm. If the worst-cash-to-call was slightly positive, we would be quite interested in purchasing DX-A. As you can see in the “Next Call Date” section, neither of these preferred shares have call protection left on the calendar except the 30-day notice if DX decides to call them. When there is no call protection left on the calendar, the worst-cash-to-call metric becomes even more important.

DX-B has a positive worst-cash-to-call of $0.72, but shares also carry a materially lower stripped yield at 7.83%.

DX-A and DX-B just recently had their ex-dividend date so there is abysmal dividend accrual:

As we get closer to the next call day, the accumulated dividends will go up. This is why we look at the stripped yield and not the current yield. The stripped yield takes dividend accrual into account.

Final thoughts

DX-B has a very solid value for worst-cash-to-call, but the stripped yield is materially lower than DX-A. This makes DX-B pretty much standard for a preferred share with a risk rating of 3.

We would issue a buy rating for DX-A if shares were to fall under $24.94. At that point, the worst-cash-to-call wouldn’t be a material risk. On the other hand, DX-B would need to fall under $23.24 for us to upgrade them to a buy. This is because of the lower yield on DX-B.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.