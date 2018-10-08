Dream Global REIT: German Real Estate Yielding Close To 6% - Assessing The Risks

I highlight some actual risks, like potential tax changes, that investors should keep an eye on.

Dream Global, however, has little to fear from interest rates in North America. Rates in the Eurozone are unlikely to rise meaningfully.

This is linked to the rising rate environment which triggered a sell-off in REITs worldwide.

After making new highs in September, the unit price of Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) has retreated suddenly, giving back 11.5% from its peak.

This pull back is not company-specific. Most REITs worldwide have experienced similar declines due to the recent rise in bond yields, U.S. treasuries in particular.

In my opinion, investors should not fear a rising rate environment in Europe, where the REIT operates. But before jumping in to buy the dip, they must be comfortable with other risks, such as potential tax changes.

Hawkish Fed Triggers Sell-Off in REITs

Investors in Dream Global REIT may have wondered why the unit price plunged in the past few days. In fact, the REIT now trades at levels not seen since April (Toronto-listed units, in C$):

DRG.UN data by YCharts

This price action should be viewed in the context of the general sell-off that just took place in the REIT space:

PSR data by YCharts

Be it the U.S. REITs (PSR), the European ones (IFEU), or the global index (RWO), no geography was spared by the market. Granted, on average, the pull-back was less than the -11.5% registered by Dream Global. However, Dream Global's units had risen in such spectacular fashion since January (and earlier) that it's no wonder that the correction was more pronounced.

Why is this happening? Of course, one should look at interest rates for the answer, with the perceived hawkishness of the Fed, and the recent surge in Treasury yields, well-documented in recent days. Higher interest rates affect REITs in two ways:

They make bonds more attractive relative to REITs, as an income play.

Over time, they increase the financing costs for REITs, which typically have sizeable leverage (50% loan-to-value or more).

It's up to each investor to decide whether, on a risk-adjusted basis, they prefer to hold 10-year government bonds yielding 3.2% or a European REIT yielding 5.9% at the time of writing. It's obviously a matter of portfolio allocation.

What I will discuss here is the second bullet point, the potential effect of rate hikes on the operating performance of Dream Global REIT.

Dream Global's Performance Will Be Unaffected By The Fed

The ECB simply cannot raise interest rates

Since Dream Global's assets are located in the Eurozone (Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria), the REIT's mortgage debt is denominated in Euros, with euribor the benchmark against which the interest rate of each mortgage is set. Therefore, Dream Global's financing costs depend on what happens in Europe rather than what the Fed does.

What's the outlook for rates in the Eurozone? For some time, there has been talk that the European Central Bank ("ECB"), starting 2019, will follow the Fed's footstep and start raising interest rates in the region. I clearly don't expect the rates to rise significantly in the Eurozone. The thing is, rate hikes would quickly make most members of the currency union insolvent. The chart below shows the indebtedness of European governments as a percentage of GDP:

Source: Rabobank based on Eurostat data

With such debt burdens, most governments are already struggling to service their debt at the current low rates. And it has to be said that the current suppressed rates are only made possible by the ECB's purchases of European government bonds, which complement the low nominal rates set by the central bank.

The recent jitters surrounding the Italian budget are further proof that the stability of the union is on a knife edge. The case of Japan has shown that rates can remain low for an extremely long period. I don't expect inflation to force the hand of the ECB either: deflationary pressures from demographic trends and technical progress should keep inflation muted. Below is the recent history of inflation in Germany, where Dream Global has most of its assets:

Source: FocusEconomics

Forecasts for the full year 2018 and 2019 are 1.8% and 1.7% respectively, hardly an hyperinflationary environment.

With this in mind, I expect any rate hikes from the ECB to be very slow and moderate. The impact on Dream Global's average cost of debt should be limited.

Dream Global's balance sheet is stronger than in the past

In addition, the REIT has done a good job reducing its leverage over the past few quarters, and now targets a leverage of 40%. This would provide some protection in case the assets' prices themselves receded.

Source: June 2018 investor presentation

The Yield Is Starting To Look Attractive Again

Distributions close to 6%

Following the recent correction, at a price of C$13.6 at the time of writing, the distribution yield is approaching the 6% mark (5.9% at present). This is a yield that's not been available since April. I would not rush into the units at this point (see also the risks below), but if the sentiment in the stock market continues to deteriorate, attractive entry points could appear.

Upside potential

In a previous article, I estimated that if Dream Global REIT's continues to deliver on its strategy, there could be 10% to 15% potential for the distributions. This is, however, dependent on the German economy remaining strong and the tax structure remaining unchanged (see below).

The Real Risks to Monitor

Global economy

As we discussed, interest rates are not my main concern when assessing Dream Global's prospects. The state of the German economy is a more important factor to determine the outlook of the local real estate market there, and, in turn, Dream Global's capacity to retain its tenants and rental income.

This risk is common to all commercial REITs, but as Germany is an open economy with a strong exposure to exports, it could conceivably suffer more from a trade war and/or a global recession.

Tax changes

A risk more specific to Dream Global is that of having to support higher taxes at the trust's level, which would diminish the distributions:

Source: risk section of the 2017 annual report

The Trust remains confident in its ability to remain exempt from material taxation:

Therefore, although the current tax law is still somewhat uncertain with respect to foreign investment funds holding German assets directly, we do not believe that the current and the new laws, respectively, will have a material impact on us, irrespective of whether it is the Dundee FCPs or the Dundee FCP Unitholders that are determined to be the taxpayer. Source: company's annual information form

According to Dream Global, if the risk did materialize, the impact would be around 16% of the profit from its German properties:

For those corporate entities that are subject to German taxation and if the Dundee FCPs or Dundee FCP Unitholders were subject to German taxation: The current rate of corporate income tax payable would be 15.825%, including a 5.5% solidarity surcharge. Source: company's annual information form

At this stage it's difficult to assess how this will play out. I remain invested as I consider the potential adverse impact would not be dramatic, and the REIT has the potential to improve its revenue in parallel. But it's something to keep in mind, and we will hopefully get some clarity on that front in the next few quarters.

Takeaway

The recent price action in Dream Global's units is the result of the general sell-off in the REIT space, driven by rising interest rates. Interest rate risk is unlikely to affect the company, however, so the current yield of 5.9% may start to look attractive.

However, there are other risks to keep in mind when making a decision. A global crisis that would affect the German economy, and potential adverse tax developments, need to be on investors' radar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUNDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.