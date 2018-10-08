Aussie Dollar: One To Watch

The Aussie dollar is one to watch at this time.

The AUD may see upside from higher rates, but the US-China trade war and the housing slump in Australia are two key risks.

The Aussie dollar is trading at a critical support level against the greenback on the monthly chart.

Back in June, I made the argument that I was overly optimistic on the prospects of the Aussie dollar, and that the currency is set to continue falling against the U.S. dollar.

Indeed, this is exactly what happened, with the currency falling against the USD to a level of 0.7047 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Interestingly, when we take a broader look at the monthly chart, we see that the AUD/USD is now trading at lows not seen since 2015:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, the RSI (relative strength index) is not trading at levels seen since early 2016, which indicates that the AUD may be on the brink of being “oversold” relative to the greenback.

In this regard, could there be a case for saying that the Aussie dollar is set to bottom out at this point?

While the Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to keep the cash rate at 1.5% for the time being, the latest indication has been that the subsequent move in interest rates would be more likely to the upside. There are two main reasons for this:

1. Inflation is expected to grow past its current level of 2 percent in 2019 and 2020.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

2. Australia’s balance of trade has seen growth in 2018 in spite of global trade tensions. Should this continue, then the rising demand for the AUD will place upward momentum on the currency over the longer term.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Ultimately, a falling Australian dollar would eventually push inflation significantly above the RBA’s target of 2-3 percent, and the central bank would need to intervene to stop this from happening.

While the RBA has up until now been adamant that rates would remain low for an extended period, they may be forced to course-correct their policy in the form of higher interest rates to curb excessive inflation.

So, does this automatically mean that we can expect the AUD to rise? Well, not necessarily.

In particular, the ongoing US-China trade war could see Australia’s economy become “collateral damage” as a result, since weaker economic growth from China would in turn affect demand for Australian exports.

Additionally, with a housing slump in Australia now accelerating, the country could find itself in a situation where interest rates need to rise to curb inflation, but must still remain low as high debt levels on the part of Australians threaten economic growth. With more than 60 percent of loans by Australian banks in residential properties, there is a significant risk that a rate rise would lead to significant hardship for Australia’s financial industry, and this is something that the RBA is keen to avoid.

So, where does this leave the AUD? Well, the currency is now trading at a critical level relative to the USD at this point. On the monthly chart, the next move of the AUD/USD will give a significant indication as to where the currency will go from here. If we see the AUD/USD drop further below the 0.7 mark, then this would breach a critical support level and we could expect the AUD/USD to fall further.

On the other hand, it could be the case that the issues with trade and Australia’s housing system are not particularly acute, and the currency could rise in spite of this pressure. Whatever the eventuality, this is a critical time for the AUD and investors tracking this currency would do well to watch it closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.