It May Be Time To Buy Constellation Brands

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) are trading higher after a strong earnings report. The company is the only consumer packaged goods company to be raising earnings guidance in the current inflationary environment. Despite this, shares are still not trading at their highs, offering new investors a chance to accumulate shares at a fair price. The company has continued to show it can acquire brands and turn them into successful avenues of growth. With the recent investment into Canopy Growth (CGC), the company is gearing up for the next area of growth, cannabis infused drinks.

Performance

Constellation Brands just reported earnings that surpassed analyst estimates by a large margin.

With earnings per share beating estimates by over 10%, it is clear Constellation's operations are firing on all cylinders. What is more impressive is that during a time in which most consumer packaged goods companies are seeing inflationary pressure on their margins, Constellation was not as visibly affected. The company saw record margins in its beer division coming in at 41.3%.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

As shown above, shipment volumes increased 8.7% but sales increased 10.1%. This is most likely attributed to a price increase, and even with a price increase, the company was able to gain the most share in the domestic beer market.

Additionally, the company continued to see strength in its wine and spirits business.

As we saw with the beer segment, strong shipment volume accompanied by price increases had helped improve net sales by 9.3%. The operating income saw more pressure in this segment due to transportation costs which are negatively impacting almost every industry. As the company continues to bring new products to market and utilize its distribution channels already in place, it should be able to continue to see strong gains in this segment.

The company is performing well enough that it was able to raise its full-year guidance so that adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be $9.60-$9.75. This means at around today's price of $220 shares are trading a bit under 23x earnings for this year at the mid-range of the guidance.

What is particularly interesting is that the company has repurchased $504 million worth of stock or approximately 2.4 million shares, but its guidance assumes no more share repurchases for the rest of the year. Should the company actually buy back more stock, its earnings guidance could come in at the top of the range or exceed its own estimates.

Lastly, the company is improving its balance sheet little by little. With the cash position improving to $206.1 million and long-term debt being reduced by about $300 million alongside short-term borrowings being reduced $30 million. The company generates ample enough cash flow to cover any liabilities with free cash flow estimated to be in the range of $1.3-$1.4 billion for the fiscal year 2019. The company is of course not necessarily impacted by economic swings as alcohol tends to sell in bad times as well as in good times if not better.

Valuation

Investors of course always need to be wary of valuation.

Remembering that paying a fair price for a well run company is worth more then paying a lesser price for a poorly run company is always important. The recent investment decision made to enter the cannabis industry through Canopy Growth was intriguing. While arguably the biggest market is the domestic market, Constellation wants to be ahead of the competition and be in the space early. By operating first in Canada, it can understand how the market operates and what products may or may not work. This will give it an advantage when the United States potentially legalizes cannabis down the road. While this may be many years away, it could offer the same potential as energy drinks if not more. These cannabis infused drinks could be offered in convenience stores, but could also be offered on tap at restaurants. This in itself would be easy for Constellation to get into as it already offers its namesake beers such as Corona in many locations through distributors.

With that being said, there is a reason Constellation shares are trading higher than peers.

STZ data by YCharts

As we can see, Constellation trades with the highest forward P/E ratio compared to competitors. However, investors should be aware that none of the above competitors are heavily diversified into both sectors of the alcoholic beverage market like STZ. With a portfolio consisting of both spirits and beer, the company is able to grow with the shift in consumer purchasing decisions at any given time. Lately beer has seen a slowdown or decrease in sales for most competitors but not at Constellation. Were this to eventually come to fruition at Constellation, the company can still rely on other parts of the portfolio to continue to grow. The company clearly offers the lowest yield and one of the highest P/S ratios in its group. This should be noted as a positive as the company is also one of the only ones with organic growth. Due to management's ability to identify the best paths for investment, it has been able to produce consistently strong results. The company has only missed estimates twice in the past 9 quarters, proving it is consistently outperforming expectations.

In the chart below, we can take a look at some valuation metrics compared to the company's own history.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, the company trades at a lower P/E than its 5-year history. While the chart above shows a current multiple of 15.8x, this is taking into account Non-GAAP earnings and when adjusted would show what we found earlier around 23x this year's earnings. The only metrics in which the company is currently is trading at an attractive level compared to its own history is the P/B ratio and the earnings yield %. Now this is at a time when the overall market is at a high, but it is also at a time when the competitors in its peer group are remarkably cheap due to poor earnings expectations.

To find what the shares may be worth from a DCF perspective, we used our calculator and found the following.

Source: Money Chimp

From what we can see using an estimated growth of 9% annually in earnings per share for the next 5 years, and not taking into account share repurchases, then 6% earnings growth thereafter, we see a fair value of $270.74 per share. That means investors purchasing shares today could have an approximate 21% return not accounting for dividends.

Conclusion

Constellation has proven it has the ability to grow both the top and bottom lines better than peers. The beer industry has experienced a slowdown overall, but Constellation has positioned its portfolio to grow faster than the industry as shown by its results.

Source: Brewers Association

Time will tell what next moves the company will take. It is ensuring to see such a large investment into the next possible space for growth. With the market maturing for beer, the company has a portfolio of wine and spirits to help it diversify into separate market segments. However, besides constantly acquiring like larger peer AB InBev (BUD), the company is looking for ways to bring growth internally. The creation of Corona Premier has allowed for re-accelerated growth, and now that the recognition of success is there, investors should expect other brand line extensions. The future of the cannabis industry in the United States will become more clear in the coming years, but it is clear we are going to start seeing results from the Canadian market sooner than later. Hopefully, the investment proves to be worthwhile. There is certainly risk involved in being the first to market with products, but with risk comes reward. With an investment in the largest cannabis producer in the industry, Constellation is well positioned to handle demand when the time comes. For investors looking for a way to invest in the cannabis space but have downside protection, Constellation still offers a well recognized portfolio of brands that generate a steady stream of cash. Investors should look for any pullback as an opportunity to purchase shares. Anything under $200 would be extremely attractive, but given the recent beat and raise this quarter, expect a strong share price. The company continues to prove again and again it has what it takes to be an innovative leader in the always popular alcoholic beverage space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.