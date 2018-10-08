Astaldi Files For Bankruptcy: Bonds Worth Investigating, Shares Worthless

We believe Astaldi shares are now worthless, while the company’s bonds are worth watching as the situation evolves.

It is likely that the judge will allow a “concordato in continuità” leading to a restructuring plan being draft by management and eventually approved by court within 180 days.

Astaldi applied for creditor protection “with reservation”, a type of arrangement allowed in Italy to continue doing business “as usual”.

Deciphering the subtleties among the different ways companies can file for bankruptcy in Italy isn’t easy - forget Chapter 11 rules. Enjoy our best efforts to forecast what will happen.

Italian construction company Astaldi filed for creditor protection last week. In the filing, the company said its targets, set in the 2018-2022 strategy plan, were no longer achievable.

Italian construction company Astaldi (OTC:ASTLY) filed for creditor protection last week on Friday.

In the filing, the company said its targets, set in its 2018-2022 strategy plan, were no longer achievable:

the delay in the sale process of the Third Bosporus Bridge due to the political and economic/financial events that recently affected Turkey during 2018, has required the adjustment of the entire capital and financial strengthening Plan.

At the time of the filing, Astaldi identified a couple of key moves, required immediately, that include:

the leasing of its business units to two newly-incorporated NewCos, fully owned by Astaldi S.p.A. The first NewCo includes the activities carried out through joint venture operations with international partners, while the second NewCo includes the activities performed directly through local branches

This procedure creates two new entities that may look like “Good Companies”, as opposed to the existing “Bad Company”. However, this doesn’t seem to anticipate the equivalent of a 363 sale of the “good companies”, for the benefit of creditors. The move is probably more like a legal trick to ensure that Astaldi may continue its day-to-day activity at best, trying also to secure new contracts, with existing stakeholders remaining as “owners” of these two new units, and due to benefit from their future performance/portfolio over the longer term.

In addition to this “spin off”, the company announced the need for the Italian equivalent of a DIP financing, as everybody could have guessed (the company has been fighting through a serious liquidity problem for the last few months):

new super senior (i.e. “pre deducibile”) financing and a capital increase, upon implementation of the composition with creditors proceeding referred to above, to support the business continuity of the Group.

The same group of Italian banks that refused to further support the company may be interested in supplying the new super senior financing, as first reported by Reorg Research:

Astaldi’s banks may convert a portion of their debt into equity by participating in a capital increase or through a restructuring process, sources close to the deal told Reorg. Alternatively or concurrently, lenders could provide the Italian construction company with a super senior new money facility - Reorg September 20th, 2018 report, subscription required.

We’ll come back to the capital increase later on, to examine from one side the odds that the Astaldi family retains control of the company at the end of the court-approved process, and what could happen to the Astaldi and IHI Corporation (OTCPK:IHICF) industrial strategic partnership that should have led IHI to acquire a significant minority stake in Astaldi, representing approximately 18% of its share capital and approximately 13% of the overall voting rights.

IHI Corp Q1 2018 slides, emphasis added, available at this link on Seeking Alpha

Some background:

A difficult environment, that includes banks struggling to reduce exposure to a failing sector

Southern European construction firms have been in the news - for the wrong reasons - for quite a while, as most high-yield debt investors are very well aware of.

To give you some sense of the economic landscape for the sector, at least here in Italy, you should consider what is happening to some of Astaldi’s competitors.

Condotte, the country’s third largest builder, filed for insolvency in July (link, in Italian).

CMC, another large construction company, is also in distress, with its bonds trading at high risk of default.

TreviGroup, a leader in underground engineering, has recently reached a standstill agreement with its banks.

Italian banks have billions at risk in the sector: it doesn’t come as a surprise that Astaldi’s repeated requests to increase their lending to the company fell on deaf ears, as most lenders were trying to reduce their exposure in the sector.

