Uniti Group - Liquidity Trap Explored

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is in a rapid growth phase but is constrained by capital needs to grow. Management reiterated its growth plans, but are they feasible?

UNIT is broken into three major divisions: Leasing, Fiber and Towers. Let's look at the key takeaways to see how feasible the growth is in each of these areas.

Uniti Leasing

I have spilled a lot of digital ink when it comes to reviewing UNIT's plans for its leasing division. But it never hurts to reiterate what management is trying to achieve here. Transactions within the leasing group are generally 100% EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization); however, UNIT has been funding these through debt and cash on hand.

In my prior article, I stated:

The problem with debt is the interest expense. Every time UNIT is forced to avoid the equity market and tap into debt, it has to ensure its transactions will cover its debt expenses and benefit shareholders. UNIT ended 2017 with $4.54 billion in debt and had to pay out $326.6 million in interest. UNIT's interest expense will soon surpass their dividend payments in total amount - especially if UNIT takes on any more significant amounts of debt to continue its diversity.

This remains true today as then. However, their leasing division has a second lever to pull - leasing its already owned fiber assets.

This type of lease would be similar to their National MSO Lease.

This lease is 90% EBITDA - a shot in the arm that UNIT needs with little to no cost to the company. These are the types of transactions that UNIT's sales team is actively seeking. UNIT still sees the lion's share of its revenue coming from its leasing division - specifically Windstream (WIN) - but it cannot continue to pile on debt to make sale-leaseback transactions unless they yield substantially larger amounts on less debt.

The third style of transaction undertaken by the leasing division was the fiber purchase by UNIT of CenturyLink's (CTL) fiber strands for which UNIT had already secured an anchor tenet which will quickly pay back the cost of the purchase - the time frame is less than a year. The rest of the fiber is available to be leased out actively.

UNIT has plenty of room to grow in their leasing division. If they actively attract large contracts for unused fiber strands - which come with next to no cost to UNIT - the sky is the limit here. However, UNIT cannot buy/sale-lease back its way into stronger profits with its cost of capital/debt.

Uniti Fiber

Shifting to UNIT's Fiber division, management is expecting 8-12% annual growth from this division alone. Thankfully, this division's growth is self-funded.

UNIT is currently pouring approximately 50% of its Fiber division's revenue into various capital expenditures. It should be noted that this amount of capital spending within their Fiber division is abnormally high. The industry average is 30-35%. Why is UNIT's so high? It all relates back to their various fiber acquisitions they undertook. These acquisitions included ongoing projects the various companies had ongoing. UNIT is currently undertaking 8 large projects alone in their Fiber division, all of these projects will be completed between 2019-2020, providing an annual rate of revenue of $20 million.

After the competition of these projects, UNIT expects to reduce their Capex down to the industry normal range. Factoring in the addition of $20 million annual run rate into the 2018 outlook, UNIT's Fiber division should be turning out $303 million annually, and only spending $100 million on Capex - this increase and decrease respectively will both positively effect UNIT's EBITDA and dividend coverage - allowing growth elsewhere to be covered by less debt or assist in paying down debt. I feel much of this increase will need to be funneled into UNIT's Tower division - more to come on this.

Outside of these projects, how will this division achieve an annual growth rate of 8-12%? UNIT has set its fiber division up for success due to its location. UNIT is located in key tier 2 and tier 3 markets - some with no other competitors. This means that UNIT will benefit as 5G speed is brought into additional markets and expands from major tier 1 cities. When carriers need the infrastructure - UNIT will be the only option in some markets and one of the only complete fiber and tower option in others.

When it comes to the Fiber division's total impact, it is UNIT's second largest provider of revenue and EBTIDA. With its self-funding methodology, it is one of UNIT's most sustainable divisions and able to provide lifeblood to the other divisions.

Uniti Towers

UNIT's smallest division that it is trying to grow. This division is forecasted to produce $15 million - compared to fiber's $283 million or leasing's $699 million.

UNIT's Tower division is spending heavily to grow. This is partly due to its goal to build 300 towers within the US annually. This is combined with a five-year target of $50 million in revenue from the US based towers. This still continues a Capex of $88-90 million annually. UNIT is building towers that are already connected to a client. So these towers as they are built will actively provide revenue - and could provide more if there is a second or third client, increasing returns.

But if annually, UNIT is spending $90 million with a goal of $50 in annual revenue by 2023 - it'll take 10 years or more to offset all that spending within the division. This division continues to seem to be a short-term money pit; however, long term, this division will help empower the Fiber division's growth by allowing them to offer a complete package to major carriers. Eventually, this constant growth will slow or revenues will offset this.

Investor Takeaway

UNIT has the means to continue to grow outside of its debt heavy methodology of sale-lease back transactions. UNIT has the right to issue $250 million worth of shares at the market price. Which would be a high cost due to UNIT's high yield, but it is a lever ready to pull should the market price improve.

Can UNIT grow like it plans? Yes, but the focus will need to shift away from the debt-heavy sale-leaseback transactions and focus on leasing its current fiber assets and making additional gains in its Fiber division.

