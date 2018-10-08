Gritstone Oncology IPO: Data To Be Released In 2019

Perhaps waiting for the data to be released in 2019 is the correct trading strategy here.

The market size is large. Global immuno-oncology therapy market was equal to $42.97 billion in 2016. It is expected to be about $97.34 billion by 2022 showing CAGR growth of 14.6%.

It is quite beneficial that the company was able to seduce a long list of institutional investors. It tells a lot about the company.

With the shares being sold at 2x-3x its book value per share, the stock price of Gritstone (NASDAQ:GRTS) does not seem expensive. In addition, the company seems well equipped to succeed. The research team seems brilliant, and the cash in hand is quite large. With that, buying shares of the company right now does not seem brilliant. Keep in mind that data will not be released in 2019.

The investment banks working with Gritstone in this IPO are quite large, which most investors will appreciate. Take a look at the image below:

Business, Product Candidates And Milestones

Founded in 2015, with offices in Emeryville, California, and manufacturing in Pleasanton, California, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. develops personalized cancer immunotherapies to treat different cancer types.

Using the company's artificial intelligence EDGE™ platform and targeting tumor-specific neoantigens, TSNA, Gritstone intends to create an immune response in patients with cancer. The company’s main objective is explained with the following words in the prospectus:

“Our goal is to extend the benefits of immunotherapy by leveraging new insights into the immune system’s ability to destroy cancer cells, based on the study of patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-(L)1 antibodies. A key hypothesis that has emerged in the field of immuno-oncology is that there are large groups of cancer patients whose tumors have successfully evaded the immune system (so called “cold” tumors) despite having markers that could be recognized by the immune system. Our approach seeks to generate a therapeutic immune response in these patients by unleashing the demonstrated natural power of a patient’s own immune system to recognize short tumor-specific peptide sequences presented on cancer cells, referred to as tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, in order to destroy tumor cells.” Source: Prospectus

The company’s investigational new drug application for product candidate GRANITE-001 was cleared by the FDA in September 2018. Gritstone Oncology expects to commence a Phase 1-2 trial in the second half of 2018 for treating multiple common solid tumors.

With contemporary sequencing and machine learning tools, the company has developed the Gritstone EDGE platform, which uses a large database of around one million HLA-presented peptides from over 300 human tumors. Gritstone uses this platform for GRANITE-001 as well as other product candidate, SLATE-001, a shared TSNA, which could help fight colorectal cancer, pancreatic ductal carcinoma, and adenocarcinomas of lungs. The company plans to submit an investigational new drug application in the the second half of 2019.

The image below provides further information about two product candidates of Gritstone and how information is assessed after biopsy.

The market size is large. According to Zion Market Research, global immuno-oncology therapy market was equal to $42.97 billion in 2016. In addition, it is expected to be about $97.34 billion by 2022 showing CAGR growth of 14.6%.

Incoming Phase 1-2 Trial Of GRANITE-001 - Results Will Be Ready By The End Of 2019

The new Phase 1-2 trial will enroll patients diagnosed with advanced lungs, gastric and bladder cancer as well as colorectal cancer patients, who have already received first-line chemotherapy treatment. The company expects to treat patients with GRANITE-001 and checkpoint inhibitors while they are receiving chemotherapy.

With the Phase 1 concluded, the company expects to have established a dose, which will be investigated in Phase 2 to check safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of GRANITE-001. The company expects to have the results ready by the end of 2019. Investors should remember this date since stock returns could be obtained around this time.

The prospectus provides substantial information about the preclinical data obtained from non-human primates treated with GRANITE-001. Perhaps the most interesting is the following chart, wherein the duration of T Cells observed with the company’s product candidate and other approved T Cell therapies are shown.

Investors should understand well that the company has not tried its lead candidate with humans. Further research seems necessary as the company has not even presented clinical data with human patients as of today. Gritstone is at an early stage of development.

SLATE-001: Preliminary Efficacy Data Is Expected By The End Of 2020

SLATE-001 uses the same heterologous prime-boost system as GRANITE-001 does, so the company notes that preclinical work will not be necessary in this case. Read the following lines for further details:

“While our off-the-shelf SLATE product candidate series utilizes the same heterologous prime-boost system as GRANITE-001, the viral prime and RNA boost contains a fixed TSNA cassette that is designed for the subset of patients who carry the relevant antigens and HLA types. Given the commonality between GRANITE-001 and our SLATE product candidate series, we expect that there will be no additional pre-clinical work required for a particular SLATE product candidate to enter clinical testing following the Phase 1 portion of GRANITE-001’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial.” Source: Prospectus

Gritstone expects to file a new drug application by mid-2019. After filing new drug application, Gritstone will commence human clinical trials in the second half of 2019, and preliminary efficacy data is expected to be received by the end of 2020. The targeted illnesses are advanced colorectal (microsatellite stable) cancer, lungs adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Investors should remember two milestones in this case. Firstly, if the FDA clears new drug application, the stock price should increase. Investors should remember that this would occur in the second half of 2019 or early 2019. Additionally, by the end of 2020, the company will release preliminary efficacy data, which will be waited for by the market. Keep in mind that the share price reaction could be very significant if the results are beneficial.