Foreign banks like Banco Santander were rumored to be disposing of their loan exposure to Astaldi back in April 2018:

The Spanish bank is approaching investors directly to sell as much as 50 million euros ($62 million) of loans as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to talk about it. Brokers are quoting the loans between 65 cents on the euro and 70 cents on the euro, the people said.

According to rumors in the Italian press, Unicredit Group, one Astaldi’s largest lenders, was also trying to reduce its exposure to the company - thus creating a negative domino effect on other lenders, whose new financing efforts would have been at risk of ending up helping a competitor lower its exposure.

Astaldi’s hopes to receive a € 60 million ($69 million) “bridge to equity” loan that was essential to the survival of the company around May/June 2018 (link, in Italian), finally vanished.

Betting against Astaldi - a strategy circulating among London trading desks

Astaldi’s Q1 2018 conference call was quite embarrassing for the company, as it faced a direct attack from Goldman Sachs, which had opened a short position on the company and studied an interesting strategy to benefit from it:

For Goldman Sachs’s Guillaume Saint, the knockout blow was at hand: he’d gotten Italian builder Astaldi to publicly concede that it was late on a loan payment. Goldman’s bet against the company was looking like a winner. Goldman’s "Fundamental Strategies Group" in London, headed by Leonie Morel, made shorting Astaldi one of its top-trade ideas. Morel’s team, including Saint, began meeting with clients in April to highlight the shortcomings of Astaldi’s turnaround plan; the trading desk bought credit-default swaps that pay off if the company falls behind on its debt obligations. Goldman had used the same tools to profit from the troubles of Spain’s Abengoa, which filed for creditor protection in 2015.

According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs purchased a Banco do Brasil loan, a few weeks before maturity, for less than 90 percent of its face value.

Banco do Brasil had been asked by Astaldi to extend the maturity of the loan, originally due on May 11, for a few months, or until the forecasted capital increase became effective.

Here is the transcript of Goldman Sachs questioning during Astaldi’s conference call:

Goldman Sachs: Okay. So you confirm that you've repaid this EUR 8.7 million amount that was due here last week, on the 11th? Astaldi Representative: So the item you're referring to, with regard to this amount, negotiations are underway with Banco do Brasil to see whether it is possible to postpone this repayment after the implementation of the plan -- of the financial plan. So we are currently discussing with them on whether this is possible. (transcript courtesy of Sentieo)

It is also interesting to note that the Astaldi family, through its financial arm Fin.Ast. loaned € 20 million to the company in the same time frame, as disclosed last week on Friday in an late evening filing containing some updated financial info:

The main changes during the year concern: the EUR 20 million loan, granted to the Parent Company in May 2018 by Fin.Ast., pending definition of the capital and financial strengthening manoeuvre the Company is currently working on.

We see the move, that was not revealed to the market at that time, as a final, hazardous attempt, made by the Astaldi family, to make the 2018-2022 strategy plan work as planned, to retain control of the company through the capital increase agreed with IHI Corporation.

It will be quite interesting to see how this loan will be treated in bankruptcy, as the capital increase never materialized.

Astaldi bonds “highly dispersed across investors”

Ownership of Astaldi bonds (€ 750 million + € 140 million, or roughly $ 1 billion) is believed to be spread across a large number of investors, including several private ones.

This may sound surprising for bonds whose minimum nominal lot is in the €100,000 ($115,000) range, but this is relatively common in some European markets, like Italy.

Quite often, these investors realize only when the company becomes distressed that they have put too much of their savings into a single basket.

A quick look at Bloomberg’s data seems to suggest that the percentage of institutional investors owning this specific name is relatively low:

This unusual ownership situation, approaching a potential restructuring, has certainly had an impact on Astaldi’s decision not to pursue an out-of-court restructuring.

As Reorg Research commented:

The notes are highly dispersed across investors and it would be difficult to get a majority of the bondholders to agree on a workout deal. Under the bond documentation, 75% of the noteholders are needed to achieve the changes. Reorg September 20th, 2018 report, subscription required.

