Apple Is Fully Valued, Buffett Overpaid

Apple's (AAPL) performance over the last two years has been great for investors. After years of fast, profitable growth, investors have finally been willing to pay up for Apple's earnings. The thesis for 2018 from many analysts has been multiple expansion. At some point, as the market multiple rises, the most profitable company of all time is likely to see its multiple increase as well. At 20x earnings, the current multiple, we believe that Apple is fully valued. Investors should not increase their allocation to Apple until we see weakness in the price. The headlines surrounding trade with China as well as the speculation around iPhone sales will persist until each upcoming earnings report. Investors should not sell Apple as it is a wonderful company and will do well over the next 10 years. We have opportunistically reduced our position at prices above $225 per share, and we will use all of the proceeds and more to buy the stock back when we see it trade closer to $175 per share.

Some of the Apple fans will likely read this post and accuse me of being a hater. To be clear, 2018 has been a big year of Apple product purchases for me. I have purchased the new iPhone XS Max to upgrade my iPhone 7, and I bought the new Apple Watch Series 4 to upgrade my Apple Watch Series 1, which I bought back in 2015. I want to use my experience as an anecdotal evidence for how consumers will likely behave going forward. In the case of all of my upgrades, I have traded in good technology for more powerful, newer technology with new features and design elements.

With the iPhone XS Max, I now have more features such as Face ID, wireless charging, an OLED screen, a very advanced camera, and what will likely be the biggest screen that will ever be on an iPhone. I expect to keep my iPhone XS Max for 3-4 years as there are likely to be few compelling features/elements that will justify spending another thousand dollars on a smartphone. Apple consumers have been waiting years for wireless charging, facial recognition, and OLED displays. These features finally close many of the gaps that have grown between Apple and Android smartphones over the last few years. The same is true for the Apple Watch. I waited for the Apple Watch Series 4 because the Series 1-3 had all of the same design elements and only very few additional features such as water resistance. Individuals with older iPhone models will likely upgrade to models like the iPhone XR to get these new features while paying a lower price point.

My prediction is for a strong Apple Watch Series 4 and iPhone XS and XS Max sales for 2018-2019. However, I think the iPhone XR has many of the features that matter to consumers and will become a very large percentage of iPhone sales as it only lags in features that most consumers don't care for. The iPhone XR loads Instagram as well as any other Apple iPhone, and with the recent reviews saying that the iPhone XR is way better than the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, consumers will lean towards the XR as it is over 30% less expensive than the XS Max. Be on the lookout for profit margins and device revenue to decline over the next few years.

Earnings won't be going much higher for a while

Apple has more than tripled its revenue since 2011 and earns more money than many countries earn in taxes. To do this, Apple first had to become a mass market company by selling millions of phones and growing rapidly. From 2007 to 2015, the growth was explosive; we calculate the compound annual growth rate to be 89.5% per year over the eight-year period. This growth rate is astounding, and no one expected it to continue indefinitely. However, as we forecasted in late 2014, when the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were announced, Apple had achieved scale and a level of product quality that would allow consumers to delay upgrading. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus lines are still supported by Apple today, and many consumers still use them without any need for something more powerful. This is what has led to the decline in sales from the peak in 2015. We fully expect Apple's sales to level out above 200 million units over the intermediate term, with a greater percentage of sales coming from the lower-cost phones.

If you have to own one

Apple is a remarkably profitable company that is able to make high-quality products which sell for almost double those of some competitors. We have seen intense competition in the smartphone space over the last decade which Apple has mostly been able to avoid. Today, there are numerous Android phones that have the same or better specs than the phones like the iPhone XR which sell for around $300, while the iPhone XR starts at $749. We believe that there is a considerable risk that Apple will lose market share over time unless it introduces a less expensive iPhone. In our view, even though on a financial basis Apple looks more profitable and less expensive compared to peers like Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB) Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple is the only company that offers less for more money. What we mean by this is per our example above, Apple could probably not raise prices much at all, whereas virtually all of the FAANG stocks either charge consumers nothing or could raise their prices. With Amazon Prime and Netflix, a 10-20% increase in price would probably result in very minimal customer loss as the service is a compelling bargain. With Apple products, a 10% price increase would very likely result in dramatic sales decreases.

Conclusion

Apple has experienced incredible growth over the last decade in what has become an incredibly competitive business. It is a business case study that will be looked at for generations. How can a company sell so many products with similar features to competitors for double or triple the price? We think it will continue to sell millions of iPhones for years to come. But at 20X earnings, with what we expect to be stagnant unit sales and declining margins, we think investors should wait for better prices to buy any more shares of Apple.

