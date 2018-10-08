The United States - The One And Only Master Of The (Investment) Universe Might Be Heading Towards A Pyrrhic Victory

Is the current situation on the world global markets sustainable? I strongly doubt it!

It's the US versus the rest of the world but winning this battle may prove to be a pyrrhic victory.

If you are the fastest runner, you might end up with no worthwhile opponents to compete, practice or trade (for that matter) with.

The problem is that as time goes by, there aren't many players/assets out there left to lead.

For good and for bad, the United States is leading the world as it never did before.

Background

Everywhere you look (everywhere you look)

There's a heart (there's a heart)

A hand to hold on to

Everywhere you look (everywhere you look)

There's a face (There's a face)

Of somebody who needs you

Everywhere you look (everywhere you look)

When you lost out there and you're all alone,

a light is waiting to carry you home

("Full House", a US TV sitcom, " Everywhere You Look" theme, by Carly Rae Jepsen)

Four months after I wrote about the US ruling the world, it's time to visit that statement again. If anything, the dominance of the US has only increased, at least when it comes to capital markets.

The "home of the brave" is where the scariest, most risk averse, investors put their money in. The "land of the free" is about the only place where you get a decent, risk adjusted, return (so far) this year.

Join me to see how clear, decisive, and one-sided is the battle between the US and the rest of the words, at least on the investment front.

So here's my "Full House" lyrics - the investment version:

Everywhere you look (around the world),

When you lost (money) out there and you're all alone,

a light is waiting (in the US) to carry you (back to a profitable) home

Strong Data

The US expansion is now 111 months old, or 9.25 years if you'd like. If it lasts for another 10 months, a bit over 10 full years, it will set a new record, breaking the prior run from 1991-2001.

Currencies

The worst-performing currencies against the US Dollar (UUP) this year:

King Dollar in 2018, beating each and every region/country:

When you look at the 5-year basis, there are only two Asian currencies that managed to outperform the USD, both belong to the most populated countries in the worlds: China (FXI, MCHI, GXC) and India (INDA, EPI, INDY):

Market Vectors® Indian Rupee/USD ETN (INR) +10.5%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy ETF (CYB) +0.2%

All other major currencies have under-performed the greenback, over the past five years, by double-digits:

Brazil (EWZ): WisdomTree Brazilian Real Strategy ETF (BZF) -10.4%

Singapore (EWS): Invesco CurrencyShares® Singapore Dollar (FXSG) -10.7%

WisdomTree Emerging (EEM, VWO, IEMG): Currency Strat ETF (CEW) -11.5%

Switzerland (EWL): Invesco CurrencyShares® Swiss Franc (FXF) -12.9%

Japan (EWJ, DXJ): Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen (FXY) -16.2%

Europe (VGK, EZU): (Invesco CurrencyShares® Euro Currency (FXE) -17.7%

UK (EWU): Invesco CcyShrs® British Pound Stlg (FXB) -19.5%

Canada (EWC): Invesco CurrencyShares® Canadian Dollar (FXC) -20.7%

Austrlia (EWA): Invesco CcyShrs® Australian Dllr Trust (FXA) -20.7%

Sweden (EWD): Invesco CurrencyShares® Swedish Krona (FXS) -31.6%

FXY data by YCharts

Global Equities

Global currency weakness against the Dollar has hurt US equity investors with international exposure this year.

Only six markets are performing better than the US thus far this year when measured based on local currency total returns:

Russia - iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (ERUS)

Israel - iShares MSCI Israel Capped ETF (EIS)

Brzail - iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)

Norway - Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW), iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR)

Sweden - iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD)

Colombia - Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG), iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (ICOL)

Once eliminating the currency effect, the list is shrinking to only one country - Israel - that beat the US markets (not only in local currency but also) in USD terms. It may be the positive effect out of the US moving its embassy in Israel from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem in May this year.

Putting Israel aside (with all due respect), the US is leading the global stage with very little competition. That''s true also on the allocation level.

For the 7th straight year (!!!), global asset allocation ETFs, all with performances of between -1% to +1% YTD, are trailing the S&P 500 with +9.3% YTD.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA), 80%/20% (Equities/Bonds) split: +1% YTD

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR), 60%/40% (Equities/Bonds) split: Flat YTD

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM), 40%/60% (Equities/Bonds) split: -0.4% YTD

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK), 30%/70% (Equities/Bonds) split: -1% YTD

S&P 500 on a Record Run

With its $280B AuM, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is the largest ETF in the world. The massive size definitely hasn't disturbed the index to post a impressive uptrend, currently spanning over 574 consecutive trading days, the longest run in its history since the SPY inception in 1993.

S&P 500 Sector Returns

Only 3 out of the S&P 500's 11 sectors have delivered negative total return thus far in 2018:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® (XLRE)

Materials Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLB)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLP)

Out of the 8 sectors with YTD positive total returns, there are 3 that beat the index return:

Technology Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLK)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLV)

Consumer Discret Sel Sect SPDR® ETF (XLY)

Two are quite close to the benchmark 9.3% YD return:

Communication Services Sel Sect SPDR®ETF (XLC)

Energy Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLE)

The remaining three sectors, albeit in positive territory, are significantly under-performing the index:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLI)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLU)

Financial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLF)

Interestingly, on a full 1-year basis, all 11 sectors are delivering total returns; another sign how fantastic (and perhaps stretched) is the current cycle.