Banks wouldn’t and couldn’t allow such a large part ($1 billion) of Astaldi’s debt to escape restructuring, through a “hold out” strategy.

It looks like some (institutional) bondholders are evaluating being represented by Paul Hastings, which already organized a webinar on Astaldi’s most recent developments, while some Italian private investors are trying to form a domestic group, coordinated through their forum activity, to be able to understand and follow this complicated bankruptcy procedure.

A quick look at most recent financials

Astaldi had to file a quick update including some of its H1 2018 data, after filing for bankruptcy and delaying its Q2 2018 conference call for two times in a row.

What we learned from this filing is that Astaldi had “lower revenues than at 30 June 2017, following substantial completion of some major international projects and slowdown of operating activities in Italy, the latter mainly being the result of an unfavourable macroeconomic situation for all the sector.”

Here is a break down of Astaldi’s overdue debt as of June 30th:

And here is Astaldi’s capital structure, as analyzed and resumed by Reorg Research at Q1 2018 end (liquidity has probably deteriorated since):

Salini Impregilo enters the picture

On October 3rd, Salini Impregilo (OTCPK:IMPJY) officially declared that it is “is closely following the developments involving companies in the construction sector both in Italy and abroad – including the Astaldi Group - with the aim of evaluating any potential option that is consistent with its core objectives of financial discipline and stakeholder value creation.”

While it made very little sense for Salini to evaluate debt-laden Astaldi, the reorganization might open opportunities that remain within Salini’s inorganic growth ambitions, as outlined in the company’s Q4 2017 conference call on March 15th, 2018:

Pietro Salini, Salini Impregilo S.p.A. - CEO, President & Director I will also reiterate the underlying business is strong, both in terms of growth prospect but also on financial soundness. The management will act prudently, when evaluating new business opportunity to ensure that we maximize our profit margin and ultimately reward to our shareholders.

Astaldi and Salini already cooperate on a few domestic key infrastructure projects, like the M4 Milan metro line and this announced high speed project:

On 2 March 2017, the Salini Impregilo Astaldi joint venture was awarded the contract worth €397 million to design and build the Naples - Cancello segment of the high speed Naples - Bari section. The works will be performed by Salini Impregilo (lead contractor, 60% share) and Astaldi (40%)

Conclusion

We believe that the court will accept, within roughly one week, Astaldi’s request of creditor protection, including the spin offs necessary for the company to continue operate on a day-to-day basis.

We are a bit skeptical about the possibility, for the Astaldi family, to retain their control of the company at the end of the court-supervised bankruptcy.

It was well known in the market that the Astaldi family did not have the financial strength to support, on their own, the capital increase forecasted in the original 2018-2022 strategy plan, hence the agreement with IHI Corporation.

Their financial position should be even weaker now, after the €20 million investment as last minute effort to avoid bankruptcy. No further comment has been made by IHI after Astaldi’s filing, so we can only comment that the existing agreement between Astaldi and IHI is legally void as some of its conditions are not going to materialize.

The new capital increase, if the restructuring project will go ahead as planned, will most likely wipe away the existing structure that allows the family to hold 69 percent of the voting rights on the company’s stock.

Salini might play an important role also in assisting Astaldi with some existing key infrastructure jobs, especially in the domestic market.

We believe Salini might be interested in cherry picking some parts of the company, while we see a full acquisition as less likely.

For sure, Astaldi will have to move away from its Build–operate–transfer business model, whose heritage is the necessity to quickly dispose of assets in a difficult political and economic environment (Turkey).

We believe Astaldi’s shares are worthless - or will end up being basically worthless at the end of the restructuring.

We see the bond as an interesting opportunity for risk-prone investors, who might have the patience to follow and decipher Astaldi’s bankruptcy developments - although we imagine the procedure will be neither easy nor quick.

Buying right now, at the beginning of the process represents, in our opinion, more a bet than a proper investment.

Astaldi’s 2020 bonds are trading in the 30 cents, as we write.

