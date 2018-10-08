Silver: $16.10 Target Coming Up?

We are going to look at the daily chart for the gold and silver markets using a combination of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) indicators and Fibonacci resistance trend lines and Fibonacci retracements.

Gold: $1268 Target?

Gold last traded at $1207.50, up about $5.90 or $6. The average price was $1204. The market trading above the average price is a bullish indication that the daily trend is bullish and the first target is $1208. The second target for the day is $1215.

If we incorporate the Fibonacci trend line resistance levels, the market has broken through that first level of resistance. The fan-line trend line resistance was broken at about $1200, which the market penetrated that aggressively, going right into the supply zone of the VC PMI to $1208 to $1215. The market then reverted a little back to the average price of $1204, tested that and is resuming the uptrend.

Once we close above the $1215 level, the next target will be around $1230 or $1228/$1229, which is the second level of the Fibonacci trend line resistance. A close above $1229 would activate the third Fibonacci trend line resistance which puts us into the $1263 area, very close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of $1268.

Silver: $16.10 Target?

The silver market is trading last at $14.7250, up 13.50. The average price is $14.65. The market trading above the average price is bullish, activating the sell 1 (S1) level of $14.74 for the day, which I believe has been completed as I write this report, and activating the sell 2 (S2) target of $14.90.

The Fibonacci trend line resistance levels in silver indicate that a rally all the way up to $15.11 or $15.12. The 23% Fibonacci retracement is roughly at around $14.88/$14.89. Closing above $14.90 would be closing above the VC PMI supply or resistance zones, which would activate the higher targets of the Fibonacci trend line resistance of $15.16. A close above $15.16 would activate the target of $15.61, which is very close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of $15.85 and extends all the way up to $16.10 as a target using the Fibonacci trend line resistance trend line levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, JNUG GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.