One of the things I like about PSB is the company’s enhanced ability to generate alpha while maintaining strict capital markets discipline.

PSB’s primary objective in its financing strategy is to maintain financial flexibility and a low risk capital structure.

I consider flex space to be an attractive property sector and it’s relatively unknown to many REIT investors.

Last week I wrote an article describing the benefits for owning A-rated REITs,

“While it is not a perfect measurement of risk for equity investors, I have found it to be a good indicator of a REIT's risk, providing greater clarity about a REIT's ability to grow value through access to low-cost capital.”

The rating agencies evaluate a REIT's credit based on two primary criteria: (I) Business risk of its operations - basically how risky is the income from its properties, and (II) financial strength - a REIT's balance sheet strength including its leverage and liquidity. The rating agencies then assign each issuer with a rating that falls into two general categories - (I) investment grade, or (II) sub-investment grade (historically, "junk").

In my article last week, I referenced five REITs with A ratings: Realty Income (O), Public Storage (PSA), AvalonBay (AVB), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Federal Realty (FRT). While I find these REITs attractive, based on their own merits, I wanted to provide you with an in-depth article on another REIT that looks very enticing.

“For those income-oriented investors looking for stability, a REIT's credit rating is a good place to start. A credit rating is an assessment of the riskiness of a REIT's debt” and when I spot a high-quality REIT trading at a discount, I find it appropriate to write on the topic, “an A-rated REIT that looks really sweet”.

Affiliation With Public Storage

PS Business Parks (PSB) was formed in 1990 as a California corporation under the name Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. In a March 17, 1998, merger with American Office Park Properties, Inc. ("AOPP"), PSB acquired the commercial property business operated by AOPP and was renamed "PS Business Parks, Inc."

Prior to the merger, in January 1997, AOPP was reorganized to succeed the commercial property business of PS, becoming a fully integrated, self-advised and self-managed REIT.

PSB owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks and is the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership owning 77.8% of the common partnership units. The remaining common partnership units are owned by Public Storage.

PSB has common officers and directors with PSA. Ronald L. Havner, Jr., Chairman of PSB, is also the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of PSA. Gary E. Pruitt, an independent director of PSB, is also a trustee of PSA. Other employees of PSB render services to PSB pursuant to the cost sharing and administrative services agreement.

It's evident that PSA has significant influence over PSB. PSA owns 7.2 million shares of PSB's common stock and 7.3 million common units of PSB's Operating Partnership (100.0% of the common units not owned by PSB).

Assuming issuance of PSB common stock upon redemption of the common partnership units held by PS, PS would own 42.0% (or 14.5 million shares) of the outstanding shares of PSB’s common stock. PSB, as the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership, has full, exclusive and complete responsibility and discretion in managing and controlling the Operating Partnership.

In addition, the PS Business Parks name and logo are owned by PS and licensed to PSB under a non-exclusive, royalty-free license agreement. The license can be terminated by either party for any reason with six months' written notice.

PSB has the ability to significantly influence all matters submitted to a vote of PSB shareholders, including electing directors, changing articles of incorporation, dissolving and approving other extraordinary transactions such as mergers, and all matters requiring the consent of the limited partners of the Operating Partnership.

PSA's interest in such matters may differ from other shareholders. In addition, PSA's ownership may make it more difficult for another party to take over PSB without PSA's approval.

The PS Business Parks Portfolio

PSB owns and operates 94 business parks (27.1 million square feet) of Infill real estate in gateway markets: California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Maryland and Washington. PSB focuses on owning concentrated business parks which provide the company with the greatest flexibility to meet the needs of its customers. The company also manages 684,000 rentable square feet on behalf of PS.

As you can see, the portfolio is located in gateway markets and approximately 85% of the portfolio is Light Industrial/Flex Product that is functional and multi-tenant (the remaining portfolio is comprised of office space).

PSB owns around 14 million square feet of flex space ("flex" space is defined as buildings that are configured with a combination of warehouse and office space and can be designed to fit a wide variety of uses).

The warehouse component of the flex space has a number of uses including light manufacturing and assembly, storage and warehousing, showroom, laboratory, distribution and research and development activities.

The office component of flex space is complementary to the warehouse component by enabling businesses to accommodate management and production staff in the same facility.

PSB owns around 8 million square feet of industrial space that has characteristics similar to the warehouse component of the flex space as well as ample dock access.

In addition, PSB owns 4.5 million square feet of low-rise office space, generally either in business parks that combine office and flex space or in submarkets where the market demand is more office-focused.

PSB's commercial properties typically consist of business parks with low-rise buildings, ranging from one to 49 buildings per park, located on parcels of various sizes which comprise from nearly 12,000 to 3.5 million aggregate square feet of rentable space.

PSB owns operating properties in six states and it may expand its operations to other states or reduce the number of states in which it operates. One of the things that I like most about PSB is the diversification by tenant:

PSB's tenant base is diverse. The portfolio can be bifurcated into those facilities that service small to medium-sized businesses and those that service larger businesses. Approximately 35.2% of in-place rents from the portfolio are derived from facilities that generally serve small to medium-sized businesses.

A property in this facility type is typically divided into units under 5,000 square feet and leases generally range from one to three years. The remaining 64.8% of in-place rents from the portfolio are generally derived from facilities that serve larger businesses, with units 5,000 square feet and larger.

