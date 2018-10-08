AMD: End Of Lock-Up Period, Shares Fall

Executive Summary

AMD's (AMD) share price has fallen in the past 4 days. I attribute this to Credit Suisse (CS) potentially selling their holding. Additionally, I discuss insider sales from the past 2 months.

Lock-Up Agreement Comes To An End

On July 30, 2018, AMD's largest shareholder, Mubadala, sought to sell 22 million shares of AMD. To do so, given this large number of shares to be sold, they had to be sold to an institution. The buyer was Credit Suisse Securities (CS). A lock-up agreement was set up, whereby Credit Suisse would not be able to sell AMD shares for 60 days. Given that Credit Suisse, a leading investment bank is holding on to more than 50% gains in a very short period of time, I suspect that Credit Suisse may have started to sell their AMD position.

Given that September 30 was a Sunday and the market was closed, there does appear to be some coincidental timing with Credit Suisse being able to sell their shares starting Monday of this week, and AMD's share price falling roughly 10% in the following 4 days.

Moreover, Credit Suisse's own analyst, John Pitzer had stated that AMD was ''more fully valued than cheap'' when Pitzer's note was written back at the end of August when the share price traded for $25.67. At the time, Pitzer put out a neutral rating with a target share price of $13.50 (roughly 50% downside potential) - which leads this author to believe that Credit Suisse may be using the opportunity now to lock in a gain from its AMD shares.

Short Interest Falls

AMD's short interest has been trending lower in the past 6 months. Many short sellers towards the back end of March, early April 2018, believed that AMD was overvalued. Then, AMD released strong beats in its Q2 2018 results (which I have argued positively benefitted from a change in its accounting recognition).

This beat caused its share price to rise. However, given AMD's large number of short sellers in the stock, what followed was an epic short squeeze, as short sellers were forced to cover their positions at ever-increasing prices, pushing AMD's share price higher.

Insiders Sell

Looking back over this lock-up period of August-September, we can see an unprecedented number of insider selling from AMD's C-Suit. Admittedly, some of the insider selling was done to satisfy tax obligations. For example, of the $12 million Dr. Su sold in August, some of it was made irrevocably to cover taxes. Nevertheless, there were plenty more sales made by Dr. Su and her team throughout this period, to lock in gains.

However, I do not blame management. They have a legitimate opportunity to lock in strong gains. After all, this is the first time in more than 10 years that AMD's share price has been so high. Looking back over AMD's year to date performance and it has been a terrific year for AMD thus far. AMD's shares have rallied and left both Intel's (INTC) and Nvidia's (NVDA) share performance in the dust.

Takeaway

I continue to believe that AMD is overvalued. And given the fact that management sold such a large number of shares during the August-September lock-up period, I suspect that management may also believe that AMD's present valuation might be a touch overvalued.

