India Globalization Capital: Be Very Careful With The Stock

With large amount of fixed assets in India, Malaysia and Hong Kong and many subsidiaries operating in these countries, India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) seems a bit unique. Investors will need to be very careful while dealing with the shares. Right now, the company is trading at more than 59x sales, which seems extremely expensive. The fact that the company recently changed its auditor is something that investors will likely be concerned about.

Source: 10-K

Cannabinoid Alternative Therapies, Patent Applications And Revenue Sources

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and with facilities in Washington State and back office in Kochi, Kerala India, India Globalization Capital develops cannabinoid alternative therapies to treat Alzheimer, Parkinson, and pain.

With several applications for patents, the company did not seem to have any patent granted. Google patents throws some light on this matter. The image below provides further details:

Source: Google Patents

The last application seemed to be a new cannabinoid composition and method for treating pain. The application was filed in 2015. According to Google Patents, it is still pending. The image below provides further details. Please note that the name of the company is shown as original assignee:

Source: Google Patents

India Globalization intends to commence the commercialization of Hyalolex in 2018. This product consists of an alternative oral therapy, which should help deal with the symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The website contains valuable information about Hyalolex. Once users accept the disclaimer shown in the image below, the company’s website provides a long list of benefits of the cannabinoid for treating several diseases. Take a look at the images below for further details:

Source: Company's Website

Source: Company's Website

India Globalization notes on its website that two patents are filed on the company’s product. Investors should understand well that these patents are still not granted:

Source: Company's Website

Without a proper FDA process, India Globalization provides certain information about the doses that patients need to take. According to the website, for patients with mild to moderate symptoms, one dose of 1 ML at the breakfast and another one at dinner is enough. Those with advanced symptoms should take three doses per day as shown in the image below:

Source: Company's Website

With that about what seems to be the most significant business objective of India Globalization Capital, it should be added that the company has another business segment, legacy infrastructure. This second business segment has been the source of the company’s revenue in 2017 and 2018. Read the lines and revenue breakdown reported below:

“The legacy business has two drivers a) trading of infrastructure commodities like steel, and iron ore, among others and b) rental of heavy equipment. The legacy infrastructure business contributed 100% of the revenue in fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2018. In fiscal year 2017, our lead product Hyalolex was in its research and development phase and in fiscal 2018 we began production in anticipation of commercialization in the second half of 2018.” Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

Legacy Infrastructure

This segment, which has reported company’s 100% revenues in the past, seems to run businesses far away from the U.S., in Asia. India Globalization owns several subsidiaries in India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and other locations. They operate in very different industries that don’t seem to be connected. The following are some examples:

“Our subsidiary, Techni Bharathi Private Ltd (“TBL”) in India is responsible for heavy equipment rental, and its subsidiary IGC Enterprises Ltd. in Hong Kong is responsible for infrastructure trading.” “For the rental business, we supply equipment and operators to construction companies. This business is very small and limited to the city of Kochi in Kerala, India. In fiscal year 2018 we have three customers all of which are construction companies.” “In Malaysia, through our subsidiary Cabaran Ultima, we operated a real estate management business.” Source: 10-K

The list of subsidiaries is elevated. Take a look at the following image, which was provided in the last annual report. Note that none of the subsidiaries is in the United States:

Source: 10-K

What’s the matter with subsidiaries operating outside the United States? The fact that the company's assets are spread across several countries is a challenge for the SEC, and something that investors should keep in mind.

QR code-based blockchain PIA

In addition to the two segments noted, there is another business to highlight. It is a QR code-based system that India Globalization develops. It permits patients to enter the company’s website using a QR code. The most interesting is that this system will provide information about the dispensaries selling the company’s products. Additionally, India Globalization will be able to receive feedback from customers. Like it happens with other features of India Globalization, the QR code-based system is not ready. It is expected to be developed in 2019.

Employees And Facilities

As at March 31, 2018 the company had 16 employees, but including consultants and seasonal contract workers around the world, this number could be as high as 26.

