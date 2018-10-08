Casey's General Stores Executes On Its Merchandise Strategy

The current operating environment for fuel retailers and C-store operators is providing more headwinds than tailwinds. Retail gasoline prices have gained by 24% since Q3 2017 as crude supply constraints have emerged both within the U.S. and internationally. Normally rising retail fuel prices are associated with margin compression for both fuels (as consumers spend more time looking for lower prices at the pump) and merchandise (as consumers react to spending more at the pump by spending less inside of the C-store). It is therefore surprising that, while the share price of Midwestern fuel retailer and C-store operator Casey's General Stores (CASY) has experienced a large amount of volatility since fuel prices began to rise in July 2017, its share price has still managed to increase by 15% over the same period (see figure).

Casey's is not the only company in the sector to have had its share price survive strong industry headwinds. Murphy USA's (MUSA) share price has also fared well, although in that case an extensive buyback program has driven the price appreciation. Casey's has also followed the buyback route over the last several quarters following a few years of high-margin, low-growth conditions in the sector, but the primary driver of its recent performance has been its merchandise and food segments.

Casey's C-stores have long been seen in the Midwest as more than just a place to buy gasoline due to their extensive non-fuel offerings such as prepared food products (their pizza is especially well-known to travelers). Since 2015 the company has leveraged this attribute by investing in a build-out of new C-stores despite expectations for low- or even negative-growth in fuel sales through the rest of the decade. It has also changed the way that many of its existing stores have operated by implementing pizza delivery and moving toward a 24-hour store model. At the same time the company cut costs at those stores that maintained their original operating model.

Casey's recognized the benefits of these changes when it reported the results of its FQ1 2019 earnings for the three months ended July 31. While the company's share price had already rebounded strongly during the period in anticipation of a good quarter despite the lack of any share repurchases over the period, investors responded to the report's release by quickly sending it several percentage points higher. Casey's ultimately beat the consensus GAAP EPS estimate by $0.24 (and a 30% YoY improvement) on a 24% increase to its revenue (the latter number also beating the consensus by $10 million).

Two major shifts from Casey's past earnings become apparent when delving into the FQ1 numbers. First, the company's segments are experiencing substantial demand weakness for both fuel and non-fuel products. While fuel sales on a same-store basis were relatively strong last year at 2.3% over the prior-year numbers, they barely grew at all in FQ1 2019, coming in with a mere 0.5% increase. Same-store sales growth for the Grocery & Other Merchandise segment came in at 3.2% YoY, in-line with recent first quarters but well below the 6-7% growth experienced in 2014 and 2015. The Prepared Food & Fountain segment's same-store sales growth in the latest quarter of 1.7% was down from recent years and well below the 11% FQ1 growth seen in 2014 and 2015.

This weak growth on a same-store basis makes the second major shift to Casey's recent margins all the more notable. The Fuel and Grocery & Other Merchandise segments' margins in FQ1 were both at the highest levels reported by the company for any quarter in the last two years. Only the Prepared Food & Fountain segment's margin was lower than in the FY 2017 and FY 2018 FQ1 periods, but only slightly. Gross margin was lower than when petroleum was trading at a fraction of its current price (see figure) but still high relative to both the last decade and management's annual guidance. Management attributed some of the YoY decline to its overall margin to "increased promotional activity" associated with its recent 50th anniversary celebration.

Casey's recent performance is a direct result of its expansion and overhaul efforts over the last several years. Weakening demand has not translated into reduced margins due to two factors: the presence of higher-margin products in its product mix and the conversion of stores into formats that are capable of supporting higher-margin fuel products such as diesel, biodiesel, and premium gasoline. This latter factor was best illustrated by the Fuels segment's ability to achieve substantial YoY margin growth despite stagnate demand. Likewise, the fact that margins have remained high even as the company's new locations have become operational has strongly contributed to earnings: its total fuel sales volume in FQ1 was 6.5% higher YoY despite a much more modest 0.5% increase over the same period on a same-store basis; comparable revenue increases were also reported for the other two non-fuel segments.

Casey's continues to hold onto the option of future buybacks in the form of a $300 million authorization, although it has no plans to make any repurchases under that at this time so that it can instead focus on implementing its Value Creation Plan. That plan has already begun to contribute to earnings via higher fuel margins despite being in the early stages, and further product optimization is expected to occur in coming quarters.

Investors responded very positively to Casey's FQ1 earnings, reversing a share price slump that had developed in the first four months of the year over concerns of margin compression in response to higher fuel prices. I want to conclude by pointing out that Seeking Alpha contributor The Specialist predicted just such an outcome in a short but prescient article published back in June 2015. That article argued that margin compression concerns at the time were overblown in light of the strong same-store sales growth that Casey's non-fuel segments were then reporting. Three years later it is clear that Casey's is not nearly as exposed to non-fuel margin compression as its peers, and that it has the ability to maintain earnings growth moving forward through the combination of expanded operations and maintained margin strength.

