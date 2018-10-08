High-Yield REIT Provides Double-Digit Total Return Outlook

The dividend looks safe. Shareholders can count on strong dividends in the future.

Thesis

Ventas (VTR) is a diversified real estate investment trust that offers a combination of a high and secure dividend and share price appreciation potential.

Due to an inexpensive valuation and a dividend yield of 6%, Ventas is worthy of a closer look for income investors as well as for those seeking total returns.

The senior housing and skilled nursing REIT segment will benefit from demographic change in the long run:

Source: prb.com

These are very long-term trends that will lead to growing demand for senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, which, in turn, should be positive for the REITs that build and rent out such facilities. In the near term, there are some pressures for the industry, though, primarily due to the fact that several skilled nursing and senior housing operators are barely profitable, or not profitable at all.

The industry has seen several bankruptcies in the recent past, such as the one of HCR ManorCare, or the one of Orianna. Operating margins of skilled nursing facility operators have been declining over the last couple of years:

Source: Ventas NAREIT presentation

This has led to weak rent coverage in the industry, which has pressured REITs that are active in the segment, such as Ventas, Welltower (WELL), HCP (HCP), and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

WELL data by YCharts

Over the last three years, the share prices of all of these companies have declined, even though shares have recovered somewhat from the bottom that was hit earlier this year.

Ventas is, however, not impacted too much by the short-term pressures in the skilled nursing industry, as the REIT operates a well-diversified business:

Source: Ventas NAREIT presentation

Ventas generates its net operating income from senior housing (partially operated, partially triple-net leased), from medical offices, life science, health systems, etc.

The most pressured industry - skilled nursing - makes up just 1% of Ventas' operating income. Ventas has spun off parts of its skilled nursing assets in 2015, and it has sold additional skilled nursing assets in 2017.

Source: Ventas NAREIT presentation

Ventas was able to exit these assets at attractive valuations, generating much higher sales prices compared to how the industry was valuing SNF assets at the time.

It turned out that management has made a great strategic decision here, as exiting weaker businesses at high valuations allowed Ventas to free up capital for other purposes while also making it less vulnerable to the pressures in the skilled nursing industry.

Ventas' diversified portfolio, which enables it to be active in several sub-segments of the healthcare REIT industry, has performed quite well during the last couple of quarters.

Ventas targets $4.02 to $4.07 in funds from operations for fiscal 2018, which would represent a small decline versus FFO of $4.16 per share during 2017 (which in turn was up slightly from 2016).

The decline that Ventas forecasts for 2018 is primarily based on its asset disposals, which have made the asset base (which generates the FFO) decline. Ventas' asset disposals were done to free up cash in order to pay down debt, which could turn out to be a good strategic move in a rising rates environment. When we back out the asset disposals, Ventas' performance during 2018 is quite solid:

Source: Ventas Q2 results

Ventas has been able to grow its cash net operating income on a same-store basis during Q2, and it forecasts that cash NOI will grow during fiscal 2018 as well (on a same-store basis).

Once Ventas has finished disposing assets to bring down its debt levels the REIT should, therefore, be able to generate FFO growth once again. Since Ventas is not paying out all of its FFO in the form of dividends, it can also retain cash flows and acquire new assets (or pay down more debt), which would increase its FFO growth rate further, either through higher rent income or through lower interest expenses.

Ventas has cleaned up its balance sheet successfully; the high dividend yield looks safe

Ventas has, like almost all REITs, considerable levels of debt on its balance sheet. Leveraging up is not a bad thing for REITs per se, as their long-lived assets and mostly stable rent income allow them to take on meaningful amounts of debt at favorable rates.

US Corporate 10-15 Year Effective Yield data by YCharts

The Fed's tightening has made the federal funds rate rise to multi-year highs, and US corporate long-term yields are close to five-year highs as well. In a rising interest environment, high leverage levels can be a headwind, as debt may require refinancing at higher rates. Investors also tend to get critical of highly-leveraged companies in a rising rate environment.

It thus is a major positive that Ventas' management has anticipated the upwards move in interest rates early on, which is why the REIT has been lowering its debt levels considerably over the last couple of years.

Source: Ventas 10-Q filing

Ventas has lowered its total liabilities by marginally less than $1 billion over the first half of 2018, primarily due to a $900 million reduction in its long-term debt.

At this pace, Ventas would be able to pay down close to $2 billion in debt a year, although it is likely that the pace of debt reduction will be reduced going forward. Ventas is not only lowering its debt levels, it is also refinancing debt to push out maturities and to lock in interest rates before they rise further.

Source: Seeking Alpha news item

Ventas has, for example, refinanced $550 million worth of bonds in August, pushing maturity out 8 years. The new bonds have a slightly lower interest rate. As Ventas has bought back the older bonds above principal, it will incur a one-time expense. This will lead to lower interest expenses in the future, though, the annual impact will be ~$2 million.

Ventas' debt reduction and forward-looking refinancing mean that there is little interest rate risk. Debt maturities over the coming years look very manageable:

Source: Ventas presentation

Maturities through 2021 total less than $1.5 billion, which is roughly in line with Ventas' annual cash generation.

Ventas spends about 78% of its funds from operations on its dividend, which stands at $0.79 per share per quarter right now.

VTR Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend should get increased in the foreseeable future, which will make Ventas' dividend yield grow even higher. Its trailing yield is 5.9%. Based on an annual payout of $3.16, its current dividend yield is 6.0%. With another 2% dividend increase, its yield would rise to an even better 6.1%.

With a dividend at such a high level - more than 3 times the broad market's dividend yield - it does not take a lot for Ventas to produce double-digit annual returns.

The company has guided for comparable cash NOI growth of ~1% this year. When we assume that comparable cash NOI will grow by 1% a year going forward as well, and when we add some further upside from the development of new properties and lower interest expenses, a 3% FFO growth rate does not seem unrealistic at all.

This alone would allow for a 9% annual return, assuming the valuation does not change going forward.

VTR Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Since Ventas trades below its historic valuation right now, some multiple expansion is not unlikely. A return to a price to cash flow multiple of 14-15 over the next five years would add about 2% to Ventas' share price gains, thereby bringing my estimate for total returns to ~11% a year. This is, I believe, a relatively compelling outlook for a high-yielding REIT.

Final thoughts

Ventas offers a high and safe dividend yield, and its total return outlook is compelling as well. Its exposure to the skilled nursing industry is quite small, and its portfolio continues to generate rising comparable cash NOI.

Ventas' balance sheet is getting stronger and stronger, and thanks to management's forward-looking strategy, interest rate increases should not be a problem for the REIT at all.

