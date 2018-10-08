Alibaba: Price Keeps Dropping, I Keep Buying

The valuation is on the cheap side, but how cheap depends on the preference of the individual investor.

Alibaba stock has been punished since the beginning of the summer, and this is an opportunity for long-term investors.

Alibaba (BABA) is a long-term favorite of mine, and has been for awhile now. So far this year the stock has been getting pushed further and further down, which in my eyes is creating a larger opportunity to buy at a discount.

YTD BABA is down ~16%. However, the stock had a nice run from late-April up until mid-June, when BABA reached its all-time high of $210. Since reaching this point, the stock has been plummeting back down to its current position of $154.

Source: Morningstar

Shown below, BABA stock is not necessarily cheaper than it was earlier in the year. To justify cheap or expensive all depends on your preferred valuation metric. P/S has fallen as Alibaba's revenue has been consistently increasing at strong, double-digit percentages. As of June 2018, revenues grew ~60% YoY. However, profits have not shown the same strength which explains the stagnation of P/E. While Over the same period, net income fell by ~43% partly due to funneling funds into food-delivery system, Ele.me.

Source: Morningstar

What changed to warrant this downturn?

Expanding the Business

Alibaba has been locked into a battle with main competitor Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) over the control of China's rising food-delivery market. The food delivery market was worth ~$37 billion in China as of 2017, with more than 300 million customers. This is a long-term play by Alibaba as it will help to grab customers and market share, but will cost up front.

Source: Google

Alibaba has also expanded into the cloud market. I am very bullish on this move. The segment has been growing at 3-digit percentages for the past few quarters and is also the leader in the Chinese market. This market is expected to reach $20 billion in value by 2020 with Alibaba forecasted to own ~30% of the market (~$6.6 billion).

Source: The Economist

We have seen the growth and dominance of cloud computing in the US, with the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Amazon pouring millions into these segments. Amazon has recently reported that it has increased its cloud market, a more than $17 billion segment, by 49% in Q1 of 2018. This shows the potential of the Chinese cloud market, which the government has stated is in its infancy as of 2015.

US-China Tensions

The trade war has been a major negligence in the eyes of Jack Ma. In September Ma announced that the increased tensions from the US have caused him to rescind his promise to create 1 million US jobs.

On top of this, Alibaba stated that it would 'thrive' without the US if a major trade war should come into fruition. If the trade war causes US goods to become to expensive, the company will abandon the products and outsource to other countries or product them domestically. Vice Chairman Tsai stated that they do not want to abandon the US but are prepared to.

US companies are actually embracing the Chinese company. For example, Kroger has begun selling its products on Alibaba's Tmall site and Starbucks is using Ele.me to deliver. The US government seems to see a problem with this. While it is not a US company selling the end product, there are plenty of US companies involved in the process. Alibaba is using American products on its platforms as there is a demand for those products. However, if the US government continues to fight the Chinese these products will no longer have an international platform to call home.

Conclusion

Alibaba is still the e-commerce leader within China. This is important to remember as this is Alibaba's main segment. Core commerce consisted of 63% of sales as of the most recent quarterly report, equivalent to RMB 53 billion of RMB 81 billion. As of this report, Alibaba held 58% of the market in China, with second place JD.com holding 16%.

Source: Alibaba

While analyst's ratings do not matter to everyone, it is important to note that analysts overwhelming are in favor of BABA stock. 44 of 49 analysts rate a BUY on the stock, with an average target price of $230.09/ADR.

Source: Barron's

This is fueled by the massive increase in forecasted profitability with the next couple years. By 2020, the expectation is that EPS will have increased over 70% from 2018 estimates to $9.65. I am expecting this to be lower given that there will be more money invested into the Ele.me business and this has not yet been accounted for in the following forecast. It is also unclear who will be the winner within the food delivery war, as market share is neck-and-neck.

Source: Barron's

Although there is some uncertainty around valuation and forecasts, I am still buying BABA stock. P/FE is lower than the historical average at 26x, opposed to 30x. P/S is also lower sitting at 10x compared to the historical average of 17x. If the stock continues to plunge then these metrics will become even cheaper. For those who have a higher cost-basis, this current decline seems to be opportune for decreasing that and increasing your margin of error.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BABA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.