Brilliant Team

The management includes members with large expertise in cancer genomics, immunology, and vaccinology acquired in large corporations like Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Genentech, Inc., and Foundation Medicine, Inc (FMI). Dr. Andrew Allen, who was founder of the company, was CMO of CLVS. The scientific advisory board includes experts from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Columbia University Medical Center, who demonstrated that tumor-specific neoantigens are critical T cell targets in patients suffering from cancer and responding to checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Balance Sheet Before The IPO: Beneficial Financial Shape

With an asset/liability ratio equal to 5.85x, the financial shape of Gritstone Oncology seems quite beneficial. Additionally, the amount of cash seems quite significant. The company shows $39.007 million in cash and cash equivalent, which represents 33.25% of the total amount of assets shown in 2017. If we take into account marketable securities of $46.94 million, the amount of liquidity gets even better. 85.95% of the total amount of shares is represented by cash and marketable securities. The image below provides the assets outstanding:

On the liability front, the total amount of liabilities, $20.018 million, is less than total amount of cash, which seems quite ideal. Take a look at it in the image below:

Regarding the contractual obligations, its amount does not seem quite significant. Total obligations are equal to $14.17 million, with $8.41 million in operating leases and debt of $5.76 million. Taking into account the cash in hand, the contractual obligations are not worrying.

Income Statement: Net Losses Are Not Small

The amount of losses seem quite significant. The company is burning cash at a high pace, so investors should study this feature every quarter. With $35.69 million in research and development expenses and net income losses of -$41.37 million, the company would burn its cash and marketable securities in about two years. It is a bit scary. The image below provides the income statement:

Use Of Proceeds

The company notes that it will use the proceeds from the IPO to finance its Phase 1-2 clinical trials of GRANITE-001, research of other preclinical products, and building its manufacturing facility. Investors need to understand well that Gritstone will not have money to finance Phase 3 of GRANITE-001. This means that the company will need further financing to get its lead product approved. Gritstone may need to raise further capital in the future, which could cause stock dilution and share price declines.

The image below provides further details on the use of proceeds:

Capitalization

Assuming 28.233 million shares at $12.37, the market capitalization should equal $349 million. With $152 million in cash and debt of $5.76 million, the net debt should equal -$146.24 million. With these numbers in mind, the total enterprise value would equal $203 million. The cash per share equals $5.36x, and the book value per share equals $5.87. With the shares sold at $12.37, the company would trade at 2x-3x its cash per share and 2x-3x its book value per share.

The prospectus provides the following information regarding the expected capitalization:

The company provides the following information about competitors:

Finding the competitors at an early stage of development such as Gritstone seems beneficial. Large companies competing with Gritstone like Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), or Novartis (NVS) do not seem useful as they are too large and have different products that are not related to that of Gritstone.

The following peers seem to have the same size of Gritstone:

Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) trades at more than 2x its book value per share and more than two times its cash per share. Like Gritstone, it is at an early stage. The following is its pipeline:

Aduro Biotech (ADRO) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with several candidates at Phase 1 of development. It trades at 2.76x its book value per share and 1.68x its cash per share. The image below provides further information on this matter:

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is a biotechnology company with a program targeting Neoantigens. The company has other clinical programs ongoing, which should not be that successful. The company trades at less than 2x its book value per share and around 1x its cash per share.

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) trades at more than 5x its book value per share and more than 1.5x its cash per share. The company is also at an early stage of development. The image below shows its pipeline:

With this information in mind, Gritstone seems correctly valued at 2x-3x its book value per share. The company should not go much higher than that. Keep in mind that other competitors at an early stage are not trading higher. On the contrary, the company could go to 1x book value per share and even lower if the data to be received in 2019 is not successful.

Many Institutional Investors Were Seduced

It is quite beneficial that the company was able to seduce a long list of institutional investors. It tells a lot about the company. The amount of stock owned by directors of Gritstone equals 37.7%, which seems a bit low for a pharmaceutical company executing an IPO. The float is large, and no big shareholder will control the Board Of Directors. These are all very beneficial features. The image below provides the list of shareholders:

Conclusion And Investment Time Frame

The company trades at 2x-3x its cash per share and 2-3x its book value per share like other early stage competitors. The upside potential in the stock price does not seem significant. In addition, the stock could decline to 1x book value per share or even 1x cash per share if the data released in 2019 is not beneficial.

Investing in the stock right now does not seem interesting. Keep in mind that the data should be released in 2019 and 2020, so stock catalyst does not seem to exist in 2018. Perhaps waiting for the data to be released in 2019 is the correct trading strategy here. With that, investors buying shares should be aware of the fact that the company is at an early stage of development. Gritstone may take many years until the FDA approves the GRANITE-001 product candidate.

