Searching For And Suffering Great Funds - Weekly Blog #545

My Perspective

Commercially for the most part, I manage mutual fund-only long-term accounts for both institutions and wealthy individuals. In general, I and my associate Hylton Phillips-Page attempt to construct equity portfolios that contain Good Funds and Great Funds. The dividing line between the two is the long-term fear and greed ratio. In some cases, this can be translated into the tolerance for embarrassment. To paraphrase what Warren Buffett has said, he would prefer an investment whose path is an uneven compound growth of 12% over a more even 10%.

Our Three Bucket Tasks

Exercising experience, judgement, and a lot of performance and portfolio data, we divide the fund universe into three buckets.

The first bucket are possible candidates for the great fund managers, which is a small group.

The second bucket are the good funds that most of the time produce satisfactory results.

The third and largest bucket are the other funds, which should be studied to identify characteristics to be avoided. These observations require long records to be reviewed and entail visits to managers, their staff, competitors, and clients.

Numbers Filters

Analyze the fund's record under the same portfolio manager, pretty much the same staff, senior management, and the same investment and commercial goals. Some minor adjustments can be made, but if there are too many, we need to begin the analysis at the point where these inputs are reasonably stable. Thus, a stable universe is created.

The next step is to compare the manager's relative quarterly performance quintile among the appropriate peer group over 40 quarters. A good manager's performance will be in the mid quintile and the next highest performance quintile between 24 and 30 times during the 40 quarters. In the remaining quarters, the preponderance of the quarters should favor the top quintile over the bottom quintile.

Great managers will spend most of their time in the best quintile. However, the second most likely placement will be in the bottom quintile. Those quarters need to be examined carefully. Great managers are often out of phase with the current market and give up current market opportunity for capital preservation. Thus, the worst quintile performance is often a small absolute gain or loss. Large losses need special explanation. It would help if a bad quarter is followed by a top quintile performance.

The Human Filter

Investments are an art form based on a mix of personalities operating at the same time. Too often investors treat the short hand of numbers as reality. The interaction of the various personalities throughout the ecosystem of the fund drives the results. In discussions with the various participants, total intellectual honesty should not be expected. I have learned to group responses into categories in order to build a more complete picture from the various fragments. The following is an example of this approach:

Good fund managers limit their cash to 5-10% of assets and are politically sensitive in their organizations to clients. They try to avoid excess volatility and are often top-down thinkers, motivated by the long-term prospects of promotion translated into money.

Great managers will use cash as a residual, primarily when they can't find attractive holdings. Thus, cash holdings in extreme cases could rise to 50%. They are very individualistic in many of the things they do. They will occupy the best and worst quintiles more frequently than the more controlled good managers. Great managers are very bottoms-up and are detail oriented in their thinking. Their preferred time-period is a lifetime, but they will sell when disappointed. These are "rare ducks" who are quite introspective and may not provide the best interviews. Rarely will they enter crowded stocks and are contrarian by nature. They are hard-working and would probably fit in with the current Chinese work effort of 12-hour days, six days a week. When focused, they are good observers of people and consumer trends. They feel deeply when they make mistakes and try to learn from them, even though they often repeat the same types of mistakes. When they are early into a stock, they can hold the position for a long period of time. These can produce what Peter Lynch called "ten baggers", or gains of ten times or more the original investment.

Image Control/Columbus Day Perspective

Most successful professional investors are by nature private people and don't like to discuss their current investment thinking. Several of them overcome their shyness, driven by commercial needs, to bring new money under their management. Often, others have the responsibility to use the successful investor's record and skills to make them both rich. One of the fears of the successful manager is that the public relations machine will exaggerate the investor's accomplishment.

Monday in the US we have a national holiday, Columbus Day, to celebrate the popular view of his discovery of America. In truth, he never landed on the North American continent. Prior to his voyage, at least two other explorers landed here. Nevertheless, there are aspects of his life that some of the great managers have paralleled in their own careers. These are:

A man of great conviction [right in concept and wrong in details]. Could not raise the money for the exploration at home and went abroad to Spain. Leveraged the Queens' jewels to get the needed cash. Diversified risks by having three ships, tow returned. Lost control of the theme upon completion of his successful voyage. His discovery was an excuse for US politicians to grant an important urban political group of union workers a national holiday. No similar holiday exists in either Spain or Italy.

Thus, an investor's success becomes a commercial vehicle for the greater success of others.

Where to Hunt?

As every single day is a day to think about the search for great managers, what does last week possibly signal?

For the week, six of the seven biggest market performance leaders tracked commodities. Five of the seven worst performers were stock indices. While most funds declined, there were some winners that gained more than 1% for the week - Base Metals Funds, Agricultural Commodity Funds, Precious Metals (Gold) Funds, Natural Resources and Energy Funds. DOES THIS MEAN THAT THE MARKET IS MORE CONCERNED ABOUT INFLATION THAN GROWTH? Longer-term targets of future opportunity: Longevity Care and Management, Food allocations, Disruptions to come from AI/VR, TIPS.

Conclusions: