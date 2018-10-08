Houghton Mifflin: Riverside Divestiture And Reaffirmed Guidance Strengthen The Thesis

Right after I published Houghton Mifflin: Left For Dead, Even As Turnaround Taking Hold And Poised For Cyclical Rebound, the Company announced the divestiture of its Riverside segment for $140 million ($135 million net of transaction expenses). This was a great deal for Houghton Mifflin (NASDAQ:HMHC), given this was a non-core and declining business. The transaction multiple was 1.8x cash revenue, versus HMHC trading at just 1.0x. If you apply a 1.8x multiple to the total enterprise, it would imply a stock price of $15 per share (+140% upside). So, this was a good deal for HMHC. Management intends to reinvest proceeds from the transaction into the faster growing Extensions business.

The Riverside divestiture closed on October 1st, and on the morning of October 5th, HMHC updated its FY guidance to reflect the divestiture. They also reaffirmed guidance for the continuing operations:

"The Company's outlook for its continuing operations is unchanged, and the revision reflects changes resulting from the transaction only."

In addition, AAP data for market growth indicates that that the market grew 8% in July and 1% in August. Together, July and August comprise ~40% of annual industry sales, making them the two most important months of the year. This growth stands in contrast to market declines in the first half of 2018 of nearly 14%.

Together, (I) management's reaffirmation of guidance and (II) the AAP data suggesting growth in the third quarter significantly reduces the near-term risk around HMHC's operating performance. This allows investors to focus on the significant market growth coming in 2019 and 2020, as the adoption cycle ramps up.

Analysts expect HMHC to deliver ~flat billings growth in the important third quarter, which typically comprises over 40% of annual billings. And in the fourth quarter, analysts expect HMHC's billings to be down 1% versus last year. These undemanding expectations for HMHC are likely to prove very conservative. AAP market growth was down ~14% in the first half of 2018, yet HMHC's billings growth was down just 1.5%. AAP market growth is pacing up 4-5% in the 3rd quarter, and if HMHC continued to take market share, that would imply third quarter billings up mid-to-high single-digit %. These results would significantly beat anaylsts' expectations and should be received very favorably by the market.

However, the most important and exciting aspect of HMHC's opportunity is the growth and free cash flow generation it should experience after 2018. As I detailed in my prior article, HMHC should generate more than $300mm of FCF over the next two years, equivalent to nearly 50% of its market capitalization. This implies an FCF yield for HMHC's stock of well over 20%.

HMHC seems to have been forgotten and left for dead, as many of its long-term holders have given up. However, this has created an opportunity to buy HMHC trading near its all-time lows, right as the new management team's turnaround is taking hold, and its industry is poised for a cyclical upturn. I believe that HMHC's third quarter earnings report next month and execution on 2019/20 adoptions will validate my thesis and result in strong performance for HMHC's stock.

Disclaimer: Do not rely on the information set forth in this write-up as the basis upon which you make an investment decision - please do your own work. The author and his family, friends, employer, and/or funds in which he is invested may hold positions in and/or trade, from time to time, any of the securities mentioned in this write-up. This write-up does not purport to be complete on the topics addressed, and the author takes no responsibility to update this write-up in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.