Ford: Bulls Vs. Bears

Seeking Alpha readers seem to support the bullish case, though there is ample skepticism about Ford's plans, the economic picture, and secular trends.

Bears caution against a value trap, arguing that the restructuring plan will consume more of the company's resources, and over a longer period, than anticipated. Its long-term strategy is uninspiring.

Bulls argue that the stock is cheap, that its announced restructuring will improve profitability. Ford's generous dividend is popular with bulls, and seen as safe.

Written by Nathaniel E. Baker, Seeking Alpha editor and contributor.

Ford Motor Company (F) shares have fallen to nine-year lows as eroding profits and headwinds from tariffs have punished the stock. The company has already revised earnings guidance downward for this year and launched a three- to five-year restructuring plan aimed at improving profitability and competitiveness. Just Friday, Ford announced it would cut an unspecified number of salaried jobs.

Amid all the doom and gloom, some bullish voices have emerged on Seeking Alpha. They argue that the stock is cheap and that the dividend is a great incentive to hold it for the long haul. Just as vociferously, the bearish case shouts caution, citing dwindling profits, a levered balance sheet, and macro headwinds. Who's right? Only time will answer that question. In the meantime, we have selected three convincing bullish arguments and three compelling bearish ones to set the stage. Read on.

Bulls

Ford remains "highly profitable" with strong cash flows and is positioning itself to improve profitability in the future, writes Jonathan Weber. While the anticipated $11 billion pre-tax restructuring charges are a point of concern, the company should still generate $9 billion in free cash over the coming years. That is more than enough to maintain the $2.9 billion dividend payment. With $36 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, Ford has "substantial financial firepower." Focusing on more attractive geographic markets and higher-priced, higher-margin product segments should allow the company to generate compelling earnings and cash flows in the future. "Upside potential outweighs downside at this stage," according to Income Generator. Ford's stock is valued at extreme lows and the "supreme 6.26% dividend yield" is rare among large-caps. While the company has failed to innovate in the past, leading to its current predicament, the restructuring strategy of cutting costs and reducing the product line are "healthy" and should instill a new sense of discipline. Some encouraging signs are already starting to emerge, in August sales figures for example. Ford is a favorite of Thomas Pangia, who says he's a buyer of shares below $9.50. The dividend is the main reason for the author's bullishness and even at its high yield it should be safe for the foreseeable future. This does not mean the company doesn't have issues. These are primarily due to tariffs and the debt load. Where tariffs are concerned, these are temporary in nature and "will have less effect on EPS than will other market factors." Impending receivables offset the company’s debt maturity amounts, making the debt issue "much less of an impediment than would initially appear."

Bears

The company has to address several issues simultaneously and "a turnaround is not visible on the horizon," writes Aristofanis Papadatos. The restructuring plan will consume "much more than one year's earnings" and rising interest rates will make debt payments more expensive. As an automaker, Ford is extremely vulnerable to recessions and the U.S. is already overdue in this area. Just because the stock is cheap on a forward P/E ratio doesn't mean it should be considered a buy, seeing how most automakers almost always trade at single-digit P/Es. Ford is a "textbook example of a value trap" with an uncertain dividend "and an uninspired, mediocre strategy moving forward," says Ian Agar. The company's problems go much deeper than tariffs and a weak Chinese market. It is being kept alive by sales in North America and the focus on autonomous vehicles "is nothing more than a gamble." The company's short-term and long-term initiatives are insufficient to deal with the trend in used-car sales and trade war dynamics will only exacerbate Ford's prospects, according to James Brumley. Used-car prices have been trending upward and reached multi-year highs in August. While this should have coincided with a shift back toward demand for new cars, buyers are continuing to shun new vehicles. Many investors have not caught on to the very real danger this trend poses. The stage could be set for "a long, rough ride."

Conclusion

The debate appears to come down to two questions: 1. Whether the company's restructuring plans will work to restore its profit margins, and 2. how the economic and tariff situation will play out.

The Seeking Alpha readership appears to be leaning bullish, in part due to benign economic views. "The way I look at it, all economic indicators are showing a green light for the U.S. for the next couple years," says Stuart Foreman. "That would suggest Ford's core profit centers will continue to perform."

Some bullish readers also cited personal anecdotes in defending the company's AI efforts. "To state the investment in AI is faulty and belated is just not factual," writes sid gold. "We do NOT know the results EXCEPT that I own a Lincoln MKZ and the lane keeping and Adaptive Cruise control is much better and easier to use than my wife's Lexus or my Neighbor's Mercedes."

Some readers are concerned about secular trends in the industry. "My concern is more about the future; the industry as a whole is going through some massive fundamental changes," says TurtleTrader72. "Technology is changing; making the old barriers to entry obsolete. Cultural views towards autos and transportation is changing, millennials are less interested in buying new cars. Ride sharing programs make ownership less of a requirement."

Other readers are unconvinced the stock was worth holding for the long term given its recent performance. " If F's stock can't appreciate in this kind of bull market, then no way in H*** can F's stock appreciate when the economy sours," writes hangloose Hawaii.

Where do you stand in this debate? Have your say in the comment section below. Ford's next earnings announcement is Oct. 24.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.