Avoid Kohl's Corporation Before Wall Street Gets Bored Of Retail Again

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is having some trouble growing its top-line even during the relatively booming economic time.

Reliably pulling in over $18B in annual revenue since 2011, the company is no slouch. The problematic part for investors is the fact top-line growth appears to have stalled since the company first crossed the $18B line six years ago:

KSS data by YCharts

Running 1,158 department stores, a website, 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle locations is no simple task. The business earns its keep. Problem is the management is having trouble squeezing any more profits out of its operations, likely due to pricing pressure brought about by competition with other retailers.

Stagnating Growth Rate

Free cash flow isn't showing any improvement on an annual basis, so the company's overall earnings haven't really been increasing. As the chart below shows, the company's best year was back in 2010:

KSS Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

The story looks pretty clear as to why this company, after a huge rally from $39 to $81 per share, isn't likely to continue the ascent and put a substantial beat on its previous all-time high of $79.07 hit back in 2015.

Fact is, total annual sales are stagnating, and as we see from the free cash flow figures, any improvement in cost efficiency hasn't been enough to actually grow the firm's earnings.

The Biggest Argument In Favor Of Kohl's At $71.88

There is one wildcard in the financial metrics here not to be underestimated, and that is the fact Kohl's has done a good job of cannibalizing its shares. Across all of the company's stable (stagnant!) metrics, the one which has shown real improvement from a shareholder's perspective is the fact this company has approximately 18% fewer shares outstanding today as it had back during the highs of 2015:

KSS Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

I think we all know the argument: Higher earnings per share because of shrinking share count means the stock should trade higher than it did back in 2015.

But even if it were the case, the company is going to report 18% higher earnings, and the stock is going to trade exactly 18% higher than its previous all-time high; a possible 18% gain here does not exceed my margin of safety hurdle set at 20%.

And worse, there is a fairly small dividend registering at just 3.38% yield to compensate for the evident lack of growth.

Kohl's May Be Under-Investing Into Its Operations

One can see the company is stagnating in terms of sales. This may be due to the company under-investing into the business. Since 2013, it has regularly invested just two-thirds of its depreciation expense. While many public companies want you to look at the EBITDA number, which ignores depreciation and amortization expenses, reinvesting into the business is a real cost required to perpetuate the success of any firm.

KSS Total Depreciation and Amortization (Annual) data by YCharts

Back when the company was growing its revenues and income was the period where new capital investments were exceeding depreciation and amortization expenses from 1990 to 2013.

The Safety Of The Dividend At Today's Yield - 3.38%

The dividend is safe for the foreseeable future at today's payout for the following reasons:

1. Cash earnings seem stable - There is no trend of eroding cash generation, and overall earnings have not demonstrated a lot of volatility with this business.

2. Kohl's has a big cushion of cash measuring at $1B.

3. The earnings give a strong coverage of the dividend and interest expenses.

KSS Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has the cash to increase the dividend or continue buying back shares. Kohl's Board of Directors has not shown a propensity to raise the dividend during booming times like this (as can be seen by the flat red line "Total Dividends Paid" in the chart above).

Therefore, it is most likely the company will secure itself by maintaining its large cash cushion in case of downturns and, during the meantime, continue plowing money into share buybacks which are convenient for the management because it helps to increase the equity-based compensation.

Meager Dividend Rate, Low Growth, All-time High Share Prices. What Could Go Wrong?

So there is a lot of downside here in Kohl's, because not only is growth in this name absent, but also there is a chance the market will recognize the deficiency again and pull some capital out.

After all, if Kohl's can't grow its top line during what is widely believed to be the best the American economy can even do these days in terms of delivering discretionary cash into consumers' pockets, where does Kohl's business have to go but down.

The business is in a phase of making hay while the sun shines. From an investor standpoint, however, the stock is at a precipice. Yes, it is absolutely possible the price of the stock will run another 50% up. But on the other hand, the business has clearly run out of ideas for how to beat its own sales and income records, and the department store business is not easy to grow monopoly. Kohl's fills a generic economic niche where competition is wide open. For the reasons above, there is no compelling reason for a long-term, business-minded investor to buy into this stock while it's soaring.

Avoid this name until the Mr. Market takes a pessimistic turn and offers Kohl's at a real discount, where you can achieve a superior yield on invested capital.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.