S&P 500 - Over the Years

On a total return basis, and with less than 3 months to go till year-end, the S&P 500 (SPY) is on pace for its 10th consecutive up year, which would be a new record for the index. Just another record among many...

S&P 500 since 3/9/2009

Adding it all together, we are getting closer to the 10th anniversary since the S&P 500 touched the 666 magical level on 3/9/2009.

Looking at these 9.5+ years, it's a checkmate for the US on the stock markets global stage, during this long period:

US: +424%

Japan: +302%

UK +198%

EM +193%

EU +150%

S&P 500 - History of Corrections

Good reminder here given the slight pullback we've experienced last week.

Believe it or not, but going back to 1928, an average year has between 3-4 corrections greater than 5%.

Last year (2017) there were none. Zero. Nada.

This year, so far, there has been only one, greater than 5% (10% actually), correction. Those are extremely calm conditions in historical context.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow ETF (DIA) has not closed below its 200-day moving average since March 2016. The longest streak in its history continues.

Now, get this: Since 1900, the median up day for the Dow is +0.51% and the median down day for the Dow is -0.50%.

That's almost identical, right? Except that the Dow is up over 39,500% during this time...

Country ETFs - Total Returns YTD

US Markets (S&P +9.3%) are masking global equity weakness.

Since the average country ETF is down about 8% this year, on average, we are looking at an almost perfect mirror image...

Very few stock markets, five to be precise, managed to post positive returns YTD. Note the high correlation between the below list to the currency-performance list (somewhere above).

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

iShares MSCI Israel Capped ETF (EIS)

iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (ERUS)

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW)

Emerging market are leading the worst performing markets:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

Invesco India ETF (PIN)

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE)

The two struggling Eastern Mediterranean neighbors - Turkey-iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) and Greece-Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) - are also greatly disappointing.

Excluding Portugal (that barely escape the continental fate), all major-Western European markets are in the red: France (EWQ), United Kingdom (EWU), Austria (EWO), Netherlands (EWN), Belgium (EWK), Italy (EWI) Germany (EWG) and Spain (EWP) are delivering negative returns YTD.

Asian countries - Japan (EWJ), Thiland (THD), Malaysia (EWM), Taiwan (EWT), Hong Kong (EWH), Vietnam (VNM), China (FXI) and South Korea (EWY) - are not performing much better, to say the least.

Country ETFs - Percentage Below All-Time High

US Equities ended the week 1.5% below their all-time high close. That's, by far, the lowest draw-down of any country ETF. For comparison, the average country ETF is 25% below its all-time high.

The 'Is This Sustainable?' Game

Let's play the fun "is this (divergence) sustainable" game:

1. Perhaps the most obvious sign of the impact of the trading war: China Tech (CQQQ) versus the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). Can the US keep riding - undisturbed, happily ever after - towards the sunset, without the support/collaboration of China? I strongly doubt it!

2. The US national debt is $21.613T (and counting). This caused the US government to shell out a record $523B on interest payments alone, in the past fiscal year. Can the US maintain such a pace of growing debt that leads to growing finance expenses? I strongly doubt it!



3. The valuation of the MSCI Emerging Markets index, based on price as a multiple of projected earnings, has fallen to the lowest level since 2008 relative to the S&P 500 index. Can the US markets keep marching higher when basically everybody else (well, aside of Israel...) is heading lower? I strongly doubt it!

4. Using earnings yield on the S&P 500 as a measure of yield on equities, investors are getting the smallest amount of extra yield to own the index versus US investment-grade debt since 2010. Is this imbalance, i.e. way too low margin of safety, sustainable? I strongly doubt it!

5. Small-Cap growth (IWO) stocks have not closed below their 200-day moving average since just before the election in 2016. However, we are now getting closer, as Small-Cap growth significantly under-performing Large-Cap growth (IWF) over last few months. Shall we assume that large-caps are the more trusted whistle-blowers here (which goes against historical data)? I strongly doubt it!

6. Take a look at the 2018 YTD returns of few sample assets:

Oil (USO): +31%

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ): +16%

S&P 500 (SPY): +9%

US Dollar (UUP): +6%

US Preferreds (PFF): -1%

US Bonds (AGG): -3%

US REITs (VNQ): -3%

EM USD Bonds (EMB): -6%

MSCI World ex-US (ACWX): -6%

Gold (GLD): -8%

International REITs (VNQI): -9%

Emerging Markets (EEM): -13%

See something strange here? Because I do. Can assets in the US perform that well while assets elsewhere perform that badly? I strongly doubt it!

Bottom Line

I strongly doubt it! You might need/wish to too.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow and turn on "get e-mail alerts" (see below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.