PSB also has several tenants that lease space in multiple buildings and locations. Here’s a snapshot of PSB’s top 10 tenants, and as you can see, the company has modest exposure (the U.S. Government is the only tenant with over 1% exposure):

In addition to strong tenant diversification, PSB is also well-diversified within its industry make-up:

I consider flex space to be an attractive property sector and it’s relatively unknown to many REIT investors. I consider PSB a “diamond in the rough” because of the company’s highly diversified portfolio that provides investors with a very….

The Fortress Balance Sheet

PSB’s primary objective in its financing strategy is to maintain financial flexibility and a low risk capital structure. Key elements of this strategy are:

Retain Operating Cash Flow: PSB seeks to retain significant funds (after funding its distributions and capital improvements) for additional investments.

Perpetual Preferred Stock/Units: The primary source of leverage in PSB’s capital structure is perpetual preferred stock or equivalent preferred units in the Operating Partnership. This method of financing reduces interest rate and refinancing risks as the dividend rate is fixed and the stated value or capital contribution is not required to be repaid. In addition, the consequences of defaulting on required preferred distributions are less severe than with debt.

Debt Financing: PSB has used debt financing to facilitate real estate acquisitions and other capital allocations. The primary source of debt the company has historically relied upon to provide short-term capital is its $250.0 million unsecured line of credit.

Access to Capital: PSB targets a minimum ratio of FFO to combined fixed charges and preferred distributions paid of 3.0 to 1.0. Fixed charges include interest expense and capitalized interest while preferred distributions include amounts paid to preferred shareholders and preferred Operating Partnership unit holders.

The Growth Needle

Year to date (through end of Q2-18) PSB sold three parks, two in Orange County, CA and one in Dallas, totaling 792,000 square feet with net proceeds of $126.8 million. PSB has one more office park in Orange County totaling 107,000 square feet which is in the early stages of marketing and is expected to sell this year.

On June 8, PSB expanded its industrial presence in a core market by purchasing the Northern Virginia Industrial Portfolio. This acquisition contains 19 buildings concentrated in two parks totaling approximately 1.1 million square feet located just south of the Pentagon, and is adjacent to Fort Belvoir which is headquarters for Army logistics.

The parks were acquired at a cost of approximately $144 million, including transaction costs. At the time of purchase, the parks were 76% occupied in a market that is 94% occupied. PSB’s CEO remarked,

“We are excited about acquiring these assets since they are sitting on 65 acres in Fairfax County and are a true value-add opportunity. Our plan is to follow our tried-and-true formula which saw success with other industrial acquisitions in Miami, Northern California, and Seattle.”

PSB will spend around $6 million of improvements to the buildings over the next several quarters. The repositioning strategy includes construction of small-bay industrial suites which are in high demand in this submarket. PSB’s own product in this market is currently 95% leased and has averaged that occupancy since 2000.

PSB’s multifamily development, known as Highgate at The Mile, located in Tysons, Virginia continues to perform well and ended the quarter with nearly 82% occupancy. PSB said it is “confident of achieving stabilized occupancy by year-end, which is about six months ahead of expectations.”

Also, PSB’s application on rezoning the balance of The Mile is proceeding. This is the largest rezoning application filed to date in Tysons and it will require several more quarters as it proceeds through the various departments and agencies.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18 PSB reported FFO of $1.59 per share, a 2.6% increase from $1.55 in Q2-17. The growth was driven by higher NOI combined with lower amortization of long-term equity compensation, partially offset by a reduction in NOI from sold assets.

Second quarter same park NOI growth of 2.1% was driven by a 2.4% increase in revenue due to higher rates and increased occupancy. Same park operating expenses were up 3.1%, primarily due to higher property taxes and repairs and maintenance. The multifamily asset, Highgate, delivered $765,000 of NOI for the second quarter.

PSB’s dividend payout ratio was 63.3% compared to 72.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 respectively. PSB generated free cash at $17.1 million during the second quarter of 2018 compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in free cash was primarily due to the decrease in capital expenditures. PSB approved a 23.5% dividend increase to $1.05 per share per quarter

One Sweet REIT

I was initially attracted to PSB because of the stable and growing occupancy:

As you can see (above) the company’s occupancy dropped to around 90% during the dark days of the “great recession” and eventually rebounded to over 94%. Keep in mind, that PSB DID NOT cut its dividend in 2008-2009, instead the company maintained a flat dividend payout of $1.76 from 2008-2013.

In 2013 PSB began to accelerate its dividend payout to an extraordinary 17.6% annual growth record…

I began to accumulate shares in March 2018 and I am continuing to accumulate shares (my latest article here). And the more recent pullback has given me an enhanced opportunity to increase allocation.

Here’s how PSB has performed with the peers year-to-date:

Now let’s examine PSB’s dividend yield, compared with peers:

Now compare the P/FFO multiple:

One of the things I like about PSB is the company’s enhanced ability to generate alpha while maintaining strict capital markets discipline. The recently announced deal in Virginia was under-maintained and PSB expect to get the occupancy up to 95% in a few quarters.

Recognizing that buying assets on the west coast is challenging (4.5% on 100% leased buildings), PSB was able to acquire the Virginia asset at an in-place cap rate in the high 4's and 76% occupancy.

Alternatively, I like searching for high-quality (A-rated) REITs trading at a sound margin of safety. I am maintaining a BUY on PSB shares and we believe the company will continue to deliver impressive growth over the next several quarters. Recognizing that the dividend yield could be better, we are willing to sacrifice yield for capital markets discipline… we expect shares to return 12-15% over the next 12 months.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Other REITs mentioned: (TRNO), (FR), (EGP), (DRE), (PLD), (COLD), (MNR), and (STAG).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, APLE, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, MPW, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.