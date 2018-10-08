Pengrowth Energy: Short-Term Challenges

The market does not seem to take into account the challenging situation.

But in the short term, the high costs and the excessive debt are a threat for shareholders.

Over the last few years, Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) shrank its production due to asset sales to sustain its debt. Starting this year, the production is growing again. And management communicated about growth scenarios beyond 2023.

In this article, I show that, before reaching these goals, the company is still in a challenging situation in the short term. Due to the high costs of operations, the company did not generate any free cash flow in Q2 2018 to reduce its important debt.

And despite the lack of profitability and the threat of the debt, the market values the company at a high price.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The long-term goal

The table below provides the guidance for 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Management indicated the production goals of 23,000 to 24,000 boe/d for 2019 and 23,000 to 24,000 boe/d for 2020. In the Q2 MD&A 2018, management indicated:

Ultimately, the multi-year development plan aims to grow Lindbergh production to 35,000 bbl/d by the end of 2023. Plans to further expand production to 40,000 to 50,000 bbl/d will depend on commodity prices.

Considering the current difficulties, management should focus on the short-term issues instead of announcing projections beyond 2023.

The short-term reality

The table below shows bitumen and gas represent 70% and 25% of the total production during Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The important differences in the production volume compared to last year is due to asset sales.

With the improved liquids prices and the depressed gas prices, the company realized most of its revenue from bitumen.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The company did not hedge its gas production. But it realized hedge losses because of oil hedges at low prices.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The company still has some hedges for the rest of 2018 at much lower prices than current oil prices for about 63% of its oil production.

Source: Presentation September 2018

Thus, the company will start benefiting from improved liquids prices only by 2019. But even without hedges, the company would not have operated at a profit with Q2 2018 prices anyway.

I compare Pengrowth with two other Canadian heavy oil producers: Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF). The comparison is not perfect because of the different production mix, as shown on the table below. But it gives an idea of the cost structure of the companies.

Source: author, based on company reports

The table below compares the Q2 2018 costs of the three producers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Pengrowth produced at competitive operating and transport costs. This is due to the higher share of gas production compared to Gear Energy and MEG Energy.

But the higher share of gas production also implies lower realized prices. Thus, with high interests and G&A costs, the company operated at a negative total netback during Q2 2018, even without considering the hedge losses.

Thus, the company could not operate at a profit with the Q2 2018 oil and gas prices highlighted below.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The company communicated in the table below some scenarios of free cash flow before capital expenditure.

Source: Press release September 2018

The model assumes the AECO price of C$2/mcfe and the WCS differential at C$23.25/boe.

With a capital program of C$65 million, the company will not generate cash for FY 2018, even if the average WTI price reaches US$70.

Extrapolating the data in the table above gives a free cash flow before capital expenditure at about C$81 million with a WTI price at US$60 in 2019.

The capital program for 2019 will vary between C$45 million and C$125 million depending on the commodity prices.

The company does not communicate the sustaining capital. But the September 2018 presentation indicates that a C$45 million capex program would lead to a decline in production by 2021.

Also, with the 2018 production guidance of 23,000 boe/d and the Q2 2018 DD&A costs of C$16.57/boe, I evaluate the sustaining capex at 23,000 boe/d * 365 * C$16.57/boe = C$139 million.

In any case, it is clear that Pengrowth is not a low-cost producer. The company needs gas prices above C$2/mcfe and WTI prices above US$60 to generate a profit while keeping production flat.

And with these losses, the company is increasing an already high level of debt.

A challenging debt situation

The table below summarizes the structure of the debt.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Besides some term notes expiring in 2019, the credit facility matures on March 31, 2019.

The company is currently under a waiver period that eases the debt covenants. But this waiver ends on September 2019. Respecting some ratios within one year will be challenging.

For instance, after the waiver period, the debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio covenant of 3.5 times will apply again. At Q2 2018, this ratio amounts to about 9.

The cash flow statement below confirms the company will need higher commodity prices. Even if we add back the C$34.2 million hedge losses during H1 2018, the cash flow does not cover the interests and the capex.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

A high valuation for a high risk

Despite the debt situation and the negative netback at Q2 2018 prices, the market values the company at C$30,500/boe/d. This flowing barrel valuation is lower than the price Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) is offering to acquire MEG Energy at C$11/share, which corresponds to C$71,817/boe/d.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But the market offers a better investment proposition with Gear Energy. The company generated higher Q2 2018 netbacks and is valued at C$36,907/boe/d with a much safer debt situation.

Conclusion

Management is communicating long-term production growth models. But before reaching these goals, the company is in a difficult position.

The company generated losses at Q2 2018 oil and gas prices, even without taking into account the extra hedge losses. Thus, the company increased an already elevated level of debt.

Despite this situation, the market values the company at C$30,500/boe/d. Gear Energy, with a higher netback and a lower debt, is a much safer investment at C$36,907/boe/d.