Source: 10-k

Investors could check the location of the company’s headquarters in Maryland using Google maps. Additionally, the company is said to have other offices in Washington and Kochi, Kelara India. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-k

Balance Sheet

With total assets equal to $10.853 million as of March 31, 2018, comprising of $1.658 million in cash and cash equivalent and property, plant and equipment of $6.236 million, India Globalization seems to have large amount of fixed assets. That’s not all. The amount of properties has increased more than six times in the last year from March 31, 2017. Let’s tell it this way: the balance sheet is not that of a typical cannabis operator. The list of assets provided by the company is shown in the image below:

Source: 10-K

Let’s dig a bit more and check the properties. India Globalization shows interesting assets. Vehicles are worth $0.291 million, and the company owns land worth $5.174 million and plant and machinery worth $1.703 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: 10-K

Regarding the new land, these assets seem to be recently reclassified. Previously, it was recorded as investment, and now it is shown as land. Read the following lines for further details:

“In fiscal year 2018, land valued at $5.2 million was previously recorded as investment under non-current assets. This land has been reclassified as Property, Plant, and Equipment under non-current assets as we are pursuing options to monetize this asset.” Source: 10-k

The annual report says that the assets owned by one of the company’s subsidiaries worth $5.2 million are located in Nagpur, India. With this in mind, India Globalization seems more a real estate operator than a cannabis seller. Read the following lines for further details:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of liabilities is equal to $2.788 million with notes payable of $1.8 million and loans of $0.427 million, which does not seem worrying. Keep in mind that the company’s assets are much higher (on the balance sheet) than the total amount of liabilities. The image below provides the liabilities reported in the last annual report:

Source: 10-K

With that, the company could have some liquidity issues. If it needs to pay its debt, the company may have to sell some properties. It is difficult to know how easy it can be selling the properties in India. In addition, India Globalization seems to show certain financial risk. The interest rate is equal to more than 5%. Read the lines below for further details:

“As of March 31, 2018, the Company has four loans categorized as Loans Others from related parties totaling $427,500 at an average annual interest rate of 7.5%” Source: Prospectus

Revenues

The revenue lines show impressive revenue growth. On March 31, 2017, it was equal to $0.58 million, and on March 31, 2018, it was equal to $2.192 million. With that, the company is not profitable at the income level.

Source: 10-K

Investors should understand that this revenue growth does not seem sustainable in the long term. The revenue growth comes from trading commodities and the equipment rental businesses. The potential revenue growth from these businesses appear limited. The cannabis business could report large growth, but the company is not selling its product at the moment. The lines below provide further information on the revenue growth:

“In the fiscal year 2018, the contribution to revenue arose from trading commodities and the equipment rental businesses. In the fiscal year 2017, part of the revenue also arose from the real estate management business in Malaysia. In the fiscal year 2018, we did not consolidate revenue from the real estate management business but accounted for it as “held for sale,” instead. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase in the volume of trading in different types of steel and other infrastructure related material in and outside of India.” Source: 10-K

Equity Side And Market Capitalization

Using 30.764 million shares and 1.165 million shares that could be issued from the exercise of warrants at $4.05, the diluted market capitalization equals $129 million. The prospectus provides further details on the amount of shares outstanding:

Source: 10-K

With $1.65 million in cash and debt of $2.227 million, the enterprise value equals $129.5 million. Is this overvalued? Yes, it seems overvalued. With revenues of $2.19 million, the EV/Revenues equals 59x.

The CEO Salary And The Change Of The Auditor

The CEO is receiving a salary of $300,000 per year, which represents 13% of the total amount of revenues in the year ended March 31, 2018 and more than that of the year 2017. Is it not too elevated? It is something that investors will likely be concerned about. Additionally, the company pays an affiliate of the CEO $4,500 per month for office space. The company is making $2.192 million in revenues. Can the company not pay another office? Why does the company need to lease a company owned by the CEO?

“The Company owes the CEO eight months of salary or about $198,000. The 2018 stock award vests over one year. We pay an affiliate of our CEO $4,500 per month for office space and certain general and administrative services, provided in Maryland, and $6,100 per month for facilities and services provided in Washington State including in fiscal 2018 a one-time renewal fee of $106,283. These amounts are not intended as compensation to our CEO and therefore not included in the table.” Source: 10-k

The company hired a new accountant very recently. It is something that investors will likely be concerned about. Investors can execute their own due diligence visiting the company’s website.

“On April 11, 2018 the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors approved the appointment of Manohar Chowdhry & Associates (“MCA”) as our new independent registered public accounting firm.” Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With the information provided, India Globalization seems very overvalued at more than 59x sales. The company is not offering cannabis products at the moment, so it does not make any sense that it trades at such an expensive valuation. Additionally, the fact that many of the assets are located outside the U.S. is something that investors will likely be concerned about. Investors are encouraged to act with extreme caution on this name.

