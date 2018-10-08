Equity CEFs:  A Reminder Of Why Discounts And Premiums Matter

Morgan Stanley announced Thursday that it would merge its Emerging Markets fund (MSF) into its Emerging Markets Portfolio fund, thus unlocking the NAV value.

On the other hand, sometimes investors can get bailed out when a fund is at a steep discount. That just happened in a fund in the worst performing sector.

Those who invest in CEFs based on yield and reputation while ignoring their CEF's premium valuation, do so at their peril.

How to make lemonade when all you've got is lemons. The emerging market sector has been the worst performing sector this year and no fund has seen a worse NAV performance than the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets fund (MSF), $16.72 market price, $17.30 NAV, -3.3% discount, down -15.15% through October 5th, 2018.

The following table sorts all of the equity CEFs I follow that have negative total return NAV performance YTD. For the US markets, which are still up fairly substantially YTD, seeing roughly 30 of the 100 or so equity CEFs I follow having a negative NAV performance is just an indication of how poorly overseas markets have performed comparatively, and no where is that worse than in the emerging market CEFs, where the worst two performers are showing double digit NAV losses YTD.

Equity CEF Performances - Sort By YTD Negative Total Return NAV

What you'll notice however, is a fund's total return market price performance (column to immediate right), can be quite a bit different than its NAV performance and I want to point out a couple funds on this list, starting with MSF, because as you can see, MSF's market price return isn't so bad compared to its NAV return.

Just last Thursday, October 4th after the close, Morgan Stanley announced:

After considering the recommendation of the Fund’s investment adviser, the Board of Directors of the Fund determined that it would be in the best interest of stockholders of the Fund to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization by and between the Fund and Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., on behalf of its series Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”), pursuant to which substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund would be transferred to MSIF Emerging Markets and stockholders of the Fund would become stockholders of MSIF Emerging Markets, receiving shares of common stock of MSIF Emerging Markets equal to the value of their holdings in the Fund (the “Reorganization”).

From what I read, MSF shareholders will now become shareholders of Morgan Stanley's Emerging Markets Portfolio mutual fund (MGEMX), one of five emerging market mutual funds Morgan Stanley manages, all of which are down anywhere from -15% to -18% YTD.

Note: Not all of each fund's information can be shown in a screenshot

What it comes down to is that MSF was the Closed-End version of MGEMX, with very similar holdings, weightings and even the same fund managers. Which is why the NAV performances of the two funds are virtually the same.

Before Thursday's after the close announcement, MSF shareholders were looking at around a -16.1% market price decline for the year. But on Friday, MSF jumped from $15.00 to $16.72, a $1.72 price increase or 11.5%. By unlocking the NAV value, minus a time and shareholder approval discount, MSF shareholders are suddenly only down -6.5% for the year.

Why did Morgan Stanley do this? I'm guessing to bolster its Emerging Markets Portfolio fund, by far the largest of its emerging market mutual funds at over $1 billion in assets, but with emerging markets in a tailspin and investors likely to take further tax losses and redeem shares before year end, an injection of over $200 million in cash and securities from MSF could help the fund recover quicker in better times. The merger is scheduled to close in early 2019.

Herein lies a valuable lessen for shareholders. Though MSF shareholders were down -16.1% before the announcement, they will be the ones who are largely bailed out when compared to say, shareholders of MGEMX. All because they held onto their CEF shares at a -14% discount. I have said many times that in a worst case scenario, your true financial interest in a CEF is NOT the market price but rather the NAV. This is not to say that you won't avoid funds that can have bear market performance periods and certainly emerging markets are known for their boom, bust cycles, but at least you put yourself in a much better position that something good might happen when you invest in a CEF at a wide discount rather than one at a lofty premium.

The Collapse Of The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Fund

One fund I have written negatively about many times is the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global fund (HTY), $7.16 market price, $7.92 NAV, -9.6% discount, 8.9% current market yield, a CEF that typically traded at a premium market price valuation though I could never understand why.

I last wrote about HTY earlier this year in February, Equity CEFs: Is That Insanity Or Opportunity Knocking, when HTY was at $9.66 ($7.16 today) and had moved back up to a lofty market price premium even though its NAV was down YTD. This is a fund that either because of its very small size ($87 million in assets) and/or extremely high yield, could magically ascend to up to 20% market price premiums time and time again even while its NAV was essentially a ramp down over the years due to an NAV yield it couldn't cover. Here is HTY's 5-Year NAV graph not including distributions, i.e. pure NAV erosion.

It was shocking to me that anyone would buy a fund simply because of a double digit yield when all you had to do was graph HTY's NAV (XHTYX) and see that there was no way this fund could continue paying the uber high distributions it did.

Heck, even a distribution cut in early 2017 (it's third since inception) didn't stop HTY from trading back up to a 10% to 15% premium earlier this year. Here is HTY's 5-year Premium/Discount chart.

In other words, HTY was able to maintain a lofty premium valuation for years even while its NAV was eroding during one of the great bull market periods in history. How could investors not see that this was a disaster waiting to happen?

This is a perfect example of how, unlike MSF, the odds of something bad happening dramatically increase and it finally did when John Hancock cut HTY's distribution again in August from $0.22/share to $0.16/share, a -27% haircut. And as you can see in the chart above on the far right, HTY's premium has evaporated and it now trades at a -9.6% discount, its widest since the financial crisis of 2008.

What To Take Away From All Of This

This is not a recommendation to buy one fund over another as neither HTY or especially MSF are having good NAV performance years compared to US market focused CEFs. My point simply is that most investors in CEFs have no idea there is another valuation metric to CEFs other than their market price so why not put that advantage of following discounts and premiums to work for you. Look what would have happened to these funds if their valuations were reversed when these events took place.

Let's start with MSF. Let's assume MSF was at a lofty premium when Morgan Stanley announced that it was going to merge the fund into one of its mutual funds. However improbable that might be during a bear market in emerging markets, I've seen crazier things happen with CEFs. But if such an event took place, MSF's market price would have dropped down to its NAV, thus negating any bonus of unlocking the NAV value.

And in the case of HTY, if John Hancock announced a distribution cut when the fund was at a wide discount, there's a chance the fund would actually go up on such news instead of plummeting. I've seen that happen many times because smart investors know that a cut in a fund's distribution can actually be a positive development if it better aligns the fund's distribution with its income, thus making it easier for the NAV to grow in the future rather than deteriorate.

Conclusion

I'm not saying go out and buy CEFs at the widest discounts and expect good things to happen since you will probably be disappointed. What I am saying is that in a more difficult market environment for CEFs, which I believe we have entered now, you need to put yourself in the best position to see good things happen even if you own an emerging market fund during a bear market in emerging markets.

Because even if you owned the worst performing CEF at NAV this year, you may find it was still a better investment at a discount than the one that traded at a hefty market price